THE ISSUE

This is Christmas Day, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Nightfall will bring the eighth and final night of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. According to the website My Jewish Learning, “Hanukkah celebrates the Maccabees’ rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after its defilement by the Syrian Greeks in 164 BCE. According to rabbinic tradition, the holiday also commemorates the miracle of the oil: one day’s supply of oil for the Temple’s lamp lasted eight days.” While Christmas is a major Christian holiday, Hanukkah is a relatively minor Jewish celebration that generally takes place in the home. But both Christmas and Hanukkah have a common theme: light.

In last Sunday’s Perspective section, Lancaster theater professional Starleisha Michelle Gingrich wrote delightfully about the trope-filled romantic comedies produced for the holidays.

Her column was a gift to readers, a brief escape from the strains and challenges of everyday life.

“Holiday movies are so popular not simply because they are ‘escapes,’ ” S. Brent Rodriguez-Plate, a professor of religious studies, wrote on The Conversation website in 2019. “Rather, these films offer viewers a glimpse into the world as it is could be.”

He cited religious studies scholar Christopher Deacy, who wrote that Christmas movies act as a “barometer of how we might want to live and how we might see and measure ourselves.”

It’s easy to understand the lessons offered by the classic 1946 movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” George Bailey, played by Jimmy Stewart, sacrifices his personal ambitions for the good of his family savings and loan business and, by extension, for his hometown. When George faces ruin and falls into despair, an angel and the town’s residents show him that generosity and compassion make for a wonderful life. Love prevails. The world we want to see is Bedford Falls, not Pottersville. (Producer and director Frank Capra was not subtle.)

But what are we to learn from contemporary holiday movies? That snowball fights, ice skating, hot cocoa and unexpected romance are essential to Christmas? Many of us are fans of those movies, but we’re not watching them because we want to live in a world that resembles the inside of a snow globe. And we’re not naive enough to believe that big problems — like debt that threatens a family business — can be resolved in 90 or so minutes.

Our theory: We watch these movies because we seek joy, light, hope and connection (and sure, the occasional hot cocoa).

As WellSpan Philhaven psychologist Nicholas Martino writes in today’s Perspective section, the year-end holidays are meant to be — but don’t always turn out to be — “a season of love and connecting with others.”

Love and connection, as well as joy, hope and light, are the gifts that Christmas and Hanukkah bring to the luckiest among us. These are gifts we wish for all of you.

We know, however, that some of you will be mourning today. As we wrote in a previous year, we hope you find light when you need it and quiet when you want it.

And for those of you who will miss or delay celebrating because you need to work, we wish you a quiet day and night, and moments of light and joy wherever you can find them. If you’re among those working to keep others safe and well, we send you a special thanks.

Merry Christmas.

Happy Hanukkah.

And peace to all.