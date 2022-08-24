THE ISSUE

Many Lancaster County students are returning to school this week. College classes are underway and most K-12 instruction is starting either this week or next. Manheim Central School District is the outlier among public school districts: Its first day will be Sept. 6, after Labor Day. There will be new facilities and newly renovated buildings in some districts; new building assignments for many students; and plenty of new faces in every school.

Whether you’re entering the new academic year with a lump in your throat or wide-eyed excitement, we hope the return proves to be rewarding.

Transitions are always difficult, perhaps none more so than the shift from the glorious freedom of summer to the scheduled — and often overscheduled — demands of the school year. But there is joy to be found in learning, and we hope Lancaster County students find it.

We hope teachers are allowed to teach, students are allowed to read and school librarians are allowed to stock the school library shelves with books that challenge, explain and illuminate.

And whether students are living in college residences or in their family homes, we hope they thrive at school. We hope they find friendship and kindness, as well as academic success, and we hope teachers, counselors, administrators and other school staff at every level work to provide an environment that makes this possible.

Here’s to a great, fulfilling 2022-23 school year.