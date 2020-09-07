THE ISSUE

“Labor Day, the first Monday in September, is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers,” according to the website of the U.S. Department of Labor. “It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.” Labor Day has been marked since the late 19th century in the United States; President Glover Cleveland signed the law declaring it a national holiday in 1894. Just who first proposed the holiday isn’t definitively known, according to that website. It may have been Peter J. McGuire, general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and a co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, or Matthew Maguire, a machinist and secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York, who eventually became secretary of Local 344 of the International Association of Machinists in Paterson, New Jersey.

This has been a tough year for American workers.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tim Mekeel reported last week, “COVID-19 continues to have a mixed impact on the Lancaster County workforce, new data from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board shows. As the weeks go by, the pandemic’s impact is weakening in one sense, as it’s causing fewer county residents to lose their jobs. But the impact remains strong enough to thwart the efforts of many already idled workers to return to work, according to numbers released Thursday by the board.”

We’re rooting for people here, hoping with everything we’ve got that the expected second wave of the novel coronavirus won’t be as dire as some medical experts fear, and that our economy can reopen fully sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, we have to thank — again — the essential workers who pulled us through the spring and summer: the health care workers, the emergency responders, the truck drivers, the delivery people, the grocery store and retail employees, the nursing home workers, the U.S. Postal Service employees, the mechanics, the farmers, everyone involved in ensuring that the supply chain of food, medications and protective equipment operated as smoothly as possible under some of the toughest circumstances imaginable. We thank the news journalists who responsibly and accurately kept people informed, and those who delivered this newspaper. And we thank the school employees who made the start of the new school year possible.

A column in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section included this famous quote from President Theodore Roosevelt: “Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.”

It may not have felt like such a prize these past months, as essential workers labored in a pandemic.

But the work was certainly worth doing, and we’re deeply grateful for those who did it.

We wish everyone good health in the days to come. To that end, as we said in our editorial Saturday, please enjoy this holiday responsibly — wearing masks and maintaining social distances if you’re with people from outside your household.

In most years, this is a bittersweet holiday, marking the unofficial end of summer — or at least the beginning of summer’s end. In 2020, however, we’ll take any reprieve from reality we can get. We hope you’ll get one today, too.

Happy Labor Day.