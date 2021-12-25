We love the photo that is atop this editorial. It was taken in 2018 as children at Our Mother of Perpetual Help School in Ephrata prepared for their Christmas pageant. But it could have been taken any year, or even in any decade, because its elements are timeless: the doll representing the infant Jesus in the crib; the painted cardboard stable; the Christmas wreaths in the background; and the adorable children dressed as Mary, Joseph, tinsel-haloed angels, barnyard animals, shepherds and the Three Wise Men.

Most of the children are pictured smiling or at least half-smiling. We’re guessing most of them were buzzing with anticipation for what was to come — the performance in front of teachers, parishioners, their fellow students, their parents and other family members and then, shimmering in the near distance beyond that, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Those of us who celebrate Christmas were those children at some point. Perhaps we didn’t get an actual role in an actual Christmas pageant, but many of us imagined what role we’d like to play — the girls whose hands were always raised in class to answer the teacher’s questions imagined themselves as Mary; the confident kids who saw themselves as leaders saw themselves as the Magi; the shy kids who didn’t want speaking parts thought they’d make fine sheep; many of us thought we’d like to be angels, because who wouldn’t want to wear a halo?

The truth is, we were all — and still are — part of the Christmas story. We just live it in different ways.

We hope on this Christmas Day that you can recapture some of the joy you felt as children. We know that this Christmas may not be the one you imagined having a year ago.

Last year’s Christmas was surreal for most of us, as we stayed home, separated from extended family members and friends because we were in the throes of a COVID-19 surge.

In our 2020 Christmas editorial, we imagined that Christmas 2021 might offer us a return to some normalcy. “We’re holding onto the hope that next year we will be able to meet Christmas with pure joy and far less worry,” we wrote.

Unfortunately, we’re dealing with another COVID-19 surge. For those who have been vaccinated and boosted against the novel coronavirus, Christmas this year will be happier than last year. But the highly infectious omicron variant looms, casting a shadow over our celebrations.

And the nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists and other hospital employees we mentioned in last year’s editorial still are mired in the grueling work of caring for patients with COVID-19 and other serious illnesses who are filling hospital beds and emergency rooms.

We send those hospital employees our deepest gratitude and our most fervent wishes that next year will be better.

Christmas, after all, is about hope.

And, as we noted last year, the spirit of Christmas endures, despite our travails and sorrows. So, in that spirit again, we wish everyone peace, goodwill and as much as joy as can be found — today and always.