Today will be a different kind of Christmas for most of us — no meals with extended family members, no in-person church services, no dashing from one relative’s home to another relative’s home, no dashing at all.

We wish you tranquility on this unhurried day. We hope the loneliness of this dark winter gives way to some return to normalcy next year. And if it does? Can you imagine the Christmas we’ll have next year, when most of us are vaccinated against COVID-19 and can be together again? We’re holding onto the hope that next year we will be able to meet Christmas with pure joy and far less worry.

In the meantime, we’re thinking about the nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other hospital employees who will be caring for patients with COVID-19 and other serious illnesses today.

We’re thinking about the firefighters, police officers, EMTs and utility workers on standby, ready to respond to emergency calls.

We’re thinking about the people who have been crushed financially by the pandemic, and hoping they are finding some measure of joy this Christmas Day.

This is not the Christmas any of us envisioned, but it’s the Christmas we have.

There have been other difficult Christmases — one was immortalized by the American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Longfellow’s home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is now a National Park Service site; it had served for a time as Gen. George Washington’s Revolutionary War headquarters.

In 1864, as the Civil War raged, Longfellow wrote a poem titled “Christmas Bells” (other sources say 1863, but we were convinced by the National Park Service’s argument for 1864).

It remains, the house’s federal website notes, probably Longfellow’s best-known poem after “Paul Revere’s Ride.” And it was penned during a painful time for the nation and Longfellow.

The poet’s beloved wife had died in an accidental fire three years before he wrote “Christmas Bells.”

His oldest son Charley had sustained a serious gunshot wound while fighting for the Union Army. Longfellow was a staunch abolitionist, but he despised war.

His poem — which eventually would become a classic Christmas song, sung beautifully by Bing Crosby, Johnny Cash, Harry Belafonte and others — began:

I heard the bells on Christmas Day

Their old, familiar carols play,

And wild and sweet

The words repeat

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

Longfellow wrote of cannons thundering in the South, drowning out the carols of peace on earth and goodwill to men. His poem continued, with a stanza that generally isn’t sung:

It was as if an earthquake rent

The hearth-stones of a continent,

And made forlorn

The households born

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!

And then this stanza, which is sung:

And in despair I bowed my head;

"There is no peace on earth," I said:

"For hate is strong,

And mocks the song

Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"

Mustering faith and hope in the face of personal sorrow and what he called “infernal” war, the poet concludes:

Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:

“God is not dead; nor doth he sleep!

The Wrong shall fail,

The Right prevail,

With peace on earth, good-will to men!”

We’re facing a viral enemy this Christmas Day. It is keeping us apart from family members and friends. It has exhausted the hospital employees working today. But the spirit of Christmas lives. It has prevailed despite past difficulties and sorrows. It will prevail despite ours.

Today and always, we wish you peace and goodwill.