THE ISSUE

“Patriot Front, a white supremacist group formed in the wake of the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is actively recruiting across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County and the surrounding region,” LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported in last Sunday’s edition. “Internal group communications, photos and videos published by a nonprofit news organization on Jan. 21, as well as data collected from the group’s social media page, reveal Lancaster County has been targeted at least nine times by Patriot Front propaganda efforts.” Walker reported that stickers “placed on street signs in downtown Lancaster in April carried messages like ‘united we stand’ and ‘better dead than red,’ and ones that read ‘America first’ were placed in East Petersburg in December.”

Members of the Patriot Front are shown in a photo wearing khaki trousers, baseball caps, neck gaiters that shield most of their faces and zip-up jackets of the sort that can be found in the closets of many American men.

“You look at Patriot Front uniforms, they're wearing collared shirts, they almost look like Best Buy uniforms,” said Andrea Heymann, associate regional director for the Philadelphia branch of the Anti-Defamation League. “It’s not nearly as in your face, because it’s supposed to be more palatable.”

But then there’s the promotional video that shows them exchanging Nazi salutes. “Seig (expletive) heil,” one member is heard saying, clearly unaware the camera still is recording.

And there’s the logo displayed on their baseball caps and flags. It features a circle of 13 stars, with a fasces — a bundle of rods with a protruding ax. The fasces was the favored symbol of Benito Mussolini, the prime minister of Italy from 1922-1943 and founder of that country’s fascist party. Mussolini was a dictator and ally of Adolf Hitler.

We’re not sure what possesses a bunch of American white guys to adopt the symbol of an Italian fascist and exchange Nazi salutes with one another, but we don’t want them or their recruitment propaganda in Lancaster County.

We understand the inclination to dismiss the threat, to insist that a relatively small number of right-wing men cosplaying as fascists should just be ignored. Stickers are not a big deal, right?

Unfortunately, they are.

Because they declare a group’s presence. They seek to attract others to the group’s abhorrent cause. They test a community’s tolerance for the white supremacist beliefs the group is trying to perpetuate.

And those beliefs are horrifying.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker reported, a left-leaning nonprofit news organization called Unicorn Riot obtained leaked documents that illustrate the depravity.

According to a leaked script of interview questions for prospective members, ethnic purity — a dubious, artificial concept — is a requirement for membership in Patriot Front. An interviewee must claim “at least 75% European ethnic lineage, and be born within America to qualify,” the document states.

“Another question asks a candidate for membership to describe his feelings on ‘civic nationalism,’ an academic term describing governments organized around ideas of democracy, diversity and inclusivity,” Walker reported.

He noted that Unicorn Riot’s “analysis of applicants’ interview notes found that every member who was accepted — including Pennsylvania applicants — stated there was an ‘ethnic component’ to being American and that ‘nationhood cannot be bestowed to those not of the founding stock.’ ”

According to Walker’s reporting, Patriot Front has asked members to sign nonviolence agreements. But as Chapman University professor Pete Simi told ProPublica in 2019, the group is “promoting violence by their goals.”

Video released as part of the leak, Walker noted, “shows Patriot Front members training for combat.”

Why would white supremacists engage in combat training? As Walker reported, FBI analyst John Pulcastro said at a 2020 symposium on domestic terrorism that white supremacists, including Patriot Front, believe the U.S. is being invaded by nonwhite immigrants and so they “are training for an invasion.”

That disgusting and unfounded belief is particularly unwelcome in increasingly diverse Lancaster County. Walker reported Friday on the presence of yet another white nationalist group here: the Keystone Nationalist Active Club, which has claimed responsibility for white supremacist and antisemitic stickers found at Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College in early December. One sticker read, “America is under occupation” over a Star of David. Absolutely sickening.

As Walker reported last Sunday, “Pennsylvania, and in particular the state’s southeast, has been a hotbed of activity for Patriot Front, with members reporting more propaganda actions than their counterparts in nearly every other state.”

For some reason, white supremacists seem to think they’ll find an audience for their racist, antisemitic, fascist garbage here.

That is why we can’t ignore this.

That is why Walker’s investigative journalism — which is being funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund — is important.

As Walker reported, some Patriot Front members attended a November meeting of the National Justice Party in Pittsburgh. Recall that the founding of that white nationalist party was announced in Lancaster County in August 2020.

And the leaked documents indicate that at least one prospective Patriot Front member had mentioned being a fan of “Spectre” in his interview.

“ ‘Spectre’ is the online alias for Norman Garrison, a white supremacist blogger and former editor of The Lancaster Patriot, who as of December was still living in Lancaster County,” Walker explained.

There are simply too few degrees of separation between Lancaster County and these white supremacist efforts. We cannot ignore that fact.

In a November letter to the editor, Wayne Laepple of Lancaster Township pointed to the 2020 gathering in Lancaster County of the founders of the National Justice Party and wrote:

“If it can happen here, in a place that proudly proclaims its acceptance and tolerance of refugees from all over the world — no matter their race, religion or creed — it can happen anywhere.”

He added: “Are we to become like the Germany of 80 years ago, seething with hatred of Black and Jewish people and anyone else who isn’t white? ... Heaven help us!”

A note to white supremacists: Nazi Germany is a cautionary tale, not an aspirational one.

Other letter writers have pointed to the parallels between the book bans happening today and the burning of books in Nazi Germany. And they’ve pointed out the dangers of failing to teach history.

In a letter to the editor in today’s Perspective section, Judy Larkin of Lititz urges us to ask ourselves these questions: “Why are racists targeting and actively recruiting in Lancaster County? Is it because we are willing to look the other way?

“The next question: What can we do about it?”

These are excellent questions. We ought to answer them.