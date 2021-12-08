THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported, “Stickers with white nationalist slogans have defaced property across Millersville University, according to school officials. ... At least four of the stickers were found Friday morning, with some others having already been taken down by students. Police and faculty took down additional stickers Saturday.” Millersville University spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said campus police reviewed surveillance footage and believe the suspects who posted the stickers were only on school grounds around 7 p.m. Nov. 30; investigators do not believe the suspects were Millersville students.

We eagerly look forward to a time — if ever it comes — when we don’t have to write about signs of white nationalist activity in Lancaster County.

Unfortunately, someone had access to white nationalist stickers and put them up around the Millersville University campus.

Following on the heels of LNP | LancasterOnline reporting about a white nationalist gathering held in August 2020 in Lancaster Township — on Millersville Pike, just a few miles from the university — we don’t have the luxury of ignoring evidence of white nationalist activity.

Even small pieces of evidence in the form of stickers reading, disturbingly, “Never apologise for being white” (spelling “apologize” in the British way).

In a message to students Friday, the university noted that the stickers and their content were similar to those found on school campuses across the nation this fall.

Millersville University officials are correct. Similar stickers have been found this year at West Virginia University; Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa; the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota; the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs; Quinnipiac University in North Haven, Connecticut; and downtown State College, Penn State University’s neighboring town.

“Against this larger context, I encourage all of us to be the beacons that shine bright in our collective efforts to confront hate on all fronts, particularly on our campus, in our communities, and across the globe,” Millersville University President Daniel Wubah said in an email to students.

That’s a message for us all.

A similar tactic

The stickers seem similar to posters that were discovered at colleges across the U.S. in 2017.

A series of messages on the anonymous forum 4chan encouraged people to print posters reading “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE.”

According to The Washington Post, those posters were “prompted by an anonymous chat-room comment that suggested the message would feed social unrest and sway white Americans to far-right ideologies.”

The Washington Post detailed the plan: “News reports would draw attention to the posters, the writer behind the idea predicted. Then white Americans derisively referred to as ‘normies’ in the white nationalist ecosphere will discover that American journalists and ‘lefties’ hate white people. In the process, normies will stop regarding news outlets as credible. That would deal a damaging blow in the culture war, the post said, inevitably converting more ‘normies’ to the white nationalist, alt-right side. It could be that easy to seed social disruption, the post implied.”

There are some who believe the media should ignore white nationalist tactics, denying the culprits the oxygen of publicity. But we believe it’s safer to make people aware of this activity. And to declare, each time something like this happens, that we stand in strong opposition to hate.

As The Washington Post noted in 2017, the posters were “indicative of the efforts white-nationalist groups have made to recruit in and around the nation’s college campuses and other mainstream settings with claims of growing white maltreatment and expanding anti-white discrimination. The white victim construct is one that experts say, not so long ago, only had traction in avowed white supremacists, segregationists and neo-Nazi circles. But today, it animates open and anonymous public discussions of race and shapes the nation’s politics.”

Not welcome here

And, indeed, the politics of white grievance resonate with some people, who feel left behind in the U.S. economy and falsely blame immigrants and people of color for their misfortune. (The Washington Post pointed out that white Americans on average “continue to enjoy better income, personal wealth reserves, health, health care, housing, schools than any other group.”)

The politics of white grievance also resonate with some politicians, who find that railing about critical race theory and immigration is far easier than crafting policies that will serve constituents from every socioeconomic group.

The people who turned up at the white nationalist rally in August 2020 in the barn of pro-Russia Holocaust denier Charles Bausman embrace the rhetoric of white grievance.

Consider the speech delivered at that rally by notorious white supremacist Mike Peinovich, as he announced the formation of the new National Justice Party.

“The white race is under attack,” Peinovich declared, according to LNP | LancasterOnline news reporting. “We are announcing the formation of a new political party, a new political vehicle that is going to fight for you, for white rights, for our people in America and the world.”

“You cannot have a nation of justice, a nation of liberty, without a white majority forever,” Peinovich asserted.

And, ominously, he identified the new party’s enemies as “capitalism, Zionism and the international Jewish oligarchy. These are the people that are oppressing us.”

It’s tempting to laugh at this ridiculous and overwrought rhetoric, but it cannot be dismissed as the mere ravings of a lunatic.

It’s a warning that we cannot take for granted that everyone else values the diversity of our county and country. And it’s a reminder to heed the lessons of history, to keep in mind that hateful language and scapegoating can lead to violence and vicious cruelty.

Even a few stickers posted on a college campus can create fear — that’s the twisted aim.

We appreciate that Millersville University alerted students to the white nationalist stickers. In its message to students, the university said it does “not tolerate racist behavior or defacing University property.”

Diversity and inclusion, the message said, are among the university’s core values and “we are deeply committed to creating a safe environment for all members of our University community.”

It continued: “Millersville University stands with our students of color and is deeply saddened by the hurt these messages have caused to our community.”

We were saddened, too. And angry.

Our message to white nationalists who come here in the hope of drawing others into their deranged and malicious web of hate remains as we stated last month: Leave.

“Lancaster County has a beautifully diverse community,” we wrote in November. “Refugees, immigrants, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, people of all religious faiths are welcome here. White supremacists and antisemites are not.”

Not now.

Not ever.