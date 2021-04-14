THE ISSUE

In the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline “Watchdog” column, reporter Carter Walker wrote about a Lancaster County constable’s private business, started at the beginning of the pandemic, which “has won most, if not all, of the lucrative no-bid contracts to provide security to facilities related to COVID-19, paid for with public funds.” Lancaster County’s 55 constables — elected officials who often serve low-level warrants and transport prisoners for the district courts — are paid per job, Walker reported.

We sympathize with the county constables who lost work when the courts were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And we can appreciate the initiative of Michael Chance, a constable from Strasburg, who says he launched his company, Constable Peace Keeping Detail LLC, to help fellow constables who were without regular work during the pandemic.

What gives us pause is the fact that Chance’s company has obtained roughly $1 million in no-bid contracts paid for with public funds. “The most lucrative of the contracts is providing security at the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center at Park City Center,” Walker reported.

Contracts paid for with taxpayer money should not be offered without a bidding process. Even in a public health crisis.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration was wrong to use emergency procurement powers to award a lucrative no-bid contract to a Massachusetts-based management consulting firm earlier this year to assist in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, as PennLive and Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported.

And such contracts certainly should not be withheld from public view.

When asked to provide the contract between Chance’s company and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, both entities refused.

As Walker reported, “LNP | LancasterOnline has submitted a records request for the contract and payments with Chance, who as a constable is subject to the state’s open records laws.”

This lack of transparency is concerning, given that federal funds are involved here.

The contract between Lancaster General Health and Chance may be proper. But the secrecy around it conveys the impression that a constable is being given an opportunity to profit from his connections with people who have the power to bestow contracts.

As Walker reported, “Chance personally stands to earn somewhere between $51,000 and $90,000 from the roughly $1 million in contracts obtained by his company” — including $46,000 from the vaccination center contract.

In part because of the name of his company — Constable Peace Keeping Detail LLC — his clients may not have been aware they contracted with an individual’s company rather than the Lancaster County Constables Association, which represents all constables in the county.

Again, the murkiness may be unintended. The personal profit may be reasonable. But no-bid contracts tend to look sketchy, even when they’re on the up and up. Because they’re often closed deals that benefit government insiders and their acquaintances.

How it started

As Walker reported, members of the Lancaster County Constables Association provided security last spring for the COVID-19 testing facility at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences run by Lancaster General Health.

According to Walker’s reporting, “The hospital system paid each constable individually for that work, but its managers set up a different arrangement when they opened a new testing facility at Clipper Magazine Stadium, contracting with a single entity for the services, rather than paying a dozen or so constables individually, said Nick Wachinski, solicitor for the Lancaster County Constables Association.”

That association, more of a “fraternal organization” in Wachinski’s words, wasn’t set up to operate like a contractor and lacks federal nonprofit status. Wachinski’s legal advice was that the constables group could not take the contract for the testing site at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

“And so Chance, who was vice president of the association at the time, sought Wachinski’s help in early April 2020 to set up an LLC, called Constable Peace Keeping Detail,” Walker reported. “The two men told LNP | LancasterOnline their goal was to keep the members of the association working, with the added benefit that Chance’s company could carry a larger insurance policy than an individual constable could.”

Chance told Walker that the contract ended up being worth $327,221, earning his company $27,841 after the constables were paid. He said he made between $5,000 and $10,000 himself.

Lancaster General Health spokesman John Lines said the contract was paid for with funds the hospital system received from the county’s share of federal pandemic aid.

Chance’s company next contracted with Lancaster County government for $200,000 to provide security at magisterial district courts.

County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino told Walker that it was his understanding at the time, and is now, that “all sworn Constables in the County Constables Association are a part of the LLC.”

But that’s not the case, as Walker reported. Chance is the primary owner of Constable Peace Keeping Detail.

In something of an understatement, Wachinski said he “wasn’t as clear as I could have been” when he spoke on behalf of the constables association and suggested that a singular entity — Chance’s company — could be established to handle scheduling and obtain the necessary umbrella insurance policy.

Chance told Walker that he lost $3,700 on the county contract after expenses and fronting the money for the insurance policy.

How it’s going

Alex Farganis, current president of the constables association, told Walker that Rock Lititz — the events management company that Lancaster General Health hired to operate the county’s mass vaccination site — initiated discussions about an arrangement in which constables would be paid individually to provide security at $50 an hour for an estimated total cost of $562,000.

Lancaster General Health, the prime contractor, opted to go with Chance’s LLC, “at a rate of $55 an hour, according to Brett Marcy, spokesperson for the vaccination center,” Walker reported. “Chance said the constables working at the site are paid $40-$50 an hour.”

So Chance’s company was selected, even though its $55-per-hour rate was higher.

Lines told Walker that Chance’s company was selected based on its handling of security at the Clipper stadium testing site.

Chance told Walker that the $46,000 in personal profit he estimates he’ll make from the vaccination center contract includes his own paid hours working at the clinic.

The bottom line

Here’s a detail reported by Walker that may elicit questions: Lancaster General Health’s Lines, Commissioner D’Agostino and Constable Chance serve as elected members of the Lampeter-Strasburg Republican Committee.

All “three unequivocally denied there was any connection to their political activities,” Walker wrote.

The unfortunate reality is that their denial doesn’t count for much.

It’s the appearance of a conflict here that’s a problem.

That’s not the only problem, of course: As Walker reported, “The contracts Chance’s company received have caused some issues among the local constables. Farganis said there are some association members who would like to remove Wachinski as solicitor since he served as counsel to both entities at the same time.”

We can see why, but that issue seems like something the constables association should handle internally.

Our concern is with the lack of transparency about a contract involving public money.

Taxpayers deserve answers about how federal funding is used. Those answers should begin with Lancaster General Health and Chance releasing the mass vaccination center contract.

As for Commissioner D’Agostino, he — and the other commissioners — ought to be more clear-eyed about the composition of any entity with which they contract for services.

Robert Caruso, executive director of the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission, told Walker that the practice of constables taking on security contracts beyond their official duties is a “very gray area.”

And gray is not ideal when it comes to government-related matters.

When taxpayer money is spent, transparency is always the best path. As a constable, Chance should know that. And as the recipients of federal taxpayer dollars, Lancaster General Health officials should, too.