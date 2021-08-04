THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, police officers, medic units and firefighters were dispatched at 2:26 p.m. Sunday to Spooky Nook Sports at 75 Champ Blvd. in East Hempfield Township. Diane Garber, a spokesperson with the East Hempfield Township Police Department, said officers were initially dispatched to the sports complex for a report of shots fired, but there was no evidence of a gun being fired and no gunshot injuries were reported. Police said six people were transported to local hospitals with injuries sustained while evacuating the building; another six people were treated and released at the scene. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The unsettling events at Spooky Nook Sports on Sunday offer a case study in how quickly rumors and misinformation spread in a crisis.

They also show how primed Americans are to believe they are caught up in a shooting. Kids have been drilled in school to run from active shooters. Adults are keenly aware that mass shootings can take place anywhere in America now — churches, supermarkets, malls, offices, concert arenas, movie theaters, sports complexes. We’re so prepared to believe that shootings are possible that even when one hasn’t taken place, people are quick to believe one had.

People claimed on social media that there was an active shooter at Spooky Nook on Sunday. But East Hempfield Township Police Department spokesperson Diane Garber said no evidence exists to support those claims.

There was panic, for sure — it was captured on video. But what precisely sparked the panic is not yet known.

Police believe some sort of fight may have prompted the sudden exodus of basketball players and spectators, which caused numerous people to be trampled, Garber said. “People heard whatever they heard and left the building in a chaotic manner,” she said.

In some situations, the police cannot establish the facts; sometimes they get them wrong. LNP | LancasterOnline news journalists report what they can verify and explain what they don’t know.

In addition to a news source correcting any mistakes it makes, admitting what it doesn’t know is another sign that a source can be trusted.

A source that blusters its way through a story, presenting unverified reports as facts, isn’t trustworthy.

The Wild West

As events unfolded, LNP | LancasterOnline’s news staff adhered rigorously to the journalistic rule that rumors should not be reported unless they can be confirmed as fact. This is what makes a newspaper such as LNP | LancasterOnline a reliable source every day, but especially in a crisis — it does not traffic in innuendo or gossip.

Commenters on social media, and social media sites, don’t adhere to the same rule.

Even as LNP | LancasterOnline posted on its Facebook page that it would “update the story as soon as we have confirmation of what happened,” the comment thread on the newspaper’s initial post was a Wild West of rumor and speculation.

There were a few notable exceptions, including a person named Whitney, who posted: “There is no confirmation of there ever being a shooter. It’s a lot of panic and misinformation. As far as we know all injuries are from being trampled running out of the building.”

Others were not so sensible. For clarity’s sake, we’ve italicized the baseless claims that were made on Facebook.

“Active shooter from what I understand. Building evacuated with gun-toter still inside (per a third party info),” one person posted.

When someone complained that LNP | LancasterOnline hadn’t yet provided many details about the breaking news, a commenter named Thomas was a voice of reason: “If you think about it, you might realize that this is a developing story and they might want to get their facts straight before presenting them... Just a hunch.”

It was an excellent hunch. That’s exactly what LNP | LancasterOnline’s news reporters were working to do.

Meanwhile, other Facebook commenters were throwing gasoline on the metaphorical fire.

“Someone threw a chair on the basketball court and everyone thought it was a gun shot,” one person posted.

“No actually a parent pulled a gun out during a argument, didn’t fire it. Everyone ran. My son’s basketball team was there,” someone else wrote.

Note the “actually” and the authoritative tone. Note also the lack of substantiation.

A commenter named Melissa tried to quell the rumors: “That’s not at all what happened, according to the police and Spooky Nook. Absolutely no gun involved. Please stop perpetuating the spread of false information.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves, Melissa.

A commenter named Katie used sarcasm to point out the absurdity of the online speculation:

“WELL.... I heard that someone brought their pet bird (rare Shoebill Stork) to the game because apparently the bird likes basketball? The bird got agitated because a child kept kicking and it started making a sound that sounded like a gunshot. Everyone panicked.

“I also heard some person forgot to trim their nails and the basketball popped and sounded like a gunshot.

“Obviously this is the real truth and VERY plausible.”

We understand the impulse to poke fun at rumormongers. But the truth is people had gotten hurt in the rush to exit from Spooky Nook. Which is why newspaper journalists can’t afford to be sarcastic. This is why news reporters play it straight and stick to the facts.

Battling rumors

In the Facebook thread, the thrown chair rumor and the gun rumor continued to vie for supremacy. Some commenters combined both rumors, perhaps as a way of hedging their bets.

As one commenter wrote, “A dozen medics and numerous firefighters for 2 people. There’s more to this story. (Not) looking forward to updates. I’ve heard rumblings of a shooter situation. ... I’ve also seen this: ‘Apparently there was a fight, someone threw a chair from above, someone yelled shooter and everyone took off injuring a ton of people.’ ”

Another commenter wrote: “Someone said a gun was pulled but not fired. That came from someone who was supposedly there and saw it unfold… someone else said a chair was thrown.. u could hear someone yelling shooter at the end of the video though, sounds like it at least.”

Neither the thrown chair rumor nor the gun rumor was supported by evidence, police said.

Some of the rumors came from a particular Facebook site that purports to deliver emergency alerts relating to Lancaster County. A first responder in the LNP | LancasterOnline comment thread warned against relying on that site and — wisely — urged people to check the Lancaster County-Wide Communications website instead.

Nevertheless, those intent on sharing misinformation persisted, even as LNP | LancasterOnline livestreamed a news conference led by Garber of the East Hempfield Township police.

“Supposedly an argument broke out while a basketball game was being played. Someone fired a shot and everyone ran out of the building and around 6 people got hurt by being trampled on,” someone posted.

A commenter named Lauren, who was clearly watching the livestream, responded: “they just stated there were no shots fired. Stop giving out misinformation.”

To which the previous commenter replied: “I saw a video, with comments! And I said supposedly!”

Pro tip: Adding “supposedly” to a rumor doesn’t help. It’s best to share only facts that have been confirmed.

Still, people continued to insist that more must have gone on than what the police spokesperson said had happened.

“People don’t run outside and trample one another over a fight. They heard something,” one commenter asserted.

Another commenter speculated: “a proud parent thought a bad foul was called on their star child and threw a chair in disgust, I would assume.”

And so it went.

There is a reason why, when news is breaking, journalists are careful not to spread unsubstantiated rumors. Because rumors can incite panic. Because spreading rumors is dangerous and irresponsible. And because early reports, circulating in a sort of fog of war, often turn out not to be true.

We still don’t know what triggered the mass exodus from Spooky Nook on Sunday, and we’re not going to speculate. We’d just urge readers to choose their sources of information wisely. Please choose sources such as LNP | LancasterOnline that fact-check and verify before reporting. Reliable and accurate newsgathering can take some time, but it’s worth waiting for, because rumors generate conspiracy theories and suspicion. And what we need — in an emergency, in everyday life — is truth.