THE ISSUE

A panel of Commonwealth Court judges “on Tuesday said applications for individuals hoping to fill judicial vacancies should not be kept secret under Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law,” reported Sam Janesch of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication focusing on state government. “Upholding two decisions by the state’s top open records officials from late 2019 and early 2020, the judges rejected arguments from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and said his lawyers must move forward with a process to release judicial applications” to LNP Media Group. Janesch noted that judicial “appointments — made by the governor and approved by the Senate when a vacancy occurs — have come under scrutiny for their traditionally secretive process.” The Commonwealth Court is one of two statewide intermediate appellate courts.

We wrote this in an editorial in January 2020 and it still applies: “For a governor who has made transparency a priority of his administration, this battle over judicial applicant names is mystifying. And shameful.”

We are simply perplexed by Gov. Wolf’s stubbornness on this issue. It seems crystal-clear to us that the name of someone seeking an appointment to the state judiciary ought to be made known to the citizens of the commonwealth.

Candidates who run for judicial seats cannot do so secretly. Their names are necessarily stated plainly on the ballot.

Those who throw their hats in the ring to fill a judicial vacancy also should expect for their names to be made public.

If they don’t want their current employers to know they’re eyeing the exit, they shouldn’t ask to be considered for a judicial vacancy.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, agreed. And she made this excellent point to Janesch: “When public officials step into the shoes of voters to fill an elected office, transparency is crucial to maintaining the public trust and confidence in both the appointee and the public officials tasked with making the appointment.”

This is exactly right.

The right of a judicial candidate to privacy simply does not outweigh the public’s right to know who might land on the Pennsylvania bench.

The secrecy-shrouded process of filling judicial vacancies allows for potential abuses of the system, for back-room deals and exchanges of favors.

As Janesch reported Wednesday, “Private negotiations between the governor and senators followed by a swift approval leaves little room for the public to vet the applicants, who serve in the positions temporarily before, in most cases, going on to run for the same seat in the next election.”

State Sen. Anthony Williams, a Philadelphia Democrat who has called for reforms to the judicial nomination process, described that process in a December 2019 news conference.

“Historically, there is an exchange based upon party affiliation — you get one, I get two. You get two, I get three. That’s long been the standard,” Williams said.

“So one side gets two, the other gets three, and what do the citizens of Pennsylvania get?” we asked last year. “A judge they know little about. A judge they’re told to take on faith was chosen by merit, not based on political connections. This doesn’t exactly inspire trust in the judicial system.”

As Janesch reported Wednesday, LNP Media Group sought the application materials for all open judicial seats when Gov. Wolf and state Senate Republicans last went through the process — in 2019.

“The governor’s Office of General Counsel ultimately released 124 pages of applications for the five individuals who were quickly nominated and approved — including one for the Senate Republicans’ top lawyer who was appointed to Commonwealth Court,” Janesch reported. “The administration continued to shield the names of all others who applied, arguing applicants should be treated like anyone else seeking government employment.”

This is ridiculous. Applying for a judicial vacancy — normally filled by an election — is not the same as applying for a government staff job.

In a separate request, LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Carter Walker sought applications specific to a vacancy in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas created at the end of 2019. Wolf never nominated anyone for that seat and strangely refused to release the names of those who had applied for it.

Was the governor afraid those applicants would be embarrassed that no one was appointed in the end? Was he worried that we’d learn that a qualified candidate had been derailed by politics?

In the vacuum left by secrecy, speculation can run wild.

And the perception of Pennsylvania judges as political — a perception that undermines trust in the judiciary — only grows.

As Janesch reported, “The Office of Open Records, handling the news organization’s appeals in both cases, said while application materials for government employees are exempt from disclosure, that exemption does not apply to appointees who would fill a vacancy in elected office and must be confirmed by the Senate.”

Commonwealth Court President Judge P. Kevin Brobson, writing the opinion in the case this week, rightly agreed with the state Office of Open Records and LNP Media Group that the Right-to-Know Law, as well as the Sunshine Act, distinguishes between agency employees and public officials such as gubernatorial appointees.

Brobson’s opinion quoted an argument made by lawyers for LNP Media Group: “Just as the public would have access to the full list of candidates who appear on the ballot were the Commonwealth Court position to be filled through the electoral process, the public is entitled to know who sought consideration for the vacant seat that was filled by gubernatorial appointment.”

The Commonwealth Court judges also ruled that applicants should be given an opportunity to be heard regarding the release of their information, some of which may be redacted. As Janesch reported, “They sent the case back to the Office of Open Records to notify those individuals and perform a ‘balancing test’ to consider whether certain information should remain private. Their order did not specify a time frame for that process, or for how the office should apply potential redactions.”

Melewsky emphasized that state election law provides “a clear roadmap” in that the expectation of privacy for those seeking elected office is “significantly diminished” compared to other government employees.

She also told Janesch that the case has “potentially wide impact” in that it could apply to vacancies not just at the judicial level, but in locally elected offices like school boards and borough councils that also are filled by appointment.

We hope it does.

Secrecy and government are a terrible and toxic mix that harms citizens most of all, but also, ultimately, government itself.