THE ISSUE

Candice Highfield, a social worker and school visitor for Hempfield School District, was remembered as “a tireless advocate for the children and families” in the Jan. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline. Highfield, 62, died Jan. 7 of complications from COVID-19. Hers is one of more than 800 Lancaster County deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 has killed more than 20,000 Pennsylvanians, more than 409,000 Americans and more than 2 million people worldwide.

They’re not just numbers.

Each death from COVID-19 has a face.

Each death is a heartbreak, a tragedy.

Each death is someone who was the nearest, dearest person in the world to someone else.

They aren’t statistics. COVID-19 victims are residents of every corner of our tight-knit community.

LNP | LancasterOnline has been keeping track of them. A news article on our website consistently — to our great sorrow — needs to be updated. As of Sunday, it carried the headline: “Here are some of the 800 lives we’ve lost to the coronavirus pandemic in Lancaster County.”

The coverage details the human scale of this tragedy. To ensure that we never forget. To remind us that this health crisis is far from over, and we must never become numb to it or lackadaisical in our daily following of necessary health guidelines.

“They served presidents, counseled students, developed color television, survived the Battle of the Bulge, directed public welfare efforts and taught high school art,” the article states of COVID-19’s Lancaster County victims.

It continues: “They drove school buses, trucks and motorcycles, collected postcards, held Ivy League degrees, and served in Korea and Vietnam. They loved to swim, golf, fish, garden, play dominoes, attend live theater and play the piano with the church choir. An audio engineer, a nurse's aide, a scuba diver, a farmer, a seamstress, a college professor.”

So many rich and meaningful lives. All of them part of the deeply woven fabric of who we are in Lancaster County.

All gone.

Candice Highfield is among those we lost.

Her too-short life was detailed recently by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt. Family members, friends and co-workers spoke of Highfield’s dedication to helping children and of her ability to have a lasting impact on the lives around her.

“Some people come into your life for a brief moment,” said Keri Detter, an elementary building aide at Landisville Intermediate Center, speaking of Highfield. “But they come in with such force and magnetism that when they leave there is a rent in your soul.”

Highfield started in social work with the Lebanon County Children & Youth Services abuse unit. Later, Betancourt reported, she worked for ChildLine, which is part of a statewide child protective services program. She also spent time working in the adolescent unit at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill and with the private charity KidsPeace.

Highfield was in her 13th year working in the Hempfield School District. She was honored as school social worker of the year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Social Work Personnel in 2013.

Recollections of the energy she brought to Hempfield will help to inspire those who must fill the immeasurable void she leaves.

“We need to keep Candice’s passion, spirit and mission central to what we do every day,” Hempfield Superintendent Michael J. Bromirski told Betancourt. “Candice was always about helping others first.”

Highfield embraced the responsibility we have to help others. And that’s what is being asked of us by President Joe Biden as the fight against the deadly virus continues.

Biden wants us to show we are serious and responsible about curbing this pandemic by committing to wearing a mask for 100 days when we’re around others outside our immediate household.

“One of our 100-day challenges is asking the American people to mask up,” Biden said Thursday afternoon. “The mask has become a partisan issue, unfortunately, but it’s a patriotic act. ... And if we do this as Americans, the experts say by wearing a mask from now until April, we’d save more than 50,000 lives.”

The president is correct on all counts. Wearing a mask reduces the emission of the respiratory droplets that spread the novel coronavirus. Masks, crucially, help to protect both the mask-wearer and those around the mask-wearer.

Biden is also correct that masks — to our great frustration — remain a partisan issue in the United States. The refusals by some to heed the science and wear masks have created more danger for the general public. Months of arguments over masks have taken away from time that could have been spent focusing on other crucial aspects of the response to COVID-19.

It is encouraging to see our nation’s new leader set a forceful example and treat the pandemic as the national emergency – wartime emergency, really — that it is. (We’ll have more to say about the Biden administration’s plans to deal with COVID-19 in other editorials.)

The president is working to change the tone and arc of our response to COVID-19, and he began even before he took the oath of office Wednesday. Days ago, he had this to say about the Republican members of Congress who failed to wear masks while they were crowded into rooms for their protection during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: “It’s time to grow up.”

We agree.

A note of caution: Biden chose 100 days as the length of time we must wear masks for its symbolism. Health experts say it is doubtful that it will be safe to stop wearing masks in 100 days.

But the specific number of days isn’t the point.

The habitual act of wearing a mask — of being a grown-up — is the point.

Candice Highfield spent her professional career being one of the grown-ups in the room, working to improve the lives of vulnerable children.

“She worked more hours than required and continually went above and beyond what was expected,” Brenda Smoker, the former superintendent of Hempfield School District, wrote in an op-ed for LNP | LancasterOnline. “She took on every challenge and would give her all to help students succeed.”

It’s past time for us to give our all, too. Please mask up.