THE ISSUE

Lancaster County remains a county with “substantial” spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we’ve had more than 46,000 cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County. And, according to county Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, we’ve had 972 deaths. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center says the United States has had nearly 30 million cases of COVID-19 and, as of Tuesday afternoon, more than 543,000 deaths.

We are not out of the woods yet.

The urge to act as if the pandemic is behind us is understandable, but also dangerous. It's too soon to let down our guard.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week that evidence “is growing that the weekslong decline in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Lancaster County has ended, at least for the time being. And with restrictions on businesses and public gatherings loosening, the county could find itself at increasing risk of a new spike in cases and illnesses if sizable numbers of people ignore precautions such as masks and social distancing.”

Witness what’s happening just a few states away in Michigan. According to The Detroit News, one of the two major newspapers in the Motor City, that “state has seen a 77% increase in cases since mid-February, mainly attributable to more than 300 outbreaks from youth sports. Michigan’s stats are reverting back to where the state stood in mid-January when the first variant case of B.1.1.7. was identified.”

“Our progress with COVID-19 is fragile. While we’re making great progress with vaccination efforts, what we are seeing now is very concerning data that shows we are going in the wrong direction,” Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

According to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases as of Sunday was up by at least 5% in 27 states, including Pennsylvania.

So, the bottom line: This is no time to celebrate with the reckless abandon of all those spring-break revelers who crowded the beaches of Florida and Texas. Or with any abandon at all.

As local intensive care unit nurse Nikkee Asashon wrote in a moving column in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline’s Perspective section, “It is like we are rounding the corner of the last mile of a grueling marathon and the finish line is nearly within view. But we still need to remain patient and vigilant, and keep moving forward — our work as a community is not done.

“We still need to follow health and safety recommendations, including mask-wearing and social distancing. We can’t stop short of the finish line just because we can see it ahead.”

Tuesday afternoon, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board held an online discussion with Adam Marles, president and CEO of LeadingAge PA, a statewide association representing nonprofit senior communities and long-term care providers; John Sauder, president and CEO of Mennonite Home Communities; and Larry Zook, president and CEO of Landis Homes. The conversation can be viewed here — it’s worth your time — and we’ll have more to say later this week about some of what was discussed.

During that discussion, Zook issued a plea for community members to keep exercising caution to protect the county’s most vulnerable residents. He noted that the continuing “substantial” spread of COVID-19 in Lancaster County is “worse than it was last summer.”

Even as Landis Homes and other senior communities begin to relax restrictions on visitation, “the precautions remain so important,” Zook said, emphasizing what he called “the three Ws: wearing a mask, watching distance, washing hands.”

This applies not just to nursing home residents and staff, but to all of us, as we remain “in the thick” of the pandemic, Zook said.

“That’s a communitywide challenge for all of us to help slow and stop the spread until we see vaccination levels inch up from ... 25% heading toward 70 to 80% or more,” he said.

Both Zook and Asashon rightly addressed the continuing challenge before us in terms of community.

We’ve experienced so much sorrow, and yet we’ve persevered through the past terrible year as a community. And, as a community, we need to finish the task, because our lives are intertwined, especially as a lethal virus and its variants continue to seek opportunities to infect as many people as possible.

While we’re deeply encouraged by the accelerating rate of vaccination in Lancaster County — thanks to efforts like those of Vaccinate Lancaster, the South Asian Association of Lancaster and Union Community Care — only about a quarter of Lancaster County residents 16 and older have been at least partially vaccinated.

So we need to continue to be careful.

Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that — in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations — fully vaccinated people can socialize indoors with other vaccinated people without masks or social distancing, and fully vaccinated grandparents can visit with healthy grandchildren.

The key words are “fully vaccinated.” So please, when you become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, seize the opportunity.

President Joe Biden announced recently that he wants states to open up COVID-19 vaccination to all adults by May 1.

Young adults may feel impervious to the risks of serious illness from COVID-19, but no one is. Even mild cases of COVID-19 may lead to what’s called “long COVID,” persistent symptoms that can derail a person’s life.

The best way to ensure you don’t get COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

“Every vaccination is like a speed bump that slows transmission down,” Zoe McLaren, associate professor of public policy at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, tweeted Sunday. “More speed bumps mean fewer cases, which makes it easier to bring the pandemic to an end and return to normal activities like going to bars and concerts.”

She added: “It will be months until we have an approved vaccine for kids. Our best hope of bringing the pandemic under control in the meantime is high (vaccination) rates among adults — especially those under 30 who socialize in big networks and therefore have an outsized impact on transmission.”

So please, young adults, get vaccinated as soon as you can. Please, everyone who’s eligible, get vaccinated.

As a community, we need you to do this.

Another mass shooting

We grieve with the people of Boulder, Colorado, and the families of the 10 people who were killed in a mass shooting Monday night at a grocery store there. We are awed by the courage of Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, a father of seven who gave his life to save others.

Each time one of these mass shootings occurs, we ask when enough will be enough.

We’re asking again: When?