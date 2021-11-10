Seven years after it was filed, a lawsuit challenging the ways Pennsylvania funds education finally will go to trial Friday in Commonwealth Court. The petitioners include the School District of Lancaster and five other school districts, as well as two statewide organizations and several parents.

Deborah Gordon Klehr is the executive director of the Education Law Center, which is representing the petitioners. In a column published in LNP | LancasterOnline last week, Klehr wrote, “The state Legislature has failed to fulfill its duties under the education and equal protection provisions of Pennsylvania’s constitution.” The current system, she wrote, “does not provide a quality education for children in low-wealth districts. The gross disparities between districts are irrational and unjustifiable.”

Klehr pointed out that the General Assembly has acknowledged “that Pennsylvania has a school funding problem.” In 2016, it passed a fair funding formula that distributes new state money according to a district’s student enrollment, poverty levels, wealth, revenue-raising capacity and other objective factors. And this year, she noted, state lawmakers approved “a modest ‘Level Up’ supplement for the state’s 100 most under-resourced districts.”

But because of a “hold harmless” provision in the state’s funding system, “ensuring that no district can get less state aid than in 2014-15, 86% of total funding is distributed without regard to current enrollment or need,” Klehr wrote. “The profoundly inadequate level of state funding and the flaws in the system for distributing it have created inequities between school districts that are too extreme to ignore.”

As The Associated Press reported, attorneys for state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Drumore Township, claimed in a June pretrial filing that the petitioners “misleadingly attempt to create a dystopian view of Pennsylvania's education system.”

We believe Cutler’s lawyers underestimate the challenges that inadequate funding creates not only for the city school district, but for growing districts such as Conestoga Valley.

We are rooting for the petitioners in this lawsuit. As we’ve written before, real — not imagined — harm is being done to students in the commonwealth, Lancaster County students included. By failing to adequately educate members of the next generation of Pennsylvanians, we endanger not only their prospects, but the commonwealth’s.