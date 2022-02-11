THE ISSUE: “Gov. Tom Wolf’s eighth and final budget proposal unveiled Tuesday would push state spending past $43 billion for the first time, with the Democratic governor asking lawmakers for the largest-ever increase in aid for public schools, plus more money for direct care workers, higher-education institutions and college scholarships,” The Associated Press reported. In an op-ed written by Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township and other state Republican leaders and published by LNP | LancasterOnline on Feb. 4, the GOP, anticipating Wolf’s proposals, criticized his “total lack of concern over the state’s limited financial resources in pursuit of a national progressive agenda that would be unnecessarily punitive to Pennsylvania families.”

Call us overly optimistic, but we believe there’s philosophical wiggle room — even within the hyperpartisan, entrenched stances of the two political parties — for Harrisburg lawmakers to craft a 2022-23 budget that both meets the urgent needs of Pennsylvanians today and protects their interests moving forward.

For sure, there will be much political vitriol and gnashing of teeth in the next few months, before a budget deal hopefully is agreed upon on time. This is Pennsylvania, after all, where cooperation between Republicans and Democrats barely existed even before the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ludicrous fight over the 2020 election and the state’s election laws dragged civility fully out of the picture.

Yet all hope is not lost. Here are some of the facts that should buoy us entering the budget talks.

— Pennsylvania collected more money than expected this year in tax collections, leading to a $1.8 billion surplus through January, Spotlight PA reported.

— Wolf administration officials say Pennsylvania has access to about $2.2 billion from last year’s American Rescue Plan Act “and will save another $1.1 billion this fiscal year as the federal government continues to pay a higher portion of its medical assistance contribution through June 30,” Spotlight PA reported.

— There remains about $2.6 billion in the state’s “rainy day fund,” and the governor’s proposed budget wouldn’t spend those funds.

— Finally, Wolf is not proposing any increases in the state income or state sales tax in his $43.7 billion budget proposal, even though the proposal itself represents a 13% hike over last year, the AP noted.

Republicans, predictably, haven’t had much nice to say about Wolf’s proposal. Both parties have their eyes on the gubernatorial and state legislative elections this year, so compliments and kindnesses are rarer than reliable Phillies relief pitchers. A scan of the state House Republican Caucus news releases reacting to Wolf’s budget finds phrases like “a lot of fluff,” “set Pennsylvania back substantially,” “fake budget,” “out of touch” and “not based in reality.”

State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, called Wolf’s plan a “reckless budget (that) leaves a nightmare fiscal scenario not only for the next governor, but for future generations of Pennsylvanians, as well.” Martin asserted that it would “cripple” Pennsylvania.

Again, comity isn’t exactly one of Pennsylvania’s chief exports these days.

Nevertheless, we’re optimistic.

Some of the spending that’s so incredibly needed to help Pennsylvanians rebound from the devastation wrought by COVID-19 would only have to be a one-time investment. That’s exactly what the American Rescue Plan Act funds that Pennsylvania is sitting on are intended for, and we expressed our concern last year when too much of those funds were left unspent by Harrisburg.

It would be a double blow to the state residents and institutions that have been left most vulnerable by the pandemic if the bulk of that federal aid again remains in state coffers.

But what the Wolf administration and Democrats must make crystal-clear in negotiations with the Republican-controlled Legislature, and in the language of the eventual budget deal, is that expenditures of federal relief dollars are one-time efforts — not ongoing new commitments.

In other words, use one-time windfalls to cover priorities that won’t create future shortfalls.

This was also stressed in Cutler’s Feb. 4 op-ed, in which he and other GOP leaders wrote: “It is also important to point out that spending made in one year then becomes the baseline for the next year and then future years. ... All spending decisions become baked in and can never be rolled back.”

So don’t bake it in, we say. The parties should be capable of agreeing on that.

The necessary middle ground is to spend now on the needs of citizens, businesses and industries — especially health care — that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, while ensuring that those emergency expenditures don’t become legacy ones.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield Township, cautioned this about Wolf’s proposal: “Fiscal responsibility is not a short-term goal, it’s a long-term policy. We need to protect Pennsylvanians not only from immediate tax increases but also from future tax increases. To be clear, a future tax increase will be necessary if we agree to fund Governor Wolf’s reckless budget proposal.”

We think Aument has it partly right.

Fiscal responsibility and working as good stewards of Pennsylvania’s future are important precepts of traditional conservatism — though not so much of the GOP lawmakers who now seem happy to squander taxpayer dollars on an unnecessary “investigation” of the 2020 presidential election.

Wolf’s proposal has no tax increases and the notion of “protecting Pennsylvanians” should be expanded to letting residents benefit from the federal relief funds Congress has granted.

And, we would say to Sen. Aument, the degree to which we should worry about the 2026-27 budget right now should be weighed against the importance of what one-time relief spending can do to bolster Pennsylvania’s recovery and future prosperity. Budget surpluses will do the state far less good in five years if we don’t do enough now.

Wolf’s proposed budget would boost public education, higher education, direct care workers, infrastructure and policing. School funding always must be a priority. Equipping students — all students, in all ZIP codes — with the education they need to succeed is imperative not only for their futures, but for the future of our commonwealth.

Many of Wolf’s spending priorities are things that Republicans say they care about, too.

Lawmakers in Harrisburg must reach agreements on the specifics and the deployment of one-time relief expenditures as budget talks proceed over the coming months. Both parties must work toward compromises that benefit Pennsylvanians now, strengthen the state for the future and protect taxpayers.

We’re hopeful on these counts. Democrats and Republicans aren’t nearly so far apart as they may believe.