THE ISSUE

As of Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania had 12,980 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Lancaster County had 408 cases. Statewide there have been 162 reported deaths caused by complications with COVID-19 — and 13 in Lancaster County, according to county Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Heather Stauffer last week that the coronavirus crisis may not peak here until mid-May to mid-June.

This strange existence we’re living seems set to last longer than any of us imagined possible last month.

We now use terms like “social distancing” and “flattening the curve” in our everyday conversations.

We name-drop Dr. Deborah Birx — who attended Lampeter-Strasburg schools decades ago — in casual conversation, as if she’s an acquaintance who never left the county. Likewise Dr. Anthony Fauci, who never lived here, but on whom we’ve come to rely.

We’re trying to make do with work meetings and family chats online.

We are coping, as best we can.

But some things remain confusing. Among them is this: How do we balance Dr. Birx’s new recommendation that we ought to limit trips to the grocery store with the reality that most of us are staying home more and so are consuming more?

“The next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at Saturday’s White House briefing. “This is the moment (to) not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe.”

Her message was affirmed Monday by Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant U.S. health secretary, in an interview on NBC’s “Today.”

“If you need to go to the pharmacy to get your medications, if you need to get groceries — do it,” Giroir said. “But don’t go every day to the grocery store like many people do. Do it as infrequently as possible.”

We’d like to be able to advise you to opt for grocery delivery or curbside pickup, but supermarkets are being crushed by the demand, so you may not be able to get a time slot for pickup or delivery as soon as you want.

LNP | LancasterOnline food writer Kim O’Donnel wrote last week of local businesses joining forces to offer provisions for pickup, but their offerings are limited. Lancaster Central Market remains an option, but it’s now open just Tuesdays and Fridays.

We may need to use the items we have on hand to prepare meals. O’Donnel’s “Stay-Put Cooking” series offers some excellent ideas for using the foods that already are in our refrigerators and pantries.

But we’re not about to suggest you skip buying eggs for coloring this Easter, or refrain from buying any other food your family needs.

If the nearest supermarket is your best option, we’d just urge you to take some precautions.

State and federal officials now advise people to wear face masks or coverings in public. These need not be surgical masks or N95 masks — in fact, those should be left for health care providers. (A note, though: Please don’t call out a stranger wearing a surgical mask at the grocery store. It might be someone with an underlying health condition who needs it. Also, as a general rule, public embarrassment isn’t helpful when people are stressed.)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website offers simple guidelines for making masks that can be sewn or created without any sewing at all. LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jenelle Janci also will offer step-by-step instructions for making a no-sew mask Wednesday.

On a related note, if you wear disposable plastic gloves to shop, please discard them in trash cans. LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin wrote that on his 10-mile run Sunday in Lancaster city and Manheim Township, he picked up at least 30 gloves that had been tossed to the ground.

The hardest part of grocery shopping is keeping a safe distance from other shoppers.

We appreciate the stores that have set aside special shopping hours for vulnerable populations, but we’d like to see more stores limit the number of people they allow inside. Some have done this voluntarily. And some stores have instituted one-way aisles to keep shoppers apart.

We’d like to see measures like these more widely implemented.

In Delaware, stores now are required to limit shoppers based on legal store capacity — allowing approximately 150 square feet per person — during regular shopping hours. During exclusive shopping hours for high-risk populations, the limit is even more stringent, at approximately 300 square feet per person. That order took effect Thursday.

Pennsylvania may need to impose a similar order if we continue to crowd into stores.

Such limits also would protect grocery store employees who are working in difficult circumstances.

Given that Lancaster County’s peak for COVID-19 cases almost certainly hasn’t arrived yet, we may be tempted to think that Birx’s warning doesn’t apply to us.

But it does.

And we need to heed it.

We’re practicing social distancing now to allow local hospitals to prepare for the coming influx of COVID-19 cases. Birx warned Saturday that Pennsylvania is one of three places “starting to go on that upside” of the curve of COVID-19 mortality.

Our state now has nearly three times as many cases as Ohio.

As health care employees rightly remind us, they’re going to work for us. We need to stay home for them.

If this means planning meals, writing lists and limiting our grocery store trips, we should do it. As with so many other changes we’ve had to accept in this extraordinary time, we must.