THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported in late August, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials “announced a new $50 million program to screen, test and remove lead from roughly 2,800 Lancaster County homes over the next decade. ... Called Lead-Free Families, the program was touted as the first of its kind to be funded and led by a health system. The announcement was made in Columbia Borough, home to one of the first Lead-Free Families’ clients.” The Lancaster General Health Board of Trustees approved the funding in the spring of 2020.

In an Aug. 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective column, physician assistant Josh Butler referred to Lancaster General Health “serving as the county’s de facto public health department.”

Butler was pointing to the health system’s guidance to schools recommending universal indoor masking — shared with school officials roughly two weeks before a statewide mask mandate for schools, early learning programs and child care facilities was issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

It is certainly true that Lancaster General Health has stepped up in recent months to fill gaps in this county’s inadequate public health infrastructure.

After holding regular news conferences in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county commissioners have gone AWOL as Lancaster County deals with a surge in infections and hospitalizations caused by the delta variant.

And, of course, Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino haven’t even said yet how, or even if, the county will spend the $106 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it’s sitting on (beyond the $2.4 million that is expected to go toward hiring and retention bonuses for Lancaster County Prison correctional officers).

County District Attorney Heather Adams, meanwhile, announced that her office would not prosecute summary violations of the state school mask mandate.

Summary violations rarely reach the district attorney. Her announcement strikes us as unnecessary virtue signaling, conveying to other Republicans that she’s on board with their resistance to mask mandates.

Unfortunately, her proclamation may have the effect of discouraging local police departments from enforcing the law as well.

So there’s been a notable lack of leadership as the county deals with the dangerous delta surge. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, there were 93 COVID-19 patients in the county’s three hospitals on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health, including 14 in intensive care and five on ventilators. Some 63 of the patients were at Lancaster General, the county's largest hospital. The local COVID-19 patient count had more than doubled from a month before and was at its highest level since late April.

Some signal from county officials that they are paying attention to delta’s surge here, and supporting measures to fight it, would be appreciated.

In any event, we continue to believe that this county of more than 552,000 residents needs a public health department.

Health system’s efforts

In the absence of a county health department, we’re grateful for Lancaster General Health’s involvement on multiple public health fronts:

— The health system launched the county’s primary contact tracing effort early in the pandemic and continued it even after federal funding for it ended. It ceased conducting contact tracing June 20.

Now the county relies on the Pennsylvania Department of Health for contact tracing, a public health strategy that’s essential in the battle against COVID-19.

In a column published in last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, Harriet Okatch, an assistant professor of biology and public health at Franklin & Marshall College, pointed out that “a county health department would be able to perform this important task.”

— Lancaster General Health also spearheaded the county’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site, which closed its doors June 30 after fully vaccinating more than 117,000 people ages 12 and older from across the region.

— Now the health system seeks to help prevent lead poisoning in children.

Prevention is essential, as the effects of lead poisoning are devastating and irreversible.

In another column in last Sunday’s Perspective section, Dr. Frances C. Gross, chair of pediatrics at Lancaster General Hospital, and Dr. Jeffrey R. Martin, chair of family and community medicine at Lancaster General Health, detailed that health system’s $50 million investment in its Lead-Free Families program. It seeks to “identify and remediate lead hazards in at least 2,800 high-risk Lancaster County homes over the next 10 years, while also providing community education and temporary housing and support services for families during remediation,” Gross and Martin wrote.

They noted: “This is the kind of comprehensive program that’s needed to address the silent epidemic of lead poisoning that has gripped Lancaster County for far too long.”

“It is estimated that nearly 91,000 homes in Lancaster County were built prior to 1978, the year lead was banned for use in paint and other consumer products. Today, lead-based paint in the home is far and away the leading cause of lead poisoning in children,” they wrote.

The stakes are high. As the physicians explained, “Over time, lead-based paint breaks down, creates dust and, if it enters a growing child’s body, is rapidly absorbed into that child’s brain, bones and kidneys — leading to irreversible damage. Lead poisoning is known to cause lower IQ, learning and behavioral problems in school, and mental health challenges. As the child gets older, these issues can lead to criminal behavior and incarceration, impacting not just the lead-poisoned individual but also that individual’s family and society as a whole.”

These are devastating long-term consequences of a problem we have the power to eradicate.

In 2019, Lancaster city received a $9.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brambila reported, the grant was deemed a “game-changer,” as it is would be used to remove lead-paint hazards in roughly 700 homes in the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

“Two years later — undeterred by COVID-19 shutdowns — the city has removed lead from, or remediated, 36 homes and has more than two dozen in progress,” Brambila reported.

As Gross and Martin noted in their column,

“Lancaster County’s rate of children with elevated blood lead levels ranks fourth worst in Pennsylvania.”

So these efforts, as well as a project launched in 2017 by Catholic Health Initiatives St. Joseph Children’s Health to test Columbia Borough homes for lead-paint hazards, are impressive. And imperative.

Need for data

Private-public partnerships are a positive, enabling often strapped governments to benefit from the resources of private companies.

But by relying on private entities, as Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace pointed out in April, we are “outsourcing public health to organizations that are balancing their organizational priorities, capacities, and finances with the needs of the public.”

Sorace noted that Lancaster County lacks an agency charged with monitoring and reporting timely data on the health issues — which include but aren’t confined to lead exposure in children and infectious disease — besetting this county.

And some data are more available to counties that have health departments.

“If we want to make data-driven decisions, we actually need to have data,” Sorace said.

In her column last Sunday, Okatch of F&M also mentioned data when she touched on the need for a health department in Lancaster County.

A “local public health department can provide data that can inform policies and practices that are beneficial to the community,” Okatch noted.

And a “local department of public health would also develop COVID-19 preventive messages in the different languages spoken in this county, and could disseminate those messages efficiently and effectively,” she wrote.

We are 18 months into a pandemic that continues to sicken county residents and loom over this county’s economy. And this county’s elected leaders, especially in recent months, have chosen politically safe silence over vocal support for COVID-19 mitigation measures or spending available federal funds where they could do real good.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has done a great deal to advance this county’s well-being. But it’s not a substitute for a public health department.