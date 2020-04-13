THE ISSUE

On March 23, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued the first of their stay-at-home orders for seven counties, to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Lancaster was added to the list of counties under the stay-at-home order March 27. On April 1, the order became effective statewide, and is to be continued until April 30. “We appreciate the shared sacrifice of all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians,” Wolf stated April 1. “We are in this together.”

Those of us who have been essentially homebound for weeks, save for a trip to the grocery store or a walk around the block, might think March 27 seems like an eternity ago.

The days have a way of elongating when our surrounding environment remains static. Tuesdays become indistinct from Saturdays.

And April 30 might seem like it’s another eternity away.

It’s easy to become mired in negative or depressing thoughts amid this pandemic. And certainly there are legitimate things to be concerned about, our families and loved ones chief among them.

But in addition to the news it’s necessary to report, LNP | LancasterOnline is also reporting on acts of kindness, in the hope that they will lighten some of our worries. Good news is one of the best remedies we have at our disposal. We ask your help to keep the supply bountiful.

In that vein, here is a sampling of heartening community news we’ve seen in LNP | LancasterOnline over the past week:

— Michelle Lando, a nurse, was furloughed from her job. Rather than dwell on her misfortune, she turned to her sewing machine and started “Headbands for our Heroes.” With the help of some fabric donations, she is creating headbands and masks for those who need them. “This is helping to give back to all those that are in the thick of this virus and working to help save others, my family included,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline.

— At a drive-thru iPad and laptop pickup at the McCaskey East High School campus, Frank Albrecht, described as “McCaskey’s high-energy student support coordinator” greeted district students and parents while wearing an outfit of overalls, bright blue and pink pants and a newsboy cap. He shouted “How ya doin’, fella?” and “It’s a pleasure to see ya!” from a socially responsible distance, bringing cheer to students, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported.

— Baird Thompson, a 19-year-old student at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, had no home to return to when the college closed its dorms March 13. “But then in the beginning of April,” as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes explained in a front-page story, “Thompson got a place to call home for the rest of the semester when he moved into a room at Holiday Inn Lancaster, 26 E. Chestnut St., that is being paid for by donors wanting to help homeless college students.” About a half-dozen Stevens students have been helped by the local benefactors.

— A day center for homeless persons opened last week at Crossroads Mennonite Church near downtown Lancaster. With libraries and local eating establishments closed due to the pandemic, it gives vulnerable people somewhere safe to go, especially when there’s bad weather. Volunteers with Rebel Cause Lancaster, a nonprofit started by “Star Wars” fans, are staffing the center. The force is indeed strong with these volunteers.

— Route 66, a Prince Street restaurant, is closed. But LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jenelle Janci reported that it’s still serving up treats to some of our important workers. “The restaurant shared an image on its Instagram last week of Lancaster General Health workers loading up a car full of donated burgers for front-line medical workers,” Janci wrote.

— Zach Kuhns, owner of Manheim-based Alpha Bravo Catering, is making meals consisting of pasta with mozzarella cheese, salad and brownie bites. His first donations were to front-line responders. But now, Janci reports, “he and his team are serving families in need too, with a special focus on the elderly to help them stay at home.” In its first five days, it served a total of 261 meals. Crowdfunding is helping Alpha Bravo keep up its charitable work.

Those are just a few of the local anecdotes that brought needed smiles to our faces. And they are hardly the only ones. Though we are limited in what we can do by the governor’s orders, Lancaster County residents are showing their true spirit and finding creative ways to help others during this health crisis.

What acts of kindness are you aware of that we haven’t yet shared with readers? We encourage you to share them with us in the days and weeks ahead. Letters for publication, which should be limited to 250 words, can be emailed to LancasterLetters@lnpnews.com or mailed to Letters, c/o LNP, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328. Letters must include an address and telephone number for verification purposes.

We’d love to hear your good news. Our readers would, too.