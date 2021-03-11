THE ISSUE

About 500 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday at Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site in the former Bon-Ton at Park City Center. After the vaccination center’s “soft opening” Wednesday, vaccinations are expected to ramp up to about 800 today and to about 1,000 per day over the weekend, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said. The vaccination center is the product of a partnership between the Lancaster County commissioners, Rock Lititz, TriStarr Staffing and four health care systems led by LG Health.

Things are looking up this week in Lancaster County, and we’re not just talking about the springlike weather.

While the county continues to experience “substantial” spread of COVID-19, vaccination efforts — the path out of this brutal pandemic — now appear to be picking up steam.

Lancaster County’s mass vaccination center is operating, and tens of thousands of people already have registered for the appointment-only vaccinations it is offering. This is excellent news.

Gov. Tom Wolf visited the center Wednesday with Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument, a member of the commonwealth’s COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Jennie Granger, to highlight free and subsidized mass transportation to vaccination centers like Lancaster County’s. (Red Rose Transit Authority is providing such transportation here.)

Wolf said vaccine supply remains lower than demand, but he called the Lancaster vaccination center a “good example” of how local officials can work to effectively administer vaccines.

It’s a shame that Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman was the only county commissioner present to hear the Democratic governor’s remarks.

‘At the mercy’

We hope the other Lancaster County commissioners at least heed the message of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners, which passed a unanimous, bipartisan resolution Monday night calling for the creation of a county health department.

Tom O’Brien, president of the Manheim Township board, put it plainly: “It’s past time for Lancaster County to create a health department. We have seen the difference good, coordinated public health actions can have over this last year.”

Republican county Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino: We sense you are irked by this editorial board’s repeated calls for the establishment of a county health department. But consider the fact that Republicans as well as Democrats in the Manheim Township commissioners’ race have included a push for a county health department in their platforms.

Consider, too, this data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, reported Wednesday by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker.

— Lancaster County is performing better than four of the six counties with health departments when it comes to the rate of death among long-term care facility residents. But other data aren’t as favorable.

— Compared to the commonwealth’s six counties that have health departments, Lancaster County has the second-worst death rate by COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, and the worst rate of cases per 100,000.

— Lancaster County has nearly 1,500 more cases per 100,000 residents than the average of the six counties with health departments.

— Comparing all counties in Pennsylvania, the counties with health departments had lower coronavirus deaths rates than those without. (The rate was 166 deaths per 100,000 residents in counties with health departments, and 203 per 100,000 in counties without health departments.)

— Average cases per 100,000 were also lower across the state for counties with health departments compared to counties without (6,730 to 7,744, respectively).

D’Agostino told Walker that it’s clear there is a need for “some kind of public health/medical preparedness capacity” at the county level but there is disagreement is on “the level of bureaucracy.” He pointed to a new health position created in the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency.

That is inadequate.

As Drs. Thomas Godfrey and Sangeeta Saxena of the public health sciences department at Penn State College of Medicine argued in the Feb. 28 Perspective section, Lancaster County needs public health officers who are trained in health treatment delivery, health care assessment and advocacy.

“We can be sure that the COVID-19 pandemic will not be the last,” Godfrey and Saxena wrote. “New and reemerging diseases are anticipated to become much more frequent in the future. Vigilant communities will want to be ready for them.

“By linking public health expertise with clinical medicine resources, a county health department would be an asset in the future. Otherwise, we will remain at the mercy of what fate has to throw at us.”

Indeed.

Relief is coming

In other vaccination-related developments, the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 — with the help of the Pennsylvania National Guard — today will begin administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to teachers and other school personnel.

IU13 expects to receive about 5,400 vaccine doses in the first round of inoculations; the second round is slated for the end of March or early April, IU 13 spokeswoman Shannan Guthrie told LNP | LancasterOnline.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his administration is ordering an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as part of its effort to ensure that the United States has, by the end of May, enough vaccine supply to inoculate every American adult against COVID-19.

More good news: The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in the U.S. House on Wednesday. The legislation — which Biden is expected to sign Friday — contains not just direct stimulus payments for Americans and financial relief for parents, but funding for schools, child care providers, antipoverty programs, restaurants, local governments and vaccine distribution.

We’re not sure why — beyond partisan politics — Congressman Lloyd Smucker would join all the other House and Senate Republicans in voting against the legislation. He called it a “partisan ‘bailout’ ” — as if Republicans in the 11th Congressional District aren’t among the struggling business owners, parents and other Americans who will benefit from the legislation. Which is undoubtedly why polls show that sizable percentages of Republicans — and most Americans — favor the American Rescue Plan.

Like other Republicans, Smucker continues to point out that only 9% of the American Rescue Plan funding will go to COVID-19 public health programs. As USA Today reported, about 9% is indeed going “to fund direct disease containment measures such as vaccines, testing and tracing, and other public health initiatives.” But, as USA Today also noted, an analysis by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget “found that about 85% of the bill is related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Funding for restaurants that have been hit hard by COVID-19 closures, for example, is certainly pandemic-related.

Progress

On balance, it’s been a promising week in the battle to curtail the pandemic and its devastating effects on schools, communities, families and businesses. But we’re not at the point of celebration yet.

An LNP | LancasterOnline analysis found that if all 432,000 Lancaster County adults are to be inoculated against COVID-19 by the end of June, the current pace of vaccination in the county needs to roughly double. We hope the new vaccination center gets the vaccine supply it needs to meet its aim of administering 6,000 vaccine doses a day.

In Lancaster County so far, 77,490 people have been either partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — that’s 17.9% of the estimated population age 16 and older. This is progress.

But even as we begin to see our way out of this health crisis, we ought to begin planning for the next one.

vaccinatelancaster.org