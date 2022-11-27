THE ISSUE: Come January, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will not be led by a Republican majority for the first time in more than a decade. “State Rep. Bryan Cutler, the Lancaster County legislator who became speaker of the Pennsylvania House in 2020, was elected Tuesday to lead the Republican caucus in 2023,” Brad Bumsted, Harrisburg bureau chief of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group publication covering Pennsylvania politics and government, reported Wednesday. “Cutler was chosen by the GOP caucus as minority leader, a demotion from speaker that’s a result of Democrats winning a majority — 102 seats — in the November election. ... Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia is the Democrats’ pick to serve as speaker. But one of the Democrats’ winning candidates, Rep. Tony DeLuca of Allegheny County, died before the election, which means that seat will go unfilled until a special election is called sometime in 2023.”

Because the expected midterm red wave fizzled, Democrats have an opportunity to hold the majority in the state House for the first time in 12 years.

But as Bumsted explained, the path to that majority is complicated. On swearing-in day Jan. 3, the 203-member House will be tied, 101-101.

In addition to the seat left vacant by DeLuca’s death, “two additional Democratic-held seats will become vacant in January. One seat is that of Rep. Austin Davis, D-McKeesport, who was elected lieutenant governor with Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8. ... The other seat is now held by Rep. Summer Lee, of Pittsburgh, who won a congressional seat in the Nov. 8 election.”

Democrats are favored to win those seats, but Republicans will contest each of those special elections.

Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA reported last week that Cutler ascribed the 2022 Pennsylvania election results to redistricting. “This is the outcome they sought, and they achieved it” without any accomplishments, Cutler said.

For two reasons, it takes some audacity to say that.

— The state Legislature, in least in recent years, has accomplished so relatively little via legislation that Republicans have had to resort to proposing amendments to the state constitution to expand their power and effect major policy changes.

— And Republicans have gerrymandered their way into power in Pennsylvania for decades, despite the Democratic edge in party registrations.

According to 2021 data issued by the Pennsylvania Department of State, registered Democrats (4,018,914) outnumbered registered Republicans (3,423,465) by a 595,449 margin.

In Lancaster County, of course, registered Republicans (176,137) held the edge over registered Democrats (112,115), but that margin couldn’t justify a county state House delegation of 10 Republicans and just one Democrat.

New county district

That will change in January when Izzy Smith-Wade-El of Lancaster joins incumbent state Rep. Mike Sturla as one of two Democrats in the county House delegation. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos reported earlier this month, “Sturla hasn’t shared the House floor with a local member of his party since his first term in 1991, when Lebanon County Democrat Ed Arnold represented the 102nd District, which then included Manheim Borough and Penn Township.”

Smith-Wade-El will represent the new 49th District.

Lancaster County gained an additional House district after the Legislative Reapportionment Commission divided Lancaster city in half and matched each half with suburban municipalities. The 49th District includes the southern half of Lancaster city, as well as Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough.

We don’t approve of gerrymandering, whether it’s done by Democrats in Maryland or Republicans in Pennsylvania. So while we argued for a truly independent citizens redistricting commission, we supported the fairer maps drawn by the bipartisan Legislative Reapportionment Commission.

As Campos and LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported, Smith-Wade-El, a 32-year-old Democrat, will be Lancaster County’s first Black representative, as well as its first openly LGBTQ lawmaker.

Hiram Rhodes Revels, a Republican from Mississippi, became the first African American to serve in Congress in 1870; he was a senator.

Harry Bass, a Republican lawyer from Philadelphia, became the first African American to serve in the Pennsylvania Legislature in 1911.

It has taken Lancaster County until 2022 to vote to send our first Black lawmaker to Harrisburg. So it’s long past time.

Making history

After his convincing Nov. 8 win, Smith-Wade-El noted his family’s progression — from his grandmother, a Georgia sharecropper, to his mother, the late Rita Smith-Wade-El, a respected Millersville University professor and civil rights activist who has a Lancaster elementary school named after her, to his own history-making win.

It will be another historic day when Smith-Wade-El is seated in the Pennsylvania House. The new state representative will represent county residents who haven’t been represented before.

“The responsibility to me is clear,” Smith-Wade-El told LNP | LancasterOnline. “Lancaster does have Black people. We do have queer people and Latino folks.” These people, and other minorities, are generally unseen by outsiders envisioning Lancaster County, Smith-Wade-El emphasized.

We know how diverse our beautiful county is, but Smith-Wade-El’s presence in Harrisburg may prove to be a revelation to others across Pennsylvania.

Barbara Stengel, a retired college professor and close friend of Rita Smith-Wade-El, told LNP | LancasterOnline that Izzy “will always be one of the smartest people in the room,” but he cares more about being “one of the more sensitive people in the room.”

He has channeled that sensitivity in the service of Lancaster city residents. Smith-Wade-El worked on the Mayor’s Commission to Combat Poverty in 2015 and 2016, and co-authored the commission’s “One Good Job” strategic plan to cut poverty in Lancaster city in half by 2032 by increasing access to living-wage employment and affordable housing.

He won a seat on Lancaster City Council in 2017 and has served as its president since 2020. He has advanced the city’s lead-abatement program to make the city’s old homes safer, and he has played a key role in the city’s effort to expand the availability of affordable housing — an effort for which it’s sensibly using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Smith-Wade-El has lived in city neighborhoods alongside city residents, so he knows intimately the challenges they face. As a Black person, he won’t need a focus group to explain to him the concerns of people of color. And we’ve seen him engage comfortably and confidently with people who have different viewpoints, so we hope he sets a new standard among elected officials for constituent engagement.

Tiffany Shirley, president of Lancaster Pride, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the “passion Izzy has for the (LGBTQ) community is exciting to see.” The midterm elections, she said, were “really scary for the community, not knowing what we were going to be facing, but having Izzy as a representative and a voice for us in the community is so exciting.”

It also strikes us as essential, given the bigotry being directed at LGBTQ people in legislatures and school board rooms around the nation.

It will be nice to send someone to Harrisburg who understands the intricacies of poverty and housing equity, and can detect and ably dissect bureaucratic stonewalling.

The voters of the new 49th District clearly made the most of their opportunity to increase this county’s representation in the state Capitol.