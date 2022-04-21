THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid reported Monday, changes made by Lancaster County innkeepers to attract travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic — contactless check-in, free Wi-Fi, food served restaurant-style rather than family-style, deeper cleaning of high-touch areas, individual juice and coffee pitchers — are likely to endure even after the pandemic ends. This led us to consider what other pandemic-era changes we’d like to see endure.

A judge in Florida may have struck down the federal mandate on face masks on airplanes and other forms of public transportation, but some of us have not ceased wearing masks in public spaces — something other people may want to consider, because COVID-19 cases are creeping back up in Lancaster County.

Fortunately, hospitalizations remain low.

Now that we’ve become comfortable with masks, some of us may continue to wear them in winters, during cold and flu season. Wearing a mask seems cheaper and easier than buying cold and flu medicines.

And while some of us have managed to take pandemic precautions while continuing to shake hands — thank you, hand sanitizer — others of us will continue to bump elbows and offer waves instead.

The pandemic has brought more sorrow than wisdom so, given the scale of our losses, it’s hard to write positively about any changes it has inspired. But not everything wrought by the pandemic has been terrible.

We hope, for instance, to see expanded outdoor dining options remain part of the restaurant scene in Lancaster County.

Many of the changes that Lancaster County innkeepers have made are ones we’d also like to see stick around.

Offering flexibility and an array of eating options makes sense. So does offering free Wi-Fi, because the fortunate among us can do their work anywhere nowadays, as long as they have a decent internet connection.

Ed Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Scheid that it is hard to quantify but anecdotally the interest in working away from home and the office has not ebbed. “Workers are capitalizing on that newfound flexibility,” he said.

For innkeepers, this means ensuring that travelers can combine work and pleasure.

“A number of our member inns have set things up a bit differently to accommodate a quiet space for someone who is staying and working,” Rick Waller, president of the Lancaster County Bed & Breakfast Inns Association, told Scheid in an email. “These changes are small but provide work spaces for someone to set up a laptop computer and also provide a private common area for telephone calls and Zoom meetings.”

On the health front, we hope to see even greater access to telehealth, now that we know that we can meet virtually with a physician, nurse practitioner or a mental health therapist via computer or phone.

A report released in December by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that “the share of Medicare visits conducted through telehealth in 2020 increased 63-fold.” Telehealth visits for behavioral health care increased 32-fold.

And telehealth has continued to be popular in Lancaster County, Karyl Carmignani reported for this newspaper last month.

“Although historically telemedicine was reserved for people in rural areas who do not have ready access to in-person care, telemedicine has provided convenient and safe care during the pandemic and I believe it should continue to be offered,” Dr. Brian Pollak, WellSpan’s medical director for connected health, wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

We believe, too, that it should be continued to be offered.

Pollak said the patients who do video visits tend to be in their 20s to 40s, while people who do telephone visits are usually in their 60s. The video visits have been a boon to the population of “busy people” dealing with the responsibilities of young families, careers and aging parents, he noted.

“If telemedicine were not available to this population, my concern is whether they would take time to schedule an in-person visit, or potentially decide to forgo care,” he said.

It’s an incredibly valuable option — one that we hope has staying power.

Like the enhanced cleaning measures many businesses now employ. The ready availability of hand sanitizer — and the expectation that it will be used. The ability to mask up when viruses are circulating. And, most of all, the heightened awareness that good health is a treasure we ought to appreciate.

Are there any changes brought by the pandemic that you hope to see endure? Please let us know by letter to the editor.