THE ISSUE

“Correct and consistent mask use is a critical step everyone can take to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated in updated masking guidance posted on its website Wednesday. “Masks work best when everyone wears them, but not all masks provide the same protection. When choosing a mask, look at how well it fits, how well it filters the air, and how many layers it has.” Regarding new research indicating that double-masking is more effective than wearing a single mask, the CDC’s Dr. John Brooks said simply, “It works.”

Earlier this month, we suggested that with more-transmissible variants of the novel coronavirus emerging, it was time to consider doubling up on masks.

We cited Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Biden administration’s chief medical adviser, who told NBC’s “Today”: “If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.”

Now the CDC is recommending ways to improve our mask-wearing habits. (Hopefully it’s a habit by now.)

The biggest one is this: U.S. researchers found that two masks are better than one in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. In a lab experiment, two artificial heads were spaced 6 feet apart and researchers monitored how many coronavirus-sized particles emitted by one were “inhaled” by the other.

“The researchers found that wearing one mask — surgical or cloth — blocked around 40% of the particles coming toward the head that was breathing in,” The Associated Press explained. “When a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80% were blocked.”

And this very promising conclusion: When both artificial heads in the study cited by the CDC were double-masked, more than 95% of the particles were blocked.

Masks work.

Double-masking by all could just about shut down the spread of COVID-19.

So please consider embracing this science from the CDC and double up on your masking when you’re going to be around others from outside your immediate household.

The CDC’s updated webpage offers this specific and helpful advice on best practices for making sure we’re masking as effectively as possible.

— “Make sure your mask fits snugly against your face. Gaps can let air with respiratory droplets leak in and out around the edges of the mask.”

— “Pick a mask with layers to keep your respiratory droplets in and others’ out. A mask with layers will stop more respiratory droplets getting inside your mask or escaping from your mask if you are sick.”

The CDC also recommends choosing a mask with a nose wire — a metal strip along the top of the mask. These strips enable a close fit to the face that can prevent air — which can contain coronavirus particles — from leaking out of the top of the mask.

If you’re limited to a single disposable or cloth mask, the CDC recommends a “mask fitter” or “mask brace” over the top of the mask to prevent air from leaking around the mask’s edges. Newsweek describes these as a “frame-like device (that) hooks over the ears and fits over the top of face coverings to improve fit.”

An improved fit is what we should all be aiming for. Any mask should fit snugly over your nose, mouth and chin, the CDC advises. You can check for gaps “by cupping your hands around the outside edges of the mask.” Make sure that no air is flowing from the area near the eyes or from the sides.

“If the mask has a good fit, you will feel warm air come through the front of the mask and may be able to see the mask material move in and out with each breath,” the CDC explains.

If you wear glasses and they fog up when you have your mask(s) on, that’s a sign of a poor-fitting mask.

As to the new guidance of layering masks for greater protection, the CDC notes two specific ways to do this: (1) Wear a cloth mask with multiple layers of fabric or (2) wear a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask. “The second mask should push the edges of the inner mask against your face,” the CDC states.

There are also some important “don’ts” in the CDC’s updated guidance: (1) Don’t combine two disposable masks as a way of layering, as doubling up in this way does not improve the all-important fit, and (2) don’t combine an N95 or KN95 with another mask. (Those masks are crucial for health care workers and first responders, anyway, and wider use by the general public could threaten the supply for those who need them most.)

The CDC also notes that we’re past the point where people should be making their own masks and it will be removing its webpage explaining how to do so.

All of this guidance is meant to keep us safer as the pandemic continues and the vast majority of the public — including many of the most vulnerable — remains at risk during the months it will take to get Americans vaccinated.

But the ongoing rollout of the vaccines, as frustrating as it’s been at times, is all the more reason to stay as safe as possible and follow best practices in the next few months. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Fauci predicts that by April, “virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated.”

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. is “on track to have enough (vaccine) supply for 300 million Americans by the end of July.”

The U.S. could have herd immunity by late summer, Fauci said. Following the updated CDC guidance on best practices for masking will save lives until we reach that longed-for moment later this year. We’ve already lost far too many to this deadly virus: more than 900 people in Lancaster County and 475,000 in America.

Those not wearing masks in public absolutely should be doing so at this point and, as the CDC acknowledges, wearing any type of mask is better than not wearing one at all.

But for all of us who are already masking up, it’s vital that we improve our mask game, as outlined above and on the CDC website. This is no time to let up. Not when the science has given us more detailed guidance than ever on how to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.