THE ISSUE

There are more than 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the United States, according to the American Trucking Associations, an industry trade group. They move more than 10.5 billion tons of freight annually across our nation’s roads and highways. While other sectors of the economy have been hit hard with layoffs and steep revenue drops during the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of truck drivers has become more vital than ever. LNP | LancasterOnline’s Junior Gonzalez checked in with some of those drivers passing through Lancaster County last week.

“Everything you buy comes by a truck,” Dewane Nerison told Gonzalez.

Nerison is a truck driver who lives in Wisconsin, but rarely gets to see his wife and three children. He works long hours to support them, crisscrossing the nation with needed goods.

His words ring true, especially now.

Whether it’s a short haul or a long haul, truckers deliver our food, our medications, our cleaning products and, yes, our toilet paper.

“Emergency medical supplies like masks, ventilators, and soap need to be transported from manufacturers to medical centers, and the raw materials that help manufacturers build those things — paper, plastic, alcohol — need to get to the factory,” Wired’s Aarian Marshall wrote last month. “Grocery shelves must be restocked, and quickly.”

So truckers must do their crucial work while many other Americans stay home and follow social distancing guidelines so that we can flatten the curve of COVID-19 contagion. The need for us to stay home is evident in this reality: There are now more than a quarter-million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

Truckers, of course, are not the only ones still out there. But they might be overlooked as we offer much-deserved thanks and praise to health care professionals, first responders and grocery store workers — some of whom unload trucks that have traveled halfway or more across America.

So we want to especially thank truck drivers today, for the long hours and solitary work they perform to help us all. And we want to point out some of the additional challenges they are facing during this crisis.

For one thing, there are fewer places where they can stop to use the restroom, take a shower or grab a bite to eat after long hours on the road.

When LNP | LancasterOnline's Gonzalez caught up with Nerison, he was resting in his rig at Lancaster Travel Plaza on Route 30 in Ronks.

It wasn’t to be much of a rest.

“A man waved trucks away, telling drivers the restrooms were closed,” Gonzalez wrote.

Customers seeking food or other items from the convenience store had to wait at the door while an employee retrieved them.

“I think (it’s better) for all of us to stay home,” the convenience store’s manager, Chandra Bantawa, told Gonzalez, speaking through a mask.

We wholeheartedly agree. But Nerison, of course, cannot do that.

We depend on the cargo that he and other truckers are hauling.

We understand why some of those who manage truck stops might be fearful about allowing access to their facilities during this public health emergency.

But we must find ways to properly accommodate the men and women who are doing their part to make sure our medical centers and grocery stores are stocked with everything we need.

“Drivers have really stepped up to the plate,” said Kevin Stewart, president of the Pennsylvania Motor Trucks Association. “Right now, truck drivers are a critical part of our recovery efforts.”

So we must step up to the plate for them.

It was unfortunate that, in mid-March, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed all 30 of the state’s highway rest stops. Those are crucial locations where long-distance truckers can find restrooms and vending machines — or park for a nap. For a while, they couldn’t even do that.

PennDOT — after loud complaints from the American Trucking Associations and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association — has since reopened all but two of the rest areas, Gonzalez reported, and PennDOT is making sure workers clean the rest stops more frequently. That’s good news —and we appreciate those PennDOT workers, too — but the closures shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

We’d like to see independent-owned truck stops step up, too.

Matt Rhoads, president of Lancaster-based trucking company Central Penn Transportation, told Gonzalez that it isn’t uncommon to see truck stops restrict cross-country truck drivers’ access to food and amenities.

Federal and state legislators should perhaps play a larger role in ensuring that truckers have everything they need as they make their needed trips.

“We are asking the Trump Administration to assure trucks are able to continue to safely deliver medicine, food, fuel, water and other basic necessities to communities and homes,” the American Trucking Associations states on its website.

We don’t think that’s too much to ask.

“(And) when this is all over, I pray that people remember how important truck drivers are to this country!” wrote a commenter on LNP | LancasterOnline.

We second that.