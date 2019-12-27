THE ISSUE

As part of its community paramedic program, Lancaster EMS is offering in-home vaccinations at no cost for people 18 and younger who have Medicaid through AmeriHealth Caritas, LNP’s Heather Stauffer reported Monday.

We’ve repeatedly been strong advocates of vaccinations for children and flu shots for anyone 6 months or older (following any necessary checks with your doctor).

As we wrote in a July editorial on the first confirmed measles case in Lancaster County in 18 years: “And when unvaccinated people live, shop, worship and socialize in a community, they weaken that community’s protection against measles. They put at risk those who for genuine medical reasons cannot get vaccinated.”

So we applaud Lancaster EMS and AmeriHealth Caritas for finding ways to be proactive about providing needed vaccines to young children and teens.

Jessica Yasher, AmeriHealth’s director of plan operations and administration, told Stauffer that scheduling difficulties and transportation problems can make it difficult for some families to get to a doctor’s office.

“We’re trying to come up with innovative ideas to bridge that gap,” she said.

Down the road, the hope is that this will lead to fewer hospital visits and trips to the emergency room.

“We’ve had good success with other (Lancaster EMS) programs,” Yasher told LNP.

The community paramedic program, begun about five years ago, has expanded significantly. Three paramedics and Carli Moua, a prehospital registered nurse, split their time between emergency calls and nonemergency in-home visits.

“It’s just very rewarding,” said Moua, who supervises the trio of paramedics. “Another huge part of these visits is talking to the families about the importance of preventive care, about the importance of their well-child checks.”

They also try to help families address barriers that keep them from seeing their primary care doctors, she told Stauffer.

The policy at most doctors’ offices is two phone calls, a letter “and then they stop trying,” Moua said. The in-home offer from the community paramedic program gives families another, easier opportunity to say yes to vaccines.

EMS Executive Director Bob May told LNP that nothing is mandatory: “This is not a strong-arm tactic.” If vaccinations are declined, no one is forced to get them.

With AmeriHealth, in-home visits are scheduled for patients with conditions including asthma and diabetes who were recently discharged from the hospital, Moua told Stauffer. More recently, wound care, blood draws and vaccinations were added.

Moua said AmeriHealth has identified about 700 young members who are not up to date on their vaccinations.

We’re glad to hear, as EMS’ May told LNP, that another insurer is in the process of signing up for the community paramedic program, so it should continue to grow. We urge other insurers to get involved, as well. Preventive care is so much less expensive than providing health care for those who have gotten sick. It’s just good policy.

This expansion is a sign the program is meeting an urgent need in our county — and will continue to do so, improving community health and potentially saving lives.