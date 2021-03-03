THE ISSUE

“If the attorney for the 14-year-old Manheim Township girl charged as an adult in the stabbing death of her older sister tries to have her case moved to juvenile court, he will face an almost impossible task,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported in Sunday’s edition. “A review of LNP | LancasterOnline archives going back five decades found only one case in more than a dozen in which an attorney persuaded a judge that a minor charged with homicide should be handled in juvenile court.” And, Nephin noted, the facts of that one “case differ from the accusations Claire Miller is facing.” That 1999 case involved an Elizabethtown 14-year-old who gave birth and was accused of smothering the infant and placing it in a drawer; a deal was reached with prosecutors. Attorney Robert Beyer, who represented that teen, also represents Claire Miller.

We are not going to speculate on the tragedy that has devastated the Miller family, or what might have led Claire Miller to allegedly kill her 19-year-old sister Helen.

There’s been too much of that already, and we do not want to add to the unimaginable grief that the sisters’ parents must be experiencing.

We’re just going to emphasize these two things, which might seem contradictory, but are nevertheless true:

The life of Helen Miller, who had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair, was precious and important.

And Claire Miller is a child, and adult court is a terrible venue for the hearing of her case.

It’s a terrible venue for the hearing of any case involving child defendants, no matter how serious the offense.

We are not examining any one case today, but rather looking at how our system handles juvenile justice.

As the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and American Medical Association noted in a brief submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012, the adolescent brain simply works differently from — and is structurally less mature than — the adult brain.

Even at later stages of adolescence, youths “are more likely than adults to engage in risky, impulsive, and sensation-seeking behavior,” the brief pointed out, noting that adolescents “overvalue short-term benefits and rewards, and are less capable of controlling their impulses making them susceptible to acting in a reflexive rather than a planned voluntary manner.”

They are more emotionally volatile and more susceptible to stress.

The “average adolescent cannot be expected to act with the same control or foresight as a mature adult,” the brief stated.

This is supported by brain imaging studies, which demonstrate “that the brain continues to mature, both structurally and functionally, throughout adolescence in regions of the brain responsible for controlling thoughts, actions, and emotions.”

Treated as adults

Despite this biological reality, we know, as Nephin reported, that under Pennsylvania law, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime.

As Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams explained to Nephin, juvenile defendants accused of homicide can seek to have their cases moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21 if it serves the public interest.

The factors that are considered include the offense’s impact on the victim or victims; the threat posed by the juvenile; the nature and circumstances of the offense; the juvenile’s degree of culpability; and the juvenile’s amenability to treatment, supervision or rehabilitation in a juvenile setting.

While in some instances the prosecution might not oppose a transfer, “in evaluating any case, our core function is public safety,” Adams said.

Which is as it should be.

But appeals to transfer cases from adult to juvenile court seem doomed to fail, because in the juvenile system, supervision ends at age 21.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that juveniles could not be subject to mandatory life sentences without parole. Those mandatory sentences were deemed to violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibitions against “cruel and unusual punishments.”

Four years later, the high court ruled that its 2012 ruling should be retroactive, and so juveniles sentenced under mandatory life-without-parole laws had to be given an opportunity for resentencing or to seek parole.

Pennsylvania implemented the ruling in 2017 with its own requirement that the burden was the commonwealth’s to show that the individual was beyond rehabilitation.

States still are allowed to impose life sentences without parole on juveniles — those sentences just cannot be mandated by state law.

The Pennsylvania way

According to The Sentencing Project, an advocacy and research organization, 26 states continue to allow life sentences without parole for juveniles, but just four — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Louisiana, and Florida — account for about 80% of those sentences.

This suggests to us that Pennsylvania is doing it wrong, that it has failed to develop nuanced alternatives that might allow for more rehabilitation.

Riya Saha Shah, an attorney and managing director of the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia, said some progress has been made regarding the trials of juveniles for serious offenses such as homicide.

Now, because of U.S. Supreme Court rulings, youth — “and its attendant characteristics” — must be considered “when deciding whether to sentence an individual to life without parole,” Shah noted.

“A court has to find an individual to be permanently incorrigible before sentencing them to life without parole. But research tells us that there is no such determination that can be made about a person at age 14 — that they will never be rehabilitated,” she said.

And in Pennsylvania, a child of any age can be tried for homicide in the adult system — there’s no minimum qualifying age, as there is in most states.

Moreover, Shah said data show that more Black and Latino juveniles in Pennsylvania are “transferred to the adult court system, contributing to the pervasive racial disparities in our mass incarceration system. Keeping kids in juvenile court provides them with accountability and rehabilitation and reduces racial disparities in harsh sentences.”

We’ve been conditioned to think that punishment must be counted in many decades, not years, she noted. But she pointed out that in the lifetime of a child, even five years is a very long time.

“And more importantly,” Shah said, “children are more amenable to rehabilitation than fully formed adults. Even youth who commit the most serious offenses are capable of change. So children in fact have the capacity to benefit greatly from the treatment and services provided them in juvenile court.”

Putting a child in an adult prison is punishment atop of punishment, placing that child at serious risk of harm without opportunities for rehabilitation. Indeed, Shah said, it’s not about rehabilitation at all — “it’s about seeking retribution.”

There is a great deal of good sense in what Shah says. We’ve become too comfortable with the idea of throwing away young lives for crimes they committed before they could fully understand the implications of what they were doing.

We ought to talk more about whether this is the right way to handle juvenile justice in Pennsylvania.

It is said that you can’t put an adult head on young shoulders. But apparently we can put an adult sentence on a young life.