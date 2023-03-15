THE ISSUE

Despite objections from the Lititz Moravian Congregation Board of Trustees, the Lititz Springs Park board voted overwhelmingly Tuesday night to allow a community group to hold a second Pride festival at Lititz Springs Park in June, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported. The Moravian congregation owns Lititz Springs Park; its trustees announced last week that the Pride festival would not be permitted in the park this year. Also last week, Hempfield School District “temporarily closed its middle school locker rooms for student gym classes to find solutions that will best meet students’ ‘individual privacy preferences,’ ” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported. The district hasn’t said when the locker rooms will reopen.

We had reason to worry that a moral panic over LGBTQ issues was taking hold in Lancaster County, causing people to make cruel and terrible decisions. But that worry eased slightly Tuesday night when a terrible decision was countered by an uplifting one from the Lititz Springs Park board.

What was a cruel decision?

Making a child feel as if he was to blame for the closing of a school’s locker rooms. We’ll address that matter first.

As Stalnecker reported, a day before the locker rooms were closed at Landisville Middle School, eighth grader and transgender male Ollie Wenditz met with the school principal, vice principal and his guidance counselor to request that he be allowed to change in the boys’ locker room.

When the locker rooms were closed, Ollie said he figured it was “because of me.” He noted: “It’s too much of a coincidence — it happened right after I asked to use the guys’ changing room.”

Congratulations, Hempfield officials. You’ve just added to the difficulties that transgender children face when they merely seek to be seen as their true selves at school.

First, you incorrectly placed Ollie in the girls physical education class, forcing him to arrange to be switched back into the boys class — which he said already had been arranged with the guidance counselor earlier in the year.

Then you made Ollie feel as if he was the reason his classmates now can’t change for phys ed. Transgender children are already at heightened risk for bullying, so this was simply cruel.

May we suggest a little extra-credit reading for Hempfield officials? Start with these quotes from Scripture.

— “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them,” Matthew 7:12.

— “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you,” Matthew 7:1-2.

— “And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony,” Colossians 3:14.

That first one is known as the golden rule, which is taught to most of us from childhood. Thankfully, the members of the Lititz Springs Park board still practice it.

We’re well aware that other quotes can be found in the Bible to attempt to justify anti-LGBTQ bigotry. But we’re just as aware that Jesus preached, and modeled, compassion and inclusion for those marginalized by society — yet that’s the part of his message that is so often ignored.

We’re talking to you, Lititz Moravian Congregation Board of Trustees.

The Lititz matter

In seeking to block Lititz Chooses Love from holding its Pride festival in Lititz Springs Park in June, that congregation’s trustees claimed that last year’s event was political in nature — an assertion disputed by Kellye Martin, the park’s events coordinator.

To her great credit, Martin was vocal in her opposition to the church’s decision. She told LNP | LancasterOnline that an agreement between the Moravian congregation and the park gives the park board the authority to run the park. And on Tuesday night, the park board claimed that authority.

Martin previously had been directed by the congregation trustees to tell Lititz Chooses Love that it could not rent the park for its Pride festival. That was the first time the church had overturned a park board decision.

In their statement, the church trustees referred to a drag queen performance at last June’s Pride event in Lititz Springs Park.

They claimed that “multiple community sources,” congregants and trustees who attended the 2022 Lititz Chooses Love program reported witnessing “inappropriate (behaviors) and language, vulgarity and dress issues of presenters.”

As we wrote in an October editorial about the Hempfield School District, the “point of drag shows is not to titillate, but to liberate gender from rigid societal expectations.” They are celebrations of identity. For this reason, we noted, “drag shows have become an inextricable part of LGBTQ culture.”

Vulgarity is in the eye of the beholder. We didn’t see it in the clip of a drag queen’s performance from last year’s Lititz event posted to Facebook. In that clip, a drag queen — wearing what appears to be a black, full-body leotard and silver boots — performs “I Know Where I’ve Been,” a soulful song from the musical “Hairspray.”

The church trustees contended in their statement that public safety was also “a major consideration,” because the “2022 event inadvertently triggered a repulsive and potentially dangerous protest requiring police intervention.”

In a letter to the editor published today, Warwick Township resident Joseph Manning points out the key problem with this part of the church officials’ statement: “Lititz Chooses Love is not responsible for the group that showed up last year and created a disturbance at a peaceful celebration. The festival participants were the victims of those actions, and the trustees are blaming the victims.”

Indeed. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nephin reported last June, the demonstrators included “a pastor who espouses Christian nationalist beliefs.”

According to Lititz Chooses Love, the demonstrators handed out pamphlets designed to look like Pride literature but containing pictures of a bloody fetus; they told children they needed to repent or suffer God’s wrath; they mocked the LGBTQ kids in attendance; and they wielded signs declaring “Christ Hates Pride.”

We agree that these actions were repulsive, but they were not the fault of Lititz Chooses Love.

The participants in the Pride event weren’t hurting anyone. And the event’s organizers were merely seeking a safe place to celebrate, in their words, “acceptance and authenticity.” They thought that Lititz Springs Park was that place.

In rejecting them, the church trustees — like the Hempfield School District officials — made an unforced and embarrassing error.

Consider this our plea for more kindness and more humanity — and our note of gratitude to the Lititz Springs Park board for showing how it’s done.