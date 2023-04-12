THE ISSUE

Manheim Township High School senior Makenna Hylen, 19, was struck and injured April 3 by a vehicle in the 900 block of Pleasure Road in the Manheim Township neighborhood of Grandview Heights; the vehicle then was seen speeding away from the scene. “Manheim Township residents have been complaining about cars speeding through the Grandview Heights neighborhood for years,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jack Panyard reported. “They’ve commented in online forums and contacted the township offices to complain that someone would get hurt if the municipality failed to do something.” On Monday, car crashes in West Hempfield Township and East Donegal Township resulted in multiple injuries.

We tend to view vehicle crashes as the price of living in a car-driving society, as everyday occurrences that can be explained away by the factors involved — speeding, inattention, driver error or mechanical failure.

But accidents shouldn’t be viewed as inevitable.

The number of roadway fatalities in Lancaster County is 3.7 times greater than the average county in the United States, according to data from the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. The data shows 222 road fatalities in 2016-2020 in Lancaster County — that’s roughly one fatality every eight days. Our “fatality concentration level” is rated as high.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has established the goal — dubbed “Vision Zero” — of eliminating roadway fatalities. This may seem ludicrous, but it’s not impossible: That federal agency says that about 14% of all small U.S. cities have attained it.

The campaign encourages the design of roadways that will “mitigate human mistakes” and “encourage safer behaviors,” as well as the promotion of safer speeds.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Panyard reported, the residents of the Grandview Heights neighborhood where Makenna Hylen sustained a broken leg and concussion in a hit-and-run have been imploring township officials for years to address vehicles speeding through their streets.

Schaeffer Elementary School is on the 800 block of Pleasure Road, and many students walk to and from school. So the neighborhood is a draw for families with young children. And during the warm months especially, bicycles, strollers and scooters abound.

Because Pleasure Road connects to New Holland Pike at one end and Oregon Pike at its other end, the road and others in Grandview Heights often are used as shortcuts by drivers in a hurry.

Resident Justin Watt, who has emailed township officials repeatedly about this problem, was informed by Township Manager Rick Kane last week that a developer, Charter Homes, has been hired to improve safety on those roadways.

Kane said in an email to Watt that one improvement would be a four-way intersection to slow drivers on Pleasure Road near where Hylen was hit.

Better late than never, we suppose.

Municipalities need to take seriously residents’ input and complaints about road safety — and not wait for loss of life or serious injury before addressing potential trouble spots. What is more important than people’s safety?

Drivers also need to follow the law, to pay attention while driving and heed the posted speed limit. This is especially essential in residential neighborhoods — city, suburban and rural — where kids increasingly will be out playing, bicycling and running as summer nears.

“Drive like your kids live here” read the signs we see in Lancaster County neighborhoods.

A similar message applies to municipal officials: Plan for roadway safety as if the well-being of your kids and grandchildren was at stake.