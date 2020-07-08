THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Abigail King reported Tuesday, “Some Manheim Township residents are boycotting Skyline Pool after staff called the police on a Latino family Friday. Residents expressed their anger and frustration on a township parks department Facebook page that has since been taken down.” Two teenage girls — one Puerto Rican, one Black and Venezuelan — were told by a township manager to change their bikini bottoms or leave. A sign at the entrance to the pool says that “Cheeky bikini bottoms” are prohibited.

Before we say anything else, we need to say this: This newspaper did not make this story about race. A Manheim Township employee did, when she called the police over a minor swimsuit dispute.

The Latina and Black girls at the heart of this story were cooperative with that manager, according to Justice McNeil, a 21-year-old Manheim Township resident who witnessed the incident.

Indeed, they went home and changed; one returned wearing shorts.

Tonya Garcia, the mother of one of the girls, sought out clarification as to why her daughter had been asked to leave, and discussed the matter with the township’s Recreation and Park Planning facilities/programs manager, Kristal Narkiewicz.

Which is what any of us would have done as parents.

We don’t know the content of that discussion. What we know is the outcome: The police were called, and Garcia and her family were escorted out of the facility.

McNeil said several white women also were told to change or leave by Narkiewicz, though it did not appear to her that they did so — and they were not escorted out by the police, she said.

“There were so many other visible people with cheeky bathing suits,” McNeil said. “The only difference is race.”

We’re not sure what a “cheeky” bikini bottom is exactly, and how such a vague and subjective rule could be fairly enforced. And according to King’s reporting, it doesn’t appear that this is an actual township rule.

More fundamentally — as much as some want to deny it — this incident does raise questions about why the police were called to address a matter that any manager should have been able to handle herself.

If we’re wondering if it’s because people of color were involved, can you blame us? White Americans seem to be on some sort of tear, as they summon the police to report Black people bird-watching, walking in their neighborhoods, building patios in their own backyards, and just generally living their lives.

We have other concerns, too.

For one, we need to stop policing what girls wear.

As one woman commented succinctly on an online petition that had garnered nearly 500 signatures by Tuesday evening, Skyline ought to enforce “a no ogling policy and kick out the creeps if you’re really concerned for the safety of the females at your pool.”

The petition itself maintained that Friday’s incident normalized the sexualization of young girls, who were “just trying to swim.” And the petition asked: “Why put the thought in girls’ heads that their bodies are sexual or being looked at in a sexual manner?”

We would ask the same question. Why not just let girls swim and be kids?

Unfortunately, Black girls especially tend to be viewed as adults long before they truly are, and they suffer for it.

A 2017 study by Georgetown Law’s Center on Poverty and Inequality called this phenomenon “adultification.” The study found that “Black girls are viewed as more adult than their white peers at almost all stages of childhood, beginning most significantly at the age of 5, peaking during the ages of 10 to 14, and continuing during the ages of 15 to 19.”

A 2018 report from the National Women’s Law Center found that Black girls “face adults’ stereotyped perceptions that they are more sexually provocative because of their race, and thus more deserving of punishment” for what they wear.

Research has shown that Latina girls, too, often are stereotyped as hypersexual.

Sometimes, we need to ask ourselves if we’re biased, without even realizing it, about how we perceive girls of color.

Because the fact remains that a Black girl and a Latina girl were forced to change their swimsuits Friday — and then, after the mom who accompanied them asked why, the family was escorted out of Skyline Pool by Manheim Township police.

That mom, Tonya Garcia, wrote this on Facebook in a publicly shared post: “Individuals including myself want to get the (swimsuit) policy in place changed so this never happens again to any other children. ... Not only is this a racial issue but this is a body shaming issue as well.”

She asked her Facebook followers if anyone knew of other similar incidents, but added, responsibly, that she was seeking only firsthand information.

Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning officials wouldn’t comment to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter. And the department took down its Facebook page over the weekend after it was flooded with complaints from the public about Friday’s incident.

Which was a pretty gutless move.

The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners said in a statement Sunday that it was “closely investigating the incident, which we take very seriously. During our investigation we will discuss the matter with management, staff, the police, and pool patrons, including those who raised the issue.”

We hope this happens.

McNeil called for deescalation, anti-racism or implicit bias training for Manheim Township employees. We hope this happens, too.

“It seems as though right now their deescalation routine is to call the police,” McNeil noted.

There has to be a better way. The default move cannot be to call the police on people of color.

The Manheim Township police officers called to Skyline Pool seem to have given this incident the minimal attention it deserved. But they shouldn’t have been there at all.