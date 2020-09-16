THE ISSUE

The family of Ricardo Miguel Muñoz — who was fatally shot Sunday afternoon by a Lancaster city police officer, after brandishing a knife at that officer — told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin that the 27-year-old was mentally ill and hadn’t been taking his medications. The family had been calling police and a crisis intervention agency in an effort to get Ricardo Muñoz involuntarily committed, his parents and sister said in interviews with Nephin on Monday. The family said he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. A document shown to Nephin also stated that Muñoz was diagnosed in 2018 with dysthymia disorder, or chronic depression.

The overwhelming majority of people with mental illness do not commit violent acts. Indeed, according to the American Psychiatric Association, they are far more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators of it.

Ricardo Muñoz was charged with stabbing four people last year. He was facing trial next month.

His sister, Rulennis Muñoz, described him as a “sweetheart” when he was taking his medications. But on Sunday, she said, he was experiencing “an episode. He was just incoherent and acting out.”

Schizophrenia, a brain disorder with symptoms including hallucinations and delusions, can be devastating. It can be treated with medication and therapy, but as Ricardo Muñoz’s father told Nephin, his son stopped taking medication when he felt fine. “You think you’re normal and you’re not and this happens,” Victor Fernandez said.

What happens is the return of psychosis, “the inability to recognize reality,” according to a Harvard Medical School website, and “each returning episode may be worse.”

It’s easy to say that, well, then Ricardo Muñoz’s family should have ensured he was taking his medication — but you can’t force an adult to take something he doesn’t believe he needs.

His family tried to get him treatment. Anyone who has a loved one with mental illness knows how frustrating the process can be. Mental health services can be hard to find and pay for, and sometimes the ill person refuses to take part.

The Muñoz family said they were trying to get their son and brother help on Sunday.

His mother, Miguelina Pena, said the calls made to the police that day were meant to “bring my son to the hospital, not to kill him.”

“He was sick,” Rulennis Muñoz said of her brother. “It’s not a crime to be sick.”

In the words of Milzy Carrasco, Lancaster city’s director of neighborhood engagement, “The system failed this family, we all failed this family. We can do better and we need to see change in our behavioral health services in Lancaster County.”

We think many people — no matter their view of Sunday’s shooting — can agree this is true.

A plan needed

At a news conference Monday, Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said the police “respond to many calls for service related to mental health.”

Sometimes, she noted, “police have considerable information and ambulances are dispatched concurrently. Many times these are de-escalated and individuals are able to get the treatment they need.”

But as things stand, she said, “the only system in place for someone who calls 911 for a mental health crisis is police and/or ambulance dispatch.”

“Who should respond, under what circumstances, and what protocols should be followed?” Sorace asked. “How are these calls dispatched from Lancaster County 911? There are a lot of uncertainties and nuance to these situations, which can change and rapidly escalate. We need an evidence-based protocol for responding. What is that protocol? Additionally, how do we create and staff a system that can respond 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, within minutes? These are just a few of the questions that need to be answered to create a countywide plan.”

Sorace called on Gov. Tom Wolf, state lawmakers, the county commissioners, behavioral health experts and police “to come together and put forward human-centered solutions that will work in every county of our commonwealth.”

The Lancaster City of Bureau of Police has one social worker, and is in the process of hiring another, and that’s helpful.

But that’s not enough.

‘Major problems’

“In the country as a whole, mental health situations are responsible for about 1 in 10 police calls,” Governing magazine reported in 2016. “The consequences can be tragic. While about 3 percent of U.S. adults suffer from a severe mental illness, they make up a quarter to one-half of all fatal law enforcement encounters, according to the nonprofit Treatment Advocacy Center.”

In December, the website Talk.CrisisNow.com published an article featuring Ron Bruno, executive director of CIT International, which supports crisis intervention training for law enforcement.

Bruno said: “We have to challenge the belief that mental health crisis services must come in a police car.”

He noted that every time “a police officer goes out to a crisis situation, it’s going to escalate the person’s emotional state. Yes, we can and will train officers to de-escalate situations, but often, their mere presence is stressful, and the person in crisis can become fearful and enter flight or fight (mode). That’s when we see major problems.”

Jarrad Berkihiser, chief of the Lancaster city police, said in an email Tuesday that “several” of the bureau’s 100-plus officers have crisis intervention training, and “we are trying to get as many officers trained as possible.”

He said, however, that the bureau does not “have the luxury of having CIT trained officers available” for all mental health-related calls. “If one is available they respond or if we have the time to request a trained CIT officer or negotiator they respond. But these officers are not sitting in wait like a fire extinguisher behind glass ... to only respond to calls with a mental health component.”

Berkihiser said city police officers “de-escalate crisis situations on a daily basis and talk a lot of people into handcuffs just like we talk a lot of people into committing themselves for psychiatric evaluation that never ends in a use of force or lethal encounter.”

He pointed out that rapport has to be built before any de-escalation can occur “and the person has to be amenable to the de-escalation. There is no magical phrase or particular word that automatically changes a person’s mental status or actions.”

Which is why treating mental health issues before they reach the point of crisis is the real answer.

Limited resources

Lancaster County’s Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Department costs about $14 million this year, county Commissioner Josh Parsons said in an email.

In a county of more than 545,000 people, $14 million doesn’t seem like a lot for a department that provides not just crisis intervention and mental health services, but also early intervention services for infants and toddlers, and services for people with intellectual disabilities.

Moreover, there’s a shortage of mental health care providers in Pennsylvania.

According to a 2017 University of Southern California study, more than a quarter of the approximately 1 million adult Pennsylvanians who experienced “serious psychological distress at least once in 2015” reported “an unmet need for mental health care.”

As Mental Health America’s website puts it, “If you don’t have insurance, it can be difficult to pay for treatment unless you are independently wealthy.”

At Monday’s news conference, Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said he was “acutely aware” of the “struggles that Lancastrians face in accessing equitable and affordable mental health care.”

He continued: “I cannot help but wonder if Mr. Muñoz got all the care he needed years ago, could we possibly be in a different place? Could his family and could that officer all be in a different place?”

It’s a good question. It ought to be addressed.