THE ISSUE

A Franklin & Marshall College student is “designing a ‘legacy walk,’ a campus tour that will feature F&M’s associations with slavery and the Civil Rights Movement, as well as other historic events that have touched many groups — from early Black, Jewish and female students to international students whose number has increased in recent years,” Jack Brubaker wrote in “The Scribbler” column in the July 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. “These are among initial projects spawned by a report created by F&M’s Legacy of Slavery Study Group. That study has expanded into The Legacy Project, which will explore the history of diverse student groups.” F&M’s Legacy of Slavery Study Group released a 54-page report last year covering everything from the college’s namesakes’ relationship to slavery to how the college might educate the current college community about the history of racism.

This is exactly what colleges should be doing — using their educational resources to explore and examine history, however painful and complicated.

It would be easier to ignore the fact that F&M namesake John Marshall — who shaped the U.S. system of constitutional law and positioned the judicial branch as a truly co-equal branch of government — owned more than a hundred enslaved people and, as the fourth chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, often ruled in favor of slaveholders and against the interests of the enslaved.

Or that fellow Founding Father and F&M namesake Benjamin Franklin was a slaveholder turned abolitionist — as the F&M report states, he was a man “who held racist views, who was able to recognize his prejudices, and who changed for the better in his later life.” In the Pennsylvania newspaper he co-owned, he published advertisements aimed at capturing enslaved people who had escaped, as well as ads for sales of the enslaved, but he also published antislavery pamphlets.

The F&M report sought to provide a “more complete understanding” of Benjamin Franklin, but left it to individuals to form their own assessments of his record on slavery — a clear invitation to independent reflection.

F&M’s Legacy of Slavery Study Group did precisely the sort of work — asking questions about figures in history previously viewed as being beyond reproach — that some people fear.

Interrogating history raises hackles and threatens to reopen old wounds. Which is why some people would prefer that history be left on a shelf — unblemished by tough questions.

But educational institutions — K-12 schools as well as colleges — are meant to encourage their students to ask questions.

As Lancaster County teachers and school librarians prepare to return to school later this month, we know they face a monumental task. They return at a time when their professionalism is disputed and school board politics seep into their classrooms. The heated national and local debates over library books and curriculum — fueled by antidemocratic groups such as Moms for Liberty — threaten to steal the joy of both teaching and learning. We can’t let those groups succeed.

Teachers must be allowed to teach, whether their subject is history or science or literature. They must be allowed to use curricular materials that are accurate, diverse, up to date and engaging. They must be allowed to encourage students to be inquisitive, to explore complicated subjects without worrying about interference from ideologues on the school board.

We don’t expect a social studies teacher at a local public high school to launch a slavery study group on the scale of F&M’s. But we do expect that a high school social studies teacher will be able to teach about the horrors of slavery — or Jim Crow or the Holocaust — with both cultural sensitivity and unflinching truthfulness.

And we do expect that a middle school English teacher will be able to discuss a challenging novel with her students without fear of being accused of harming children by failing to shelter them from realities with which they’re already familiar.

“We have had challenging conversations about the legacy of slavery at F&M and have faced some hard truths,” said Gretchel Hathaway, F&M’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and co-chair of the study group.

Facing hard truths is frowned on nowadays by those who prefer history to be shiny and happy, and education to be straitlaced and homogeneous.

But facing hard truths is part of life. It also should be part of education — at every level. Because we need students to be prepared for an increasingly diverse and complex world. And American democracy needs citizens who, guided by the knowledge of our full history, will not only be able to identify truth but will demand it.