THE ISSUE

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County introduced a bill at the end of January “to create a bipartisan commission to study the 2020 election results, report on irregularities, and propose changes to election laws ahead of the next federal election in 2022,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported March 12. “Introduced with fellow GOP Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan, Smucker’s bill would focus the commission’s work on battleground states like Pennsylvania where Trump lost narrowly to Biden.” Republicans in statehouses across the nation have introduced legislation related to voting rights.

Americans voted in record numbers in November’s presidential election, according to Pew Research Center, but still about one-third of eligible voters didn’t exercise their right to vote.

We should want more voter participation. Sadly, some Republicans don’t see it that way.

“Quantity is important,” Arizona state Rep. John Kavanagh said recently, “but we have to look at the quality of votes as well.”

By “quality” he clearly meant voters who vote as he does.

As The Washington Post pointed out, Kavanagh is “one of the chief architects of a wave of laws Republicans are pushing in the state to make it harder to vote” in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s loss in November.

According to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice, more than 253 bills restricting voting access have been “carried over, prefiled, or introduced in 43 states, and the number is rising.”

Some Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania, for instance, now are seeking to make mail-in voting more difficult — a reversal of GOP support for Act 77, the bipartisan election reform law passed in 2019.

The Brennan Center believes that the antidote to restrictions on voting access is HR 1: the “For the People Act,” which the U.S. House passed March 3.

Congressman Smucker joined all other Republicans in voting against the legislation, which they claim is an unconstitutional power grab — a claim contested by Trevor Potter, a Republican election lawyer and former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, who noted in a recent letter to the Wall Street Journal that the “Constitution explicitly grants Congress the power ‘at any time’ to ‘make or alter’ the regulation of the ‘time, place and manner’ of federal elections.”

The fundamental aim of HR 1 is to ensure greater transparency and fairness in the conduct of our elections. This is precisely what Republicans seem to fear. It also seeks to end gerrymandering, upon which Pennsylvania Republicans now rely to maintain their grip on the state Legislature despite the fact that registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the commonwealth.

We enthusiastically support legislation that seeks to expand access to voting.

Toward those ends, HR 1 would enable automatic voter registration of eligible Americans when they provide information to government agencies or public universities. It would require every state to provide no-excuse mail-in voting. It would allow same-day voter registration. It would make it more difficult for states to purge people from voter registration records. It would mandate voting systems that provide a paper trail. States would have to allow at least two weeks of early voting for federal elections.

Writing in The Washington Post last week, election law expert Richard Hasen suggested that a narrower bill would have a greater chance of succeeding in the U.S. Senate.

This may be true. Some of HR 1’s provisions may be beyond what a few moderate Democrats in the Senate would support.

But there are critical protections for voters that must be strengthened.

As Hasen noted in his Washington Post op-ed, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 killed the preclearance provision in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that required states with a history of discriminatory voting practices to get federal approval for any voting rules they wanted to put in place. Chief Justice John Roberts claimed that the preclearance provision was outdated and no longer necessary. Subsequent partisan efforts to reimpose unreasonable voting restrictions have demonstrated to us that the chief justice was mistaken.

We support the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore and update the preclearance provision. It is named, of course, for the late Georgia congressman who literally put his life on the line for African American voting rights.

Moreover, Republicans who control state legislatures cannot be allowed to restrict voter access because they’re angry things didn’t go their way in November.

According to the twisted narrative that emerged after the November election, the foremost need is to reassure disappointed Trump voters that they can be confident in American elections. And for some Republicans, that means restricting the access of others to the ballot and casting doubt on the integrity of the November election.

Which brings us to Smucker’s proposed legislation, which ironically is called the Voter Confidence Act. It is just one more attempt by Republicans to promote the Big Lie that Trump was deprived of a second term by election irregularities in November.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported March 12, “Smucker repeatedly voiced doubts about the election results in Pennsylvania in the months between the election and President Joe Biden taking office on Jan. 20. He signed onto a legal brief supporting a lawsuit to overturn Pennsylvania’s results.”

And Smucker, you may remember, actively sought to undermine voter confidence in the November election by joining 137 other House Republicans in voting to reject Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes for Biden and Kamala Harris.

Smucker sought to subvert our democracy — to nullify the legally cast votes of 115,847 Lancaster County residents — even after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in which nearly 140 police officers were injured and after which three officers died, two by suicide.

Smucker’s legislation would require that a commission produce both a majority report and, if at least one-third of commission members dissented from the majority’s conclusions, a minority report.

Stephen Medvic, a government professor at Franklin & Marshall College, asked an excellent question: “How does that restore any trust for anybody? That’s just more partisanship.”

Indeed.

We should want voting to be accessible and easy for all Americans, regardless of their work schedules, their addresses, their political affiliation or their race. In our view, there will be confidence in our elections when democracy is available to more of us, not fewer.

HR 1 is far more necessary than Smucker’s proposed legislation. We hope U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey — who’s been a courageous Republican voice in defending the legitimacy of the November election — will support it in the Senate.