THE ISSUE

“Among Lancaster County’s 17 public school districts, hot-button debates over school library books and policies for transgender students have contributed to a surge in the number of people running for school board seats,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Brett Sholtis reported last Sunday. Districts including Warwick, Hempfield, Elizabethtown Area and Manheim Township have “seen fraught public conversations over different views on how the schools should be managed. In several, national conservative groups like Moms for Liberty or the Harrisburg-based religious rights law firm Independence Law Center have played a role.” The heated culture-war debates have exacted a toll on school board members, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported separately last Sunday.

We’re all for parental and taxpayer involvement in school board debates. A surge in the number of people running for political office normally would thrill us.

But something has gone terribly wrong when a school board president — Terry Seiders of Elizabethtown Area School District — receives death threats and warnings that his house would be burned down, when he gets a call from someone threatening to kill his dog.

Something has gone terribly wrong when Jim Maurer of Hempfield has grown so tired of “fighting all the time” that he decides after more than 13 years that he can’t serve as a school director anymore because the atmosphere has changed so dramatically. (In a similar vein, retired Hempfield Superintendent Brenda Smoker recently tweeted this: “I no longer recognize the Hempfield School District I left.”)

Being a school board member has always been a thankless job. But it’s not supposed to be this stressful, this exhausting. Or this dangerous.

We can thank organizations such as Moms for Liberty and the Independence Law Center and the Republican Committee of Lancaster County for so virulently injecting politics and religion into public education.

The role of a school director is to work with fellow school board members to approve the school district budget; ensure that the district’s schools are equipped and maintained; plan and set district goals; and advocate for a “thorough and efficient” public education system.

Sadly, some school board members now are more preoccupied with banning books and making the lives of the very few transgender students in their districts more difficult. They degrade the professionalism and expertise of classroom teachers, school librarians and administrators, demoralizing them in the process.

Meanwhile, far-right activists are purposefully chasing dedicated public servants from school boards.

Both Seiders and Maurer are Republicans. But apparently they are not Republican enough.

As Stalnecker reported, “Seiders voted no to banning the Jesse Andrews novel ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ from the Elizabethtown Area High School library in 2022, and (earlier this month) Maurer voted against advancing new policies that would give the Hempfield school board the power to remove books with ‘sexually explicit’ content from the district’s libraries.”

These were reasonable decisions and expressions of trust in the educators who choose materials for their districts’ schools.

Now, however, it is apparently unforgivable for any school board member to push back against book banning and unhinged conspiracy theories about educators allegedly seeking to “sexualize” children. Such is the climate created by groups such as Moms for Liberty, whose members are concerned for their liberty, not the liberty of anyone else.

So we’re getting extreme policies like Hempfield’s that would make it easier for district residents to have books removed from the high school library that they deem inappropriate.

And we end up with book banning, which is characterized as “curation” and “stoking the fires of liberty” by those who favor it (paging George Orwell).

The vague definitions of “sexually explicit content” in these policies is strategic. The goal is the eradication of books from school libraries that don’t reflect the political, moral and religious worldview of the censors. Tragically, this is going to mean that students won’t see their own lives reflected in school materials.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sholtis reported, the Hempfield board met in late April with Independence Law Center lawyer Randall Wenger, a proponent of public funding for religious schools. Sowing discord in public schools also seems strategic.

But it’s misguided, not least because as one Landisville Middle School student wisely pointed out to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chris Reber last week, controversial books are a better source of information than what children would find if they searched for the same topics on the internet.

And as eighth grader Ollie Wenditz put it, quoting banned-book author Laurie Halse Anderson, “Censorship is the child of fear and the father of ignorance.”

Wenditz organized a student walkout last Tuesday in protest of the Hempfield policy.

We suggest that the majority of school district parents and taxpayers who disagree with the extremists besieging school boards and school districts stage a walk-in.

Walk in, that is, and stay for a while at your local district’s school board meeting. We know these meetings have become marathons full of sound and fury. But if reasonable people — who have faith in teachers and school librarians and in the ability of students to handle challenging materials — start packing school board meetings, the tide might turn.

It must.

As East Hempfield Township resident Jean Pretz notes in a letter to the editor published today, school board members “are doing the bidding of a small group of conservative activists who would have us believe that books in the library and language arts curricula pose a threat to our children. Meanwhile, schoolchildren are facing real threats, including declining mental health and gun violence. The politicization of the school board has become a distraction from its responsibility to deliver a high-quality education to all.”

She was writing about Hempfield. But what she wrote applies to other school districts in Lancaster County.

The school board candidates who support policies targeting transgender students and limiting student access to books prevailed in last Tuesday’s municipal primary because they had the backing of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County. The general election in November will be critical in determining whether civility and sanity will be restored to public education here.

Voices of reason will need to prevail. But they can’t prevail if they don’t show up.