THE ISSUE
The Associated Press reported in late November that rabbis were calling on schools to teach empathy to counter a worldwide rise in anti-Semitism. “If you want to change the trajectory of the way things are going, you have to nip hatred in the bud,” Rabbi Levi Greenberg said at the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries in New York.
Elizabethtown College professor April Kelly-Woessner examined empathy in her column in last week’s Sunday LNP.
Citing studies on the subject, the political scientist noted that when empathy is practiced only narrowly, problems arise.
“Empathy can have negative effects in times of intense political polarization,” Kelly-Woessner wrote. “We increasingly see people as members of opposing partisan tribes rather than as fellow human beings. Empathy is then reserved for members of our own tribe.”
As a result, “wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat or a ‘Bernie for President’ T-shirt may deter a stranger from helping you in an emergency. That is the real effect of our partisan polarization.”
We are indeed politically polarized. And the polarization likely will be exacerbated as the impeachment process continues to unfold and a presidential election year begins.
“You’re mad,” George Washington University law professor and GOP witness Jonathan Turley and GOP witness told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. “The president’s mad. My Republican friends are mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog seems mad. And Luna is a goldendoodle, and they don’t get mad.”
It was a light moment in an otherwise somber and sometimes acrimonious impeachment hearing. But Turley was making a serious point: There is so much anger in the country right now.
And our anger is not only pitting family members and friends against one another, it’s making it impossible for us to understand one another. To empathize with each other.
When we lose our capacity for empathy, terrible things happen. That’s when injustices go unchecked because no one cares enough about the victims of those injustices to intervene. That’s when cruelties are allowed to take root and spread.
That’s what those rabbis were worried about — and what we worry about, too.
There are school districts in Lancaster County — among them Conestoga Valley and Solanco — already teaching character education, and we’re grateful to them. But the outside world is teaching children other messages.
We are right; they are wrong. We are worthy; they are not. We’re the real Americans; they’re not. We’re the real patriots; they’re not. We’re the faithful; they’re not.
How do parents and teachers and we as individuals counter the messages that seek to divide us and keep us from empathizing with those of different faiths, life experiences and political viewpoints?
A writer of a letter to the editor in today’s Sunday LNP offers an answer.
We need to embrace the decency of the late Fred Rogers, asserted Damian Hondares, a former member of LNP’s Generation Next staff (Generation Next has been succeeded by Generation Z(eal) on Page E6).
“We need to become the neighbor,” Hondares, now an English teacher at Linden Hall, writes.
Nearly 17 years after his death, Mister Rogers is having a moment, in good part because he’s being played by Tom Hanks in the movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”
In the Nov. 24 Sunday LNP “Unscripted” column, staff writer Jane Holahan wrote that “we need someone like him” in “the current noisy, bratty world of kids’ TV.”
And in the current noisy, bratty world, we would add.
Rogers, a Presbyterian minister from western Pennsylvania, spoke easily to both children and adults about subjects like kindness and forgiveness and love — and empathy, which is the product of all of those.
“Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person,” he wrote in his book, “The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember.” “Think of the ripple effect that can be created when we nourish someone. One kind empathetic word has a wonderful way of turning into many.”
This is what Rogers wrote about conflict resolution — they are words to heed today: “It’s easy to ... annihilate your opposition, but what is really exciting to me is to see people with differing views come together and finally respect each other.”
And this: “We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say ‘It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.’ Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.”
We need such heroes. And last week, in LNP, we learned of one: Manheim Fire Department Lt. Andy Kirchner.
Kirchner was at the scene of a recent school bus crash when he noticed that 5-year-old Jojo Colon was resisting efforts to take him to an ambulance to be checked. The youngster was walking around in circles.
Kirchner recognized that Jojo needed special care. The little boy has autism; one of Kirchner’s children also had been recently diagnosed with a form of autism.
So, as LNP’s Heather Stauffer reported, Kirchner “knelt to get on Jojo’s level, pointing out different vehicles on the scene as the boy calmed down.”
“He was standing beside me for the longest time,” Kirchner said, and then he “came around and grabbed my cheeks, squeezed them together, put his nose to my nose, closed his eyes, then backed away and said, ‘OK.’ ”
“I assume that was a thank-you,” Kirchner said.
A photo of the two taken at the scene made Jojo’s mother, Samantha Colon, weep.
It made us weep, too.
Mister Rogers may be gone. But his example lives on in people like Lt. Kirchner. A helper of the sort Rogers urged frightened children to seek out, Kirchner saw a distressed child, and he went nose to nose with him to soothe him.
That is empathy of the sort Rogers preached. That is empathy of the sort we all need to muster.