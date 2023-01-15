THE ISSUE

Residents of Lancaster County and four surrounding counties were asked to avoid using fireplaces and wood stoves, burning garbage and using gas-powered lawn equipment last Wednesday because of air quality concerns, LNP | LancasterOnline reported. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter in the Susquehanna Valley area, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

Unfortunately, Code Orange days are not unusual in Lancaster County. Especially for a county that takes pride in our standard of living, it’s disturbing how poor air quality can be here.

As this newspaper reported last spring, the county’s idyllic rural landscape can fool us into thinking all is well. But home “to a confluence of busy highways, urban and suburban communities and thousands of farms, the county has long been on lists of the worst air quality in the nation.”

Indeed, the American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report, released last April, assessed short-term and long-term particle pollution — that is, microscopic solids and liquids floating in the air that can contain chemicals and endanger human health — and ground-level ozone pollution in Lancaster County. Short-term particle pollution here again got worse in that report, which meant there were more unhealthy days than in the previous year. Lancaster County is the 28th-worst metropolitan area in the U.S. for such pollution.

The association assigned Lancaster County a letter grade of F for short-term particle pollution for the second year in a row, and a C for ozone pollution.

Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the harms of air pollution, as are people with low incomes who often live closer to pollution sources.

But as retired Lancaster County physician Dr. Alan Peterson told LNP | LancasterOnline last year, the polluted particles are threats to not just our respiratory systems. Because they’re so small, they can make their way from the lungs to the bloodstream and eventually the heart, potentially causing issues within the cardiovascular system.

We can continue to accept the frequency of Code Orange Air Quality Action days — or we can urge Lancaster County officials to address the issue of air quality in a strategic and comprehensive way. The creation of a county public health department could put us on a path toward better air quality. So please urge the county commissioners to set aside their knee-jerk ideological objections to creating such an agency and consider the pressing need for it.

Legislation addressing air quality would help, too. Please urge Lancaster County lawmakers to make it a priority. And let them know that you support Pennsylvania’s entry last year into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate cap-and-trade program aimed at mitigating carbon dioxide emissions.

Last week’s ridiculous national debate about gas stoves was a mere distraction — the federal government has no plans to force you to replace your existing gas stove with an expensive induction range. The problem of poor air quality and its potential solutions require thoughtful consideration and planning, not contrived and histrionic cable-news network arguments.

The poor air quality in Lancaster County owes to factors both in our control and out of it. Agricultural pollution is a factor, but conservation-oriented farming practices — already employed by many farmers here — can help to mitigate that pollution.

We can’t help that the county is downwind of polluters such a power plant and manufacturing facilities in neighboring York County, as well as the coal-fired power plants of the Ohio River Valley. But we can plant more trees to capture pollutants, as Lancaster city is doing with the help of its first urban forester (aka “the tree guy”).

And, should it be on the May primary election ballot, we should vote against a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to unilaterally nullify environmental regulations. We should urge other Pennsylvanians to vote against it, too.

The Pennsylvania constitution guarantees our rights to clean air and water; this amendment would imperil those rights and place the interests of corporations before citizens.

On Monday, we will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the federal holiday honoring the great civil rights leader. But King actually was born 94 years ago today.

He was assassinated in 1968 when he was just 39.

In the years since his too-early death, the sharpness of King’s message has been softened by politicians, who like to quote him without embracing his crystal-clear advocacy for causes such as racial equity and justice, wage fairness, and social spending over military spending. Had King been allowed to live into old age, many people believe he would champion the cause of environmental justice, too.

Because, as he wrote in his powerful “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in 1963, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.”

Indeed.