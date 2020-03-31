THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Sunday, women still are the minority in local police forces. Lancaster city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser recently said his department has 13 female officers — the most it’s ever had. By contrast, it has 122 male officers. “The city’s percentage, about 9.5, isn’t far from the national average of about 10-12%, according to recent studies,” Nephin wrote. “Of the county’s 25 departments with full-time officers, eight departments don’t have any women officers. Manor Township, with four women among its 19 officers, has one of the highest percentages at about 21%.”

The percentage of women who are law enforcement officers nationwide — less than 13% — is pretty terrible, really, given that women make up more than half of the U.S. population.

As we bid farewell to Women’s History Month, it seems clear that Lancaster County police departments have considerable work to do if they’re ever to achieve anything approaching gender balance.

Which is not to say they should hire women for the sake of hiring women. They should recruit and hire women who would make excellent police officers for the sake of institutional excellence.

As Chief Berkihiser rightly noted, his department needs more women officers if it is to “be more representative of the community we serve.”

Same goes for other local departments.

Unfortunately, women who want to pursue careers in policing still face barriers, large and small.

Colleen Tatara, a Manor Township officer, recalled being told she couldn’t be a police officer and a mother.

Her response was perfect: “ ‘Let me show you how.’ And I’ve done it for 20 years.”

Lisa Layden, chief of West Hempfield’s department — and the first female chief in the county — said a male superior told her early in her career that she got a promotion only because she was a woman.

“I was called ‘missy’ a lot,” Layden told Nephin. (Women in other predominantly male fields may relate to this.)

In December 2018, the National Institute of Justice — a Justice Department research agency — hosted a research summit on women in policing. The resulting report, published in July 2019, noted that despite “efforts to increase representation, the percentage of women in law enforcement has remained relatively stagnant for the past few decades.” And the percentage of women in law enforcement leadership remains smaller still.

According to that report, the law enforcement members who attended the summit “spoke at length about the barriers they had personally faced over the course of their careers, such as the ‘boys club,’ adverse or hostile environments, explicit and subtle harassment, sexism, skewed physical fitness assessments, double standards, and a lack of support and opportunity.”

It is imperative that those barriers be addressed. Because, as that report also noted, “Research shows that diverse workforces are more effective, creative, and resilient ... and that teams with broad perspectives are better at making decisions and solving problems.”

Then there is this: “Women have been found to have proportionally fewer use-of-force and citizen complaints, potentially saving departments from costly lawsuits.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As Chief Layden told Nephin, “Women are not as likely to mirror aggression as a male.”

The National Institute of Justice report — titled “Women in Policing: Breaking Barriers and Blazing a Path” — should be required reading for all those leading police departments here.

The report cites AnnMarie Cordner, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Kutztown University, whom Nephin interviewed.

"One of the biggest problems today in policing is that we have decided that policing is all about law-enforcing,” Cordner said. “Catch the bad guy. Punish the bad guy. ... But policing is a much more involved thing that requires skills that are much broader than being tough. (It requires) being able to solve problems and think creatively.”

Her point is echoed in the report, which states that in order to attract more women to policing, “stereotypes of policing as masculine and violent” have to be changed. Those who attended the summit “called for a shift in emphasis toward community policing, valuing relationships, and increasing trust.”

This not only would increase policing’s appeal for women, they said, but would “more accurately portray policing’s mission, and result in a stronger, more effective police profession.”

More narrowly, but just as importantly, most victims of sexual assault and domestic violence are women. Those victims may feel more comfortable talking to female officers about the harm that was done to them.

Indeed, a 2018 study co-authored by University of Virginia economics professor Amalia Miller found that “as female representation increases among officers in an area, violent crimes against women in that area, and especially (domestic violence), are reported to the police at significantly higher rates.”

And when there are more female officers in an area, there are “significant declines in rates of intimate partner homicide and non-fatal domestic abuse.”

So hiring women police officers actually may lead to increased reporting and decreased crime.

This suggests it should be a priority — and not only in local police departments.

As Nephin reported, the Pennsylvania State Police was “the first state police agency in the country to open to female officers” — it accepted its first women cadets in 1971. Gov. Tom Wolf has made hiring women and minorities a priority for the agency.

It has 253 female troopers now and expects to have about 320 in April, in an agency that will have about 4,600 total troopers then. Five of its 15 recruiters are women.

Which is good. But still not good enough.

As Cordner pointed out, “Women and men working together bring more of a balanced approach to policing that is needed.”

Policing is an essential profession — more women should be part of it. The profession needs them. And research indicates that communities do, too.