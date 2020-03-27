THE ISSUE

“Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons sought ‘retribution’ against local police chiefs who publicly criticized the board over how it funds the drug task force, a group of law enforcement officials has alleged,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported Wednesday. The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association, in a letter obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline, alleges that Parsons asked a township official to discipline a police chief who was openly critical of the commissioners. “Parsons denied the allegation and said he was merely trying to call attention to what he described as unprofessional conduct by the chief,” Walker reported.

We continue to find the dysfunction within county government frustrating and tiresome.

More than ever, we need leadership that resists infighting, prioritizes a positive workplace culture for all employees, and comes together in a strong and united effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Past and recent events, however, leave us questioning if that’s possible.

In 2017, county Sheriff Mark Reese clung to office despite a lengthy battle to remove him — and despite his admission that he sent pornographic emails to a subordinate employee, a female deputy sheriff.

“The entire drama was expensive and unnecessary,” we wrote in a January 2018 editorial. We noted that one of the most troubling elements was that the deputy sheriff alleged that her supervisors ignored her complaints about Reese and her requests for a transfer.

We asked then: “What might have been the outcome of this case had those complaints been dealt with swiftly and properly?”

There have been other ongoing questions about problems within our county government.

We have been concerned about staff retention under Sheriff Chris Leppler, who replaced Reese. Last summer, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker detailed tensions and low morale within the sheriff's office. An analysis by this newspaper revealed that more than two dozen employees had left the sheriff's office since 2018 and turnover as of August 2019 was 42% higher than the county average.

Leppler told LNP | LancasterOnline that it was difficult to keep a full staff when his department’s jobs offered relatively low pay in what was then a stronger economy. He also asserted that his efforts to change the office’s culture to a more “paramilitary” mindset might have been causing friction.

But that was in August. As recently as the beginning of this month — before COVID-19 took over our lives — President Judge David Ashworth told the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board that deputy staffing in the sheriff’s office was “almost at a crisis level. ... If we can’t open courtrooms because we don’t have enough deputies, then the whole court system comes to a screeching halt.”

We think it’s reasonable to ask why so little changed regarding a staffing problem that was so apparent in August.

And then there was the battle throughout 2019 between the county commissioners and then-District Attorney Craig Stedman, who used more than $20,000 of drug forfeiture funds — assets seized during drug arrests — to lease and maintain an SUV for himself outside of the county’s normal procurement process.

We wrote numerous editorials on the twists and turns in that ridiculous saga, one in which the citizens of Lancaster County saw their rights to government transparency trampled and their tax dollars squandered.

With a new district attorney and a new commissioner in the mix, we had hoped the turmoil was behind us.

Now we have another round of drama.

The discussion over how we should fund the county’s drug task force is an important one. And it was understandably muddled last year by Stedman's presence in the DA’s office. We believe the task force is essential for the investigation of drug crimes in Lancaster County and that its sustainability is in the best interests of all county officials, municipal leaders and residents.

To that end, we don’t think it’s too much to ask of our elected officials that the debate over the task force be civil.

The allegations against Commissioner Parsons raise questions that he needs to answer more fully.

“Our association finds your actions were beyond the duties and scope of the Commissioners’ duties and views your communications to municipal leaders as minimally bullying or corrupt actions by an elected official,” the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association stated in a letter delivered to Parsons in January.

The association’s membership includes more than two dozen law enforcement agencies, Walker noted.

“The letter stated that Parsons began contacting township supervisors after a contentious Oct. 29 budget meeting between the commissioners and (Stedman),” Walker reported. “At the meeting, several police chiefs called on the commissioners to provide more money for the drug task force.”

There are no winners in this kind of infighting.

Certainly, it is not good for the public.

We find it worrisome that elected officials seemingly cannot act like adults and work together on tough issues.

We find it worrisome when there are allegations of any bullying or seeking retribution or silencing dissent.

We find it inefficient and petty for frustrations to be aired in back-and-forth letters. We’d say this is the way high school students handle their drama, but in truth high school students tend to be much more mature than some adults.

Having a properly funded and well-run county drug task force is in everyone’s best interest. Officials from the county and municipalities should get together and hash out their differences toward that goal.

If we can’t rely on our elected officials to properly handle issues of that narrower scope, how can we count on them to guide us through a countywide health emergency in the weeks ahead?

