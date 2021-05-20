THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported Wednesday, “Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth are outspoken proponents of the false claim that widespread voter fraud in last fall’s election robbed former President Donald Trump of a second term. ... And as of Tuesday night, they appear likely to walk away as two of four Republicans to earn their party’s nomination for a spot on the Elizabethtown Area school board.” The Lindemuths attended the Washington, D.C., Trump rally that preceded — and precipitated — the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. They are among numerous political candidates seeking elective office at nearly every level who are perpetuating the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Trump. On Wednesday, the U.S. House voted 252-175 to create an independent, bipartisan commission to study the events of Jan. 6.

Stephen Lindemuth told LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday night that people want to see a return to “traditional American values” in schools.

Alas, Lindemuth’s version of “traditional American values” must differ from ours. Because he and his wife clearly embraced the Big Lie — a contradiction to the traditional American values of truth and adherence to the Constitution. And this has serious implications for their potential roles as school board members.

School directors play an invaluable role in ensuring that our educational systems prepare future adult citizens who are capable of not just earning a living but of engaging actively in our democracy.

A dedication to truth is essential not just in education but in every form and at every level of government.

In the writings of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, the phrase “follow truth” appeared multiple times, according to the website of his Monticello plantation.

In an 1819 letter to John Adams, Jefferson wrote that good government meant “in all cases to follow truth as the only safe guide.”

Jan. 6 commission

Not all Republicans regard the truth as an unnecessary and annoying hindrance to fulfilling their ambitions.

But some clearly do.

How else to explain the announcement Wednesday by U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that he opposes legislation that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6?

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also opposes such a commission, which, as proposed, would consist of five Republican and five Democratic appointees.

Naturally, Trump — whose rhetoric sparked the insurrection — also is opposed. He called the proposed commission a “Democrat trap.”

Which it absolutely isn’t.

As U.S. Rep. John Katko of New York stated, “This is about facts. It’s not about partisan politics.”

As the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee, Katko negotiated the proposed commission. He said that “an independent, 9/11-style review” was “critical to removing the politics surrounding Jan. 6.”

And we’re heartened that nearly three dozen of his fellow Republicans agreed with him, voting Wednesday in favor of the proposed bipartisan commission. These 35 GOP House members faced enormous pressure to vote against the measure. But they chose to follow truth and we’re grateful for their courage.

Unfortunately, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County voted against the Jan. 6 commission.

He tweeted this Monday: “We must always support and #BacktheBlue.”

And then two days later, he voted against creating a commission that would investigate an insurrection in which more than 140 law enforcement officers were injured. One of those police officers had his eye gouged by an insurrectionist, a horrific attack that haunts us.

Another, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, told CNN’s Don Lemon last month that it has been “very difficult seeing elected officials and other individuals kind of whitewash the events of that day or downplay what happened.”

Fanone, who was beaten, shocked with a stun gun and dragged down the Capitol steps, said that what he experienced Jan. 6 was “the most brutal, savage, hand-to-hand combat of my entire life, let alone my policing career, which spans almost two decades.”

Back the blue? Smucker has demonstrated a pattern of placing the Republican red above all else. Remember that in the early hours of Jan. 7, he stood on the U.S. House floor and argued — without basis in law or fact — that the legally cast votes of 115,847 Lancaster County residents should be nullified. He thus advanced the aim of the insurrectionists to overturn the results of the November presidential election.

Quashing the Big Lie

That the insurrection is a bipartisan concern shouldn’t even be in dispute.

After all, the terrorists who besieged the Capitol were threatening violence on both Republicans and Democrats — particularly former Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan said Wednesday, referring to a gallows that was built by insurrectionists outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, “If it had not been for the brave Capitol and Metropolitan police men and women that day, who knows how many of our heads would have been swinging on those gallows?”

The FBI’s Washington field office tweeted Wednesday that it had “arrested more than 425 people who took part in the U.S. Capitol riots. Over 90 of them were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers. Some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified.”

But sure, let’s pretend — as Smucker is doing — that the most devastating domestic attack on American democracy since the Civil War doesn’t merit an in-depth, independent investigation.

That would not, however, be the truth. And, as Jefferson insisted, good government requires that we “follow truth.”

A Jan. 6 commission not only is imperative to quash the Big Lie in national politics and governance. It’s essential if we’re to keep the Big Lie from infiltrating and warping politics and government at every level — school boards included.

Next year’s GOP gubernatorial primary race may include state Sen. Doug Mastriano, of Adams and Franklin counties, who organized a bus trip to Trump’s Jan. 6 rally and has perpetuated lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, vaccination and COVID-19.

And next year’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey likely will include Allegheny County Republican Sean Parnell.

As The Philadelphia Inquirer explained, Parnell was “one of the lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit attempting to reverse Pennsylvania’s election result by throwing out nearly all of the state’s mail ballots.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected the case and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal.

Nevertheless, the Big Lie persisted, fueling the violent Jan. 6 insurrection that U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia last week claimed was akin to a “normal tourist visit.”

Clyde had helped to barricade the House chamber door as the raging, violent mob attempted to break in. That he so egregiously tried to downplay the events of Jan. 6 has troubled some Republicans, too.

As GOP U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan said Wednesday, there has been “an active effort to whitewash and rewrite the shameful events of that day to avoid accountability and turn away from difficult truths.”

As a nation, we need to reckon fully with the Jan. 6 insurrection. We cannot move on without such a reckoning. We must, as Jefferson advised, “follow truth.”

Or we’ll be lost in a damaging thicket of lies forever, and our governance at every level will suffer as a result of the diminution of truth. And our democracy will be diminished along with the truth.