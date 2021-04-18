THE ISSUE

The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners voted unanimously March 8 to approve a resolution supporting the creation of a county health department and calling on the Lancaster County commissioners to create one. That board sent its resolution to the county’s 60 municipalities and 17 school districts seeking their elected officials’ support for such an agency. The boards of Columbia Borough, Christiana Borough, Conoy Township, Bart Township, Quarryville Borough and Strasburg Township are among ones that have rejected the idea. Denver Borough Council is among the boards that supports the idea, as does Marietta Borough Council. And Lancaster City Council passed a resolution last Tuesday in support of the “prompt” establishment of a county health agency.

The opposition to the creation of a county health department was neatly summarized by Christiana Borough Council President Robin Coffroth in an April 9 letter to the editor: “(We) do not want another layer of bureaucracy in the county government, which would potentially grow more expensive and intrusive each year.”

That has been the gist of the opposition to a county health department.

Conservative Republicans in Lancaster County tend to be wary of expanding government. They are guided by fiscal concerns, and disdain government intervention in matters such as health.

But last week, both Denver Borough Council and Marietta Borough Council unanimously passed resolutions calling for the county to form a working group to evaluate the need for a county health department and make a recommendation.

Evaluation and study are necessary. As Frank Howe, chairman of the Leacock Township Board of Supervisors, said when his board tabled discussion on a county health department: “We can’t make an informed decision without having all the information.”

But having all the information means inviting to the table more than the usual voices.

It means inviting the input of public health experts; of representatives from other county health departments who could talk about how their agencies work; of advocates for people with disabilities and senior citizens; of religious and nonprofit leaders; of citizens of color; of school officials; and of health system officials who should be assured they can speak freely — unfettered by any contracts they may have with the county — about the needs of the communities they serve.

One challenge

There is a potential obstacle, and that’s the 1951 state law that allowed for the creation of local health departments.

Writing in last Sunday’s Perspective section, Benjamin Pontz — a Strasburg native and Fulbright scholar studying governance and public policy in England — cited a 136-page legislative report from 2013. That report, which examined the 1951 law, noted the long litany of services that a local health department must provide.

As Pontz put it succinctly: A “lot of stuff is required of local health departments, and the law requires that you do all of them or none of them.”

The Lancaster County state legislative delegation includes Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler. The Republican leader now is quarantined with mild symptoms of COVID-19, and we wish him a quick recovery. When he returns to the state Capitol, we hope he encourages lawmakers to revisit that 1951 law.

So, too, should Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument. As a member of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, Aument must be gaining a clearer understanding of the need to coordinate public health strategies.

Unbundling “the suite of responsibilities county health departments currently must discharge,” as Pontz put it, would be a challenge — but not an insurmountable one.

Counties should be given a degree of latitude in creating the health agencies their communities need.

Which is why we cannot support legislation that state Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster city, proposes (though we appreciate him giving the issue some attention).

Sturla told LNP | LancasterOnline that his bill would mandate that any county with a population of 500,000 or more create its own health department. Smaller counties would be required to create their own health departments, too, but would have the option of forming regional departments with other smaller counties and perhaps health systems.

We believe counties are best equipped to assess their own citizens’ needs. Which is both why we don’t think a state health department is sufficient, and why we don’t favor Sturla’s plan to require counties to establish their own.

County’s ‘unique look’

As Tom O’Brien, chair of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners, pointed out in a March 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed, “There are 67 counties in Pennsylvania and of the largest seven, all but Lancaster County and Delaware County have public health departments, and Delaware County is preparing to launch one.”

The more people in a county, the more health problems there are likely to be — and a public health department not only can investigate whether there are patterns in those problems, but can coordinate both prevention and response strategies.

A county health department also could advise school officials as they assess the health implications of holding instruction and activities in person vs. remotely (or canceling them) when infectious disease transmission is high. And it could calm the community about the decisions those school officials are forced to make — decisions that affect tens of thousands of Lancaster County families.

Moreover, as Denver Borough Council President Blake Daub said last month: “Lancaster County has a unique look to it with all of our senior living facilities. I think a local presence regarding health care would be helpful.”

Daub should know: He is a senior vice president at Lititz-based Luthercare, a nonprofit organization that operates retirement communities including Luther Acres in Lititz.

Pontz lauded this county’s “robust civic infrastructure composed of leaders from local government, nonprofit organizations, business groups, civic associations and religious communities,” which “can mobilize to solve all sorts of problems.”

We agree that Lancaster County’s civic infrastructure is impressive. But as Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, a Democrat, told Lancaster City Council last week, “Right now, there is not a single entity in Lancaster County with the expertise to plan, guide and lead efforts that encompass the whole of the ‘public’ as it relates to our collective health.”

Instead, she noted, “what we have is a group of health care providers, nonprofit entities and government who from time to time join together to solve issues of import. We’ve become really good at coalitions.”

And, she said, “To be sure, these coalitions have played a role in mitigating health crises and improving the quality of health; however, there is no one minding the collective work of these efforts, reviewing progress, tracking data over time, and reporting to the public consistently.”

Outsourcing public health

Sorace correctly pointed out that by relying on private entities, we are “outsourcing public health to organizations that are balancing their organizational priorities, capacities, and finances, with the needs of the public.”

She noted that this county lacks an agency charged with monitoring and reporting timely data on the health issues — such as lead exposure in children and infectious disease — besetting this county.

“If we want to make data-driven decisions, we actually need to have data,” Sorace said.

We couldn’t agree more.

She also asserted this: “Our community’s current efforts are fragmented at best, unduly influenced by politics, and lacking vision.”

This has been our conclusion, too.

For years, physicians and other public health experts have implored this county’s leaders to consider creating a public health department, but they’ve been rebuffed.

East Donegal Township Supervisor Tom Jones offered an inkling as to why at an April 1 supervisors’ meeting in that municipality.

“I didn’t get the impression there was a lot of support for it,” Jones said.

He formed that impression based not on a recent Franklin & Marshall College poll finding widespread support for a county health department. But, rather, based on recent conversations he said he had with the Lancaster County commissioners.

Presumably, Jones meant Republican Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, because Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman favors a county health department.

In an interview last month with LNP | LancasterOnline, Parsons said that any discussion of a county health department must be “around rational facts.”

So let’s have that discussion.

And let’s not wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to end, because as case and hospitalization numbers continue to rise here and elsewhere in Pennsylvania, who knows when that might be?

A serious, fact-based, good-faith and inclusive discussion on this important issue is long overdue.