THE ISSUE

“Pennsylvania moved Thursday to temporarily halt school sports and other extracurricular activities, close gyms, theaters and casinos, and ban indoor dining at restaurants as state officials respond to the worsening pandemic with a series of new restrictions,” The Associated Press reported Thursday, following a virtual news conference that featured Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and several health care leaders from across Pennsylvania. The new mitigation orders begin Saturday and remain in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4, 2021.

About three times per week, we provide you with a series of sorrowful numbers in these editorials.

That’s the kind of year it’s been.

Maybe your eyes just gloss over at this point — 500; 3,000; 12,000; 292,000.

These numbers represent new daily cases of COVID-19 locally, statewide and in the United States. New daily death totals. Cumulative death totals. American lives lost.

We are frustrated, angry even, that these numbers have lost the power to motivate or influence some of us.

Yet words, not numbers, apparently can still stir outrage: sports, restaurants, gyms, concerts.

Some of our priorities have been so strange this year.

We have collectively failed to take COVID-19 seriously enough. We have often cared about semantics over stark statistics. And those statistics — those numbers we’re numb to — are surging.

They are surging in a way that is a “completely different animal” than the devastation Pennsylvania saw in the spring, as one doctor in the Wolf news conference put it Thursday.

We cannot turn back the clock and take this deadly virus as seriously as we should have when making crucial decisions in July, August and September. Or even to November, when many plowed forward with gatherings, shopping and Thanksgiving festivities.

But we can — and must — unite now and slow the spread of the contagion for the rest of December. So that the vaccine, as it starts to become available in the coming weeks, can be as effective as possible. That is how we get Pennsylvania back and return to a sense of safety and normalcy.

We welcome the temporary measures Gov. Wolf announced Thursday from his at-home isolation, as he recovers from his own case of COVID-19.

Now is the time for these measures. We have exhausted health care workers and allowed many Pennsylvania hospitals to near the point of capacity, threatening our collective well-being in way that extends far beyond the threat of the coronavirus.

“We all hoped it would not come to this,” Wolf said. “We need to slow the spread to save lives.”

It has come to this.

And we are glad the Wolf administration didn’t create these new restrictions in a vacuum. They are guided by science and academic studies.

For example, regarding the decision to prohibit all in-person indoor dining for three weeks beginning Saturday, the state cited studies involving JP Morgan, Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University and Yale University that found that indoor dining increases infections and fatalities, while closing restaurants reduces those rates.

We understand the gravity of halting indoor dining during the holiday season. It has been a devastating year already for restaurants, bars and their employees. But this is an unprecedented moment.

In the spirit of the holidays, think about how the “gift” of ordering more takeout meals and tipping generously can help restaurants weather this crisis and remain a vital part of what we love about Lancaster County.

Wolf’s order also prohibits indoor gatherings and events of more than 10 people — with places of worship specifically excluded from the order but being “strongly encouraged to find alternative methods for worship.” It is especially difficult being asked to refrain from celebrating the holidays in our places of worship, but the Wolf administration cited a Stanford study indicating that churches were among the venues that “accounted for some 8 in 10 new infections in the early months of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic.”

We hope faith leaders heed the administration’s recommendation to be cautious now so that we can celebrate safer holiday seasons in 2021 with more of the people we love.

Turning to schools, the Wolf administration is suspending in-person extracurricular activities and K-12 sports for this three-week period. Club, travel and recreational sports are also paused.

This is the proper decision. With regard to starting the winter high school sports season — that would have been today — we were discouraged that the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association wasn’t more proactive about halting activities amid this deadly surge.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross wrote earlier this week, the PIAA board of directors essentially sent the message that “if the winter high school sports season is to be shut down in Pennsylvania due to the pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf will be the one to do it.”

That is a lamentable abdication of responsibility. Throughout this pandemic, there have been numerous demands for more local control on decisions involving public health, business, education and sports. Yet when the PIAA had that autonomy, it couldn’t muster the will to make the difficult and necessary decision to protect Pennsylvanians.

The governor has now done so. In pausing sports for three weeks, the Wolf administration pointed to the Pennsylvania Principals Association, which had sent the PIAA a letter urging it to delay the start of the winter season.

Wolf and Dr. Levine pointed to additional studies and data for their other temporary restrictions, including those involving gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert venues. They listened, too, to health care providers from across the state who are pleading for relief from this surge on behalf of their stressed and weary hospital staffs.

None of this is easy.

In fact, this appears to be the darkest moment.

But if we unite and focus on heeding these commonsense restrictions instead of pushing back against them, if we wear our masks, wash our hands and maintain social distancing, we have an opportunity for a brighter 2021. The vaccine is coming.

Three weeks of additional sacrifice cannot possibly be too much ask when so many are giving all they have to fight this vicious virus.