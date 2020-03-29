THE ISSUE

Pennsylvania continued last week to see an exponential increase in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. On March 20, the commonwealth had 268 confirmed cases of COVID-19; on March 13, it only had 41. As of March 27, the number had jumped to 2,218 positive cases (33 of them in Lancaster County). If the spread of the virus continues accelerating at this pace, there could be 23,424 cases in Pennsylvania by Friday.

When we did the math on the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, we were left genuinely shocked.

We previously calculated that the jump from 41 to 268 cases represented an increase of about 554%, and predicted the case number in Pennsylvania would rise to more than 1,700 by March 27. But the spread of the virus is accelerating, or our ability to detect it is improving, or both.

The actual number grew to 2,218, an increase of about 728%.

At this rate of acceleration, the number of cases would increase about 956% by Friday.

Which brings us to that horrifying number: 23,424.

Cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, and across the U.S., are increasing exponentially — that is, doubling every few days.

“Exponential growth is so powerful not because it’s necessarily fast, but because it’s relentless,” scientist Ethan Siegel wrote recently on Forbes. “Without introducing a factor to suppress it, exponential growth is an infectious disease doctor’s nightmare, particularly as more time goes on.”

This novel coronavirus is particularly infectious. Our best “factor to suppress it,” as Siegel put it, is social distancing.

This means staying home — a requirement, not a suggestion, per the stay-at-home order for Lancaster County issued Friday by Gov. Tom Wolf.

It also means resisting the siren call of returning to life and business as normal.

We must give our hospitals time to prepare for the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases — more time to stock up on ventilators and personal protective equipment.

We need to stay home so we don’t get sick or sicken others. We need to avoid the usual accidents that occur when people move around because our hospitals have enough to deal with now.

We need to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection.

No matter how hard this is.

Struggling

Let’s face it: This is hard. There’s no point in sugarcoating it.

And it’s more difficult for some of us than others.

Those of us who can work from home are faring OK, even if we’re juggling child care and online schooling responsibilities. We may be experiencing cabin fever of a different order of magnitude than ever before, but we know we can meet our basic needs and those of our families: We can pay the rent or mortgage; we can shop for groceries; we have health insurance if any of us gets sick.

We may be missing visits with our older loved ones, a sadness LNP | LancasterOnline Community Liaison Barbara Hough Huesken addresses beautifully in her column in today’s Perspective section. We may be those older loved ones, desperately missing our children and grandchildren.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But we know others are struggling even more.

Many small business owners are stuck at home with their growing worries: Will their businesses survive the economic slowdown? Will their customers return? How are their employees coping?

Workers in industries not deemed essential are wondering how they will make ends meet, wondering how long they’ll need to stretch what little they have.

We hope the $2 trillion economic relief legislation signed Friday by President Donald Trump will ease some of their concerns.

Likewise, we hope it helps that Gov. Tom Wolf signed Pennsylvania House Bill 68 that same day.

This sensible measure means that individuals who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic no longer need to wait a week before filing for unemployment compensation and won’t need to meet the usual job search requirement.

As the governor’s website explains, it also “provides automatic relief from benefit charges for employers whose account would otherwise be charged during the disaster emergency.”

These measures may ease concerns, but we know they won’t erase them.

We also know there are many people who can’t stay at home because they are health care providers on the front lines of the battle against this novel coronavirus. Or truckers delivering much-needed supplies. Or personal care providers. Or sanitation or utility workers. Or grocery store employees.

We’ll have much more to say this week on the great thanks we owe to all of them.

For now, let us just say: We appreciate the risks you’re taking on our behalf. We are deeply grateful.

Stay-at-home order

According to the governor’s order Friday, Lancaster County residents must stay at home unless we’re performing essential tasks. These include shopping for household supplies, going to medical appointments, caring for vulnerable individuals or working at a life-sustaining business.

As of Friday, stay-at-home orders were in place in 19 Pennsylvania counties. That this order was imposed on Lancaster County is a sign that COVID-19 infection rates here are rising alarmingly.

We must stay home to flatten the curve of infection.

To that end, please consider voting by mail in the June 2 primary election. (Wolf signed legislation Friday changing the primary date.)

Randall O. Wenger, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, said Friday that his office had processed nearly 7,000 absentee and mail-in ballot application requests so far. The office expects to begin sending out ballots by April 13.

In the entire 2016 presidential primary cycle, it processed 4,054 applications.

We thank state lawmakers and the governor for expanding mail-in voting. We thank Wenger and his staff for rising to the challenge.

We must too.