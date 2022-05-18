THE ISSUE: “Last year, 284 hate crimes were reported in Pennsylvania — more than 2 1/2 times what was reported in 2020 and the highest since the Pennsylvania State Police began keeping track in the late 1990s,” LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported Sunday. “Sixty-four hate crimes were reported in the first quarter of 2022. ... Very few cases result in a conviction, data from Pennsylvania courts and the state police’s hate crime database shows, and most counties are not reporting their crimes to the state police, highlighting problems with how statistics on the offense are tracked.” Reported hate crimes are rising across the United States.

Saturday’s racist mass shooting of 13 people in a Buffalo supermarket is a direct result of the poisonous belief in white supremacy.

Ten people, all Black, were shot fatally; half of them were senior citizens — beloved and respected elders.

To kill as many Black people as possible, at an hour when he knew many Black people were shopping at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black community, was the white gunman’s alleged goal.

Investigators believe the 18-year-old gunman was spurred by what is known as “the great replacement” rhetoric, the appalling conspiracy theory that purports that there is a concerted effort — often blamed on Jews — to replace and even extinguish white Americans with people of color through immigration, intermarriage and violence.

In October 2018, a white supremacist killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh; an online post was found in which he blamed Jews for bringing nonwhite immigrants and refugees to the United States. In August 2019, a white supremacist killed 23 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart; he referred to a “Hispanic invasion” and the “great replacement.”

That twisted ideology is planting roots right here, so as much we want might want to, we cannot keep these tragedies at arm’s length.

There is a reason we keep urging Lancaster County residents to strongly reject racist and antisemitic hatred.

Replacement theory

The white supremacist group Patriot Front is recruiting here and across Pennsylvania, Walker reported in February.

Ethnic purity is a requirement for membership in that group. An interviewee must claim “at least 75% European ethnic lineage, and be born within America to qualify,” a leaked document published by the left-leaning nonprofit news outlet Unicorn Riot revealed.

As Walker reported, “Unicorn Riot’s analysis of applicant’s interview notes found that every member who was accepted — including Pennsylvania applicants — stated there was an ‘ethnic component’ to being American and that ‘nationhood cannot be bestowed to those not of the founding stock.’ ”

In order to protect that “founding stock,” Patriot Front has taken part in anti-abortion marches — presumably to encourage the births of more white infants.

The group’s founder, Thomas Rousseau, said this in a speech at the University of Texas at Austin in 2017: “America our nation stands before an existential threat. ... A corrupt, rootless, global and tyrannical elite has usurped your democracy and turned it into a weapon, first to enslave and then to replace you.”

It’s utter nonsense, of course. But what happened in Buffalo is heartrending, terrible evidence that it’s deadly nonsense.

As national media have pointed out, popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson frequently has pushed “the great replacement” rhetoric. So, too, have members of the Republican Party.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of York County said this in April 2021, according to the York Dispatch: “For many Americans, what seems to be happening or what they believe right now is happening is, what appears to them is we’re replacing national-born Americans, native-born Americans to permanently transform the landscape of this very nation.”

That is replacement theory.

Some Republicans have spoken out against it. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming put it plainly on Twitter on Monday: “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse.”

She is right. It starts with words, which are easily dismissed but must not be.

As Walker reported for LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday, the Anti-Defamation League’s “pyramid of hate” model argues that as bias-motivated language increases, so will bias-motivated violence.

“In the last few years, we see that people are more emboldened to talk about their hate,” said Andrew Goretsky, regional director for ADL Philadelphia. “I believe firmly one leads to the other.”

We do, too. Which is why we believe that whatever its source, we must not let hateful language go unchallenged. We’re not talking about shutting down a person’s First Amendment right to speech — we’re talking about countering antisemitic and racist speech and conduct, even when it’s uncomfortable to do so because it’s coming from a friend, a co-worker, a neighbor or a relative.

Likewise, we must not dismiss or minimize the significance of what Walker has reported.

As he noted Sunday, “The Anti-Defamation League recently released a report documenting more hateful propaganda in Pennsylvania in 2021 than any other state.”

ADL assistant regional director Santos Ramos told Walker that the organization “favors legislation first introduced by state Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny County, in 2019 that would increase penalties and extend protections to the LGBTQ community, enhance reporting of incidents in schools and require offenders to participate in community service or educational classes.”

In the current legislative session, a version of that package is being sponsored by state Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County. It includes a provision to create a hate group database that could be used by law enforcement.

The prospects for these state reforms are dim, which is a shame because an improved hate group database seems to us to be a critical need. As Walker reported, the current database, maintained by the Pennsylvania State Police, appears to be marred by reporting discrepancies.

Consequences for hatred

As Walker reported, hate crime convictions remain rare, even as hate crimes increase. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams told Walker that obtaining a conviction requires sufficient evidence that the underlying crime was committed with malicious intent based on race, color, religion or national origin.

So let’s take this seriously and speak out before crimes are committed. Let’s make it difficult for hatemongers to feel at home in Lancaster County.

We have no qualms at all, for instance, about the fact that pro-Putin Holocaust denier Charles Bausman — who hosted a white supremacist gathering at his historic Lancaster Township barn in August 2020 — withdrew his name last week from a zoning appeal of an affordable housing development at 213 College Ave. in Lancaster city.

His withdrawal came after LNP | LancasterOnline asked the other six residents involved in the appeal about his inclusion.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported, Bausman owns a home on West Chestnut Street near the proposed College Avenue development site — though he still may be in Russia, where he’s been living to avoid any legal repercussions of his illegal entrance into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Bausman may be entitled as a Lancaster city homeowner to participate in a zoning appeal. But that doesn’t mean he cannot be held accountable for his views, Kurt Braddock, a professor at American University who studies extremism and white supremacists, told Lisi.

“I think one of the ways that people can demonstrate their displeasure would be to refuse money from somebody like this,” Braddock said.

As Lisi reported, Bausman contributed money for legal expenses related to the zoning appeal. The remaining appellants ought to return that money — or, better, donate it to a Ukrainian charity or the Anti-Defamation League.

Because we agree with Braddock that there ought to be repercussions for antisemitism and racism.

Again, no matter the source.