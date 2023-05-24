THE ISSUE

By the end of last year, seven people had been killed in Lancaster city — all by gunfire — “including one death by suicide and an infant killed when, according to police, a toddler somehow got hold of a gun and shot him,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Sunday. “Another 10 people, at least, were injured by gunfire in the city. Factoring out the suicide and the infant death, which investigators do not believe was intentional, the five deaths were on par with the five people killed in 2021 and 2020. Nine people were killed in 2019. But police say they’ve noticed a distinct trend, even if the numbers are in line with previous years: young people with guns.”

This was the most disturbing aspect of the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline deep dive into gun violence in Lancaster city: Lancaster police Chief Richard Mendez, a 23-year veteran officer, said it’s not uncommon for police to make two or three traffic stops in a week that lead to recovering handguns from juveniles.

As Nephin reported: “Lancaster city police last year arrested 120 males age 30 and under for gun crimes, 27 of whom were 17 or younger. ... The most common gun charges are carrying a gun without a license and gun possession by a felon.”

The notion of someone 17 or younger wielding a gun is chilling. Aside from the fact that it’s illegal in most instances for a juvenile in Pennsylvania to possess firearms, these are children who lack the brain development to make sound choices. One terrible mistake can end their lives — and other people’s lives.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the brain isn’t finished developing and maturing until the mid-to-late 20s. One of the last parts of the brain to mature is the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for skills like planning, prioritizing and decision-making.

Ann Gantt lost her 22-year-old grandson, DeVonte Gantt, in 2015 when Stefon Landing, then 20, fatally shot him during a drug deal gone awry. Her grandson had faults, but there was also “a lot of potential” and “a lot lost,” the Lancaster grandmother told Nephin.

The quest for answers to such senseless violence continues.

But violent video games and movies are not leading young men to arm themselves, despite what one Lancaster city police officer suggested.

The Stanford Medicine Brainstorm Lab spent months reviewing medical research articles, searching for any causal link between playing video games and violent behavior. But, as researchers from that lab wrote on the Fortune magazine website, no such link was found.

Question of fear

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2019 data stated that “37% of gun homicide victims were Black males between the ages of 15 and 34 — although they made up only 2% of the U.S. population.” And Hispanic or Latino males were “2.5 times more likely to die by firearm homicide than white men.”

Millersville University professor Frederika Schmitt, who teaches criminology, told Nephin that African American and Hispanic males tend not to trust law enforcement, so “they arm themselves because they feel as if they need to protect themselves.”

She also cited the trauma of her students who wear T-shirts honoring relatives killed by gun violence. Young Black males feel threatened, she said. That’s “why most people — regardless of race and regardless of gender — arm themselves ... because they’re scared.”

So it’s fear. And, yes, the widespread accessibility of guns.

Gun legislation

In 2021, then-interim Lancaster police Chief John Bey wrote an LNP | LancasterOnline column imploring the Pennsylvania Legislature not to pass legislation that would allow anyone 18 or older to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. He called it “a dangerous bill that would make it much harder for me, my officers and officers across the state of Pennsylvania to do their jobs safely and reduce violent crime.”

We had hoped that state lawmakers would at least heed the warnings of law enforcement officials, whom they profess to fully support. But the state Legislature approved that permitless concealed carry measure. It was sensibly vetoed by former Gov. Tom Wolf.

This week, a newly Democratic-controlled state House advanced one bill that would allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms from individuals deemed to be at risk of harming themselves or others, and another bill that would require background checks for all gun purchases, including private transactions involving long guns.

As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, two Bucks County Republicans joined with Democrats to narrowly pass the red flag bill, which would enable judges to issue extreme risk protection orders to prevent gun violence. (Disappointingly, according to Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso, state House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township claimed that extreme risk protection orders could be weaponized to “get a leg up” in custody or divorce hearings.)

A third bill failed. It would have required gun owners to report a lost or stolen firearm to law enforcement within three days. Why such a measure would be deemed objectionable is a mystery. Why wouldn’t responsible gun owners promptly report a lost or stolen firearm?

Lancaster city officials have sought for years to impose a similar reporting requirement but have been stymied by the state Legislature.

The measures passed this week in the state House are likely to go nowhere in the Republican-controlled state Senate. The Pennsylvania Legislature long has been in the thrall of the gun lobby, so Harrisburg is unlikely to help cities such as Lancaster curb gun violence anytime soon.

Other options

So what can Lancaster city do?

As Nephin reported, Bench Mark, a mentoring program for at-risk youth in Lancaster city, has developed a program specifically to deal with juveniles and guns.

Ayanda McGill-Jefferson said the predisposition program is for kids who have some type of gun-related charge and are facing the possibility of being found delinquent in court. It pairs mentors with kids to teach them about the gravity and potential consequences of gun violence.

The program encourages juveniles to understand that, while their gun-related charge may have just been a mistake, “it also could have hurt someone” and hurt them, McGill-Jefferson explained.

We are grateful for programs such as these. Again, juveniles are children — we cannot just write them off.

Also promising: Chief Mendez said the Lancaster City Bureau of Police is working on a gun exchange program to get weapons off the streets.

The Rev. Roland P. Forbes Jr., of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, is involved in planning the police department’s program. We were glad to read that the program also will cover gun safety, such as storage, which is critical if we are to keep children from accessing their parents’ firearms.

Mendez said Lancaster city won’t be able to police its way out of gun violence. “This is a community effort. And it takes all of us working together.”

He’s right, of course. Faith communities in Lancaster, for instance, are among those working nobly to address the problem. If only Lancaster County’s Republican representatives in Harrisburg would join the effort.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273- 8255. Or simply call 988.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799- 4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394- 2631.

— If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.