THE ISSUE

“Several people who signed petitions seeking a hand recount of races in the Republican primary, claiming ‘fraud or error,’ did not vote in those races,” LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported in Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column. “A comparison of the 148 signatories on petitions for recounts in the 100th State House District and 36th State Senate District with Lancaster County’s voter data found that eight individuals did not vote in the contests. Another individual signed a petition for the wrong precinct, and one person who signed was not registered to vote.” Audit the Vote PA’s preferred candidates lost their primary races against state Sen. Ryan Aument in the 36th Senate District contest and state House Speaker Bryan Cutler in the 100th Legislative District race.

If you didn’t vote in an election, you shouldn’t be able to petition for a recount.

If you don’t have a vested interest in an election’s outcome, but you petition for a recount, it seems to us that you’re not seeking confirmation of a vote — you’re seeking chaos.

According to state law, a recount may be sought if “three qualified residents of a voting district affirm that they believe fraud or error affected the outcome,” Walker explained.

The effort to secure recounts in two legislative primary races was indeed just a ploy — a trial run of a tactic by Audit the Vote PA, in advance of November’s general election. Just in case things don’t go the way the group wants.

Audit the Vote PA co-founder Toni Shuppe gave away the game last month when she posed this question on social media: “What if Pennsylvania can figure out a way to legally force hand recounts in the November general election?”

It didn’t work this time.

It should not be allowed to work the next time. Or ever.

As we noted last month, Donald Trump’s continuing refusal to acknowledge his legitimate defeat in the 2020 presidential election laid the groundwork for this new post-election reality of unnecessary, money-wasting recounts.

The perpetuation of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen, as well as the complicity of Republican state and federal lawmakers in ginning up distrust in our elections, also have contributed to that groundwork.

Because of that campaign to engender distrust, many people have a vague sense that something shady happened in the 2020 presidential election, though they’re not sure exactly what. After all, there has been so much discussion about post-election audits and investigations, and where there’s smoke, there’s fire, right?

No. Sometimes smoke is all there is. And this smoke was created out of thin air.

Trump’s own attorney general was clear on this point: The 2020 presidential election was legitimate and fair. As the U.S. House select committee hearings on Jan. 6, 2021, have revealed, former Attorney General William Barr described Trump’s claims of significant electoral fraud in 2020 as “bull----.” He said the voter fraud claims were overwhelmingly “bogus and silly and usually complete misinformation.” Barr also characterized Trump’s claims as “crazy stuff” from a president “detached from reality.”

Trump isn’t the only one detached from reality.

Audit the Vote PA’s whole reason for being is detached from reality. It’s an extremist and antidemocratic group that is also — fortunately for democracy — inept.

The group canvassed Pennsylvania voters in hopes of unearthing voter fraud. But LNP | LancasterOnline’s analysis of Audit the Vote PA’s canvassing operation “found the group’s work was rife with errors and speculation and that its methodology was deeply flawed, mistakes that undermine its conclusion and make its findings unreliable.”

Its quest for recounts in the 100th Legislative District’s and 36th Senate District’s GOP primaries was similarly flawed.

The group included in its 36th District petition, for instance, the signature of a Columbia resident who did not vote in the primary because she said she did not switch her registration in time. She told LNP | LancasterOnline someone approached her about signing the petition; she did not specify who.

It’s no wonder Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Ashworth denied most of the petitions last month on grounds that they were either submitted late or lacked the proper verification.

Unverified claims are Audit the Vote PA’s calling cards. So is throwing a wrench into the works of a smoothly run election.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker reported, one petition in East Drumore Township was granted, but a machine recount found no change in the 100th Legislative District primary results in that precinct.

So the petitioners appealed, contending that the state election law language stating that ballots be “counted by persons” designated by a judge meant the recount must be conducted by hand.

Ashworth responded by saying nothing in the law required a hand recount. He described the gist of the appeal as “nonsensical.”

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court upheld Ashworth’s ruling and dismissed the petitioners’ argument as “entirely without merit.”

“Entirely without merit” describes Audit the Vote PA’s dangerous election shenanigans perfectly.

It also describes the Big Lie.

We must counter it with the truth as often as necessary. The 2020 election was secure and fair. Our electoral system is trustworthy. Voting is essential. We shouldn’t allow anyone to undermine or overturn the vote. Or to gin up distrust in our elections.

If you’re not already registered to vote in Pennsylvania, please do so in time for the Nov. 8 general election. You have until Oct. 24.

And if you don’t vote, don’t complain about the outcome.

A former Trump supporter testified Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee about how his life has been derailed by his decision to follow the former president’s exhortation to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Stephen Ayres of Champion, Ohio, has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct inside a restricted building and awaits sentencing. Because he joined the mob in unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol, Ayres said he lost his job and had to sell his house.

He said something we hope will be heeded by those who continue to believe in the Big Lie: “The biggest thing, for me, is to take the blinders off, make sure you step back and see what is going on before it’s too late.”

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said, “We need to defend both our democracy and our freedom with everything we have.”

That means thwarting antidemocratic efforts, no matter how clownish they are.