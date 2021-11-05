THE ISSUE: World leaders including President Joe Biden have been meeting this week at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland. “This year’s global climate summit is a critical one, for measuring how much progress has been made in cutting greenhouse gas emissions and for getting countries to sign up for aggressive new commitments,” The Washington Post explained. “Scientists warn that rapid, large-scale cuts are the only way to avoid ever-worsening climate disasters.” Thursday’s COP26 sessions focused on how countries that rely heavily on fossil fuels can transition more rapidly to cleaner energy sources. China (whose leaders did not attend the climate summit) and the United States are the world’s top two emitters of carbon dioxide.

Too many important discussions have been shelved or minimized because of the understandable need to focus on the response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic over the past 20 months.

Human-caused climate change is one of those issues.

It’s a whopper of an issue, tied up in the interwoven complexities of economies, the energy grid, employment, transportation, vulnerability to weather disasters, food and water supplies and the very lifestyles we’re comfortable with. As our planet slowly boils, the needed response to climate change can’t itself be boiled down to a few easy changes that would make everything better overnight. If that were the case, we’d surely have bipartisan and global agreements on unified action.

Yet we cannot ignore addressing this crisis because it’s difficult or because we have other legitimate worries on our plate.

Important discussions are taking place at COP26 in Glasgow, and we hope the urgent voices of the young protesters outside those meeting halls also are heard and heeded. They are the ones who will inherit the planet that we and generations before us have damaged.

Important provisions to mitigate the climate crisis are included in both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the budget reconciliation bill that continue to languish in Congress. Inaction on those bills has led to growing frustration among Americans who want to see their representatives in Washington, D.C., pass meaningful measures — not just related to climate change — that have broad support across the electorate.

Important steps toward building a cleaner energy grid and creating jobs in the renewable energy sector have long been discussed in Harrisburg. Some of that momentum was stalled by the pandemic. But it also has been stalled by disagreements over the ways in which Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s biggest polluters, should attempt to mitigate climate change and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

In the face of those political obstacles, we are encouraged by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s push to make Pennsylvania, as The Associated Press explained, “the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy by imposing a price on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.”

Wolf’s proposal involves Pennsylvania joining a multistate consortium, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, next year. It still faces opposition from the Republican-controlled General Assembly and even from state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who, as a Democratic candidate for governor in 2022, has expressed doubts about whether the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is the right step for Pennsylvania.

In Lancaster County, aggressive proposals to address the climate crisis have received steady support from LNP | LancasterOnline letter writers. Even as we’ve dealt with other life-and-death matters since March 2020, their voices have kept up an urgent drumbeat on this topic:

— “The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a great opportunity for us to clean the air, tackle climate change, boost the economy and position Pennsylvania as a leader in the next generation of energy production,” Deborah Fast, of Akron, wrote in a letter published last month.

— “Evidence from respected scientists demonstrates beyond any possible doubt that climate change is growing worse and represents a direct threat to our communities, our economy and the future of our children,” Dr. Peter A. Keller, of West Lampeter Township, wrote in September.

— “The sooner fossil fuels are phased out, the less we’ll all have to pay for climate change later and the more our economy and health would thrive,” Dr. Alan Peterson, of Pequea Township, wrote in July.

That’s just a small sampling. We receive letters from Lancaster County residents nearly every week about climate change.

But do we see meaningful action? Not so much. Not nearly enough.

It frustrates letter writers like Erik Anderson, of Lancaster, who wrote in September that “it’s hard not to feel betrayed by those, Democratic and Republican, whom we have elected to represent our best interests, and it’s hard not to feel betrayed by the corporate leaders who have ignored the consequences of their industries for the sake of profit.”

Anderson challenged this newspaper and "every elected leader in Lancaster County" to keep up the conversation about dealing with the climate crisis. To work together, brainstorm ideas, make the necessary tough decisions and — most of all — take action so that our children and grandchildren have a sustainable, safer environment to look forward to.

It’s incredibly discouraging that we haven’t been able to put up a fully united front against COVID-19, which has now killed three-quarters of a million Americans. We cannot afford to similarly fail on collectively addressing the climate. Too much is at stake.

In March 2019, young people from across the county gathered in Lancaster city's Penn Square. Some of their handmade signs said "Make Earth Cool Again," "There is no Planet B" and "What Will I Be Telling My Kids?"

We must continue to convey these points and ask pointed questions of elected officials at all levels who have the power to effect meaningful change amid the climate crisis.