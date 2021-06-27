THE ISSUE: At the June 2 swearing-in ceremony for his appointment as chief White House science adviser, geneticist Eric Lander introduced himself to a partly science-averse nation by lauding the breakthrough medical technology of synthetic messenger RNA, or mRNA, which last year gave the world the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Lander challenged the scientific community to build on that immunization success and meet the next pandemic with a more advanced timetable: just 100 days from the identification of a highly contagious pathogen to the administering of an mRNA-based vaccine. While Lander and others comprehend the science that allows researchers to rapidly turn out safe, potent, cost-effective genetic medicines, most people possess only a rudimentary understanding of mRNA drugs and what they can do. Educating the public about the potential of this highly effective new class of medicines will increase general acceptance of the drugs and ultimately improve health outcomes.

Putting trust in science takes courage — faith, even — if you don’t understand the concepts.

Taking a new medicine is a life-altering decision, and doing so without a clear picture of how it works can be scary. Which is to say, some of the initial reluctance in accepting genetically formulated COVID-19 vaccines may not have been imprudent, even with the scientific community cheering a 95% success rate.

But with nearly half the country now fully vaccinated and COVID-19 infections rapidly retreating, Americans are seeing evidence of efficacy with their eyes, if not entirely understanding it in their minds, and where mRNA vaccines once received a chilly reception, attitudes are beginning to thaw.

According to a survey on attitudes toward vaccines conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to health journalism, from January to May of this year, the percentage of Americans who took a wait-and-see approach to vaccines dropped from 31% to 12%, with the difference moving into the pro-vaccination camp as tens of millions of people experienced positive vaccine outcomes.

Over those same five months, the percentage of people who say they will never get a COVID-19 vaccine, or would do so only if required, held stubbornly steady at 20%. For some people, evidence is not enough.

For the sake of those reluctant adopters, and in turn for the well-being of all, health care systems and providers must continue to proactively educate and advocate around this type of genetic medicine, whose benefits extend far beyond the management of infectious diseases.

Messenger RNA is a set of chemical instructions that can tell the cells in your body to produce proteins associated with disease. Producing those proteins (harmless on their own) engages the body’s immune system, training it to fight the related diseases when they show up.

The human body produces these protein-generating instructions, mRNA, naturally. But now scientists can engineer those instructions in a lab and shoot them into your arm in the form of a vaccine. Once the synthetic mRNA does its job, cells break down and dispose of the drug within a few days.

Contrary to irresponsibly stoked fears, mRNA therapies do not change your DNA. In the body, DNA is responsible for making mRNA, and the two live in different parts of a cell. As with naturally produced mRNA, lab-generated mRNA resides outside the cell nucleus, which encases the DNA. They do not mingle.

Also contrary to popular misconception, the production of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines was not rushed. The technology has been studied, tested and refined in laboratory settings since the 1990s, and the 10-month turnaround for the COVID-19 vaccines — a seemingly too-brief time period that made many consumers uncomfortable — will likely condense even further as new therapies develop across diverse fields of study.

The relative ease of engineering mRNA drugs, coupled with the exceptional success of the COVID-19 vaccines, has lit a fire under medical researchers. In the near future, controlling the spread of infectious disease could well seem a pedestrian use of the technology. Among the current cutting-edge research involving mRNA drugs:

— Immuno-oncologists are using mRNA to engage the body’s immune system in identifying and fighting cancer cells.

— Researchers who study autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis were heartened when BioNTech reported in January that it had developed an mRNA technique that appears to halt the progression of MS symptoms in lab mice.

— In the arena of cardiovascular disease, which is among the leading causes of death around the world, researchers are using mRNA to regulate production of a protein that helps to regenerate damaged heart tissue.

The invigorated exploration of this nascent genetic technology shows great promise, and the day is coming when the results will be received without undo skepticism.

We look forward to the day when people line up for mRNA vaccines not because their employers offered them financial incentives to do so, but because mRNA technology has earned a definitive reputation as a trusted therapy.

We look forward to the day when the science speaks for itself.