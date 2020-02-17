THE ISSUE
There are more than a half-billion pieces of litter along Pennsylvania’s roads — an average of more than 2,000 items per mile. In Lancaster city alone, the annual cost of dealing with litter and illegal dumping is $2.1 million. Those were among the findings of two new studies looking at Pennsylvania’s titanic trash problem, Heather Stauffer reported in the Feb. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline. “Litter undercuts our quality of life and the health of our waters and soil,” Patrick McDonnell, secretary of the state Department of Environmental Protection, said. “It shortchanges community improvements and economic development, as funds that could otherwise be spent more productively instead go to trash cleanup.”
We must be better this.
We must change our habits that allow litter to pervade our landscape.
The bulk of the litter along our roads consists of cigarette butts, plastics, food packaging, bottles and bags, a state study found. “Motorists and pedestrians are leading sources of litter, followed by improperly secured truck loads,” state research found.
Our county is not an ashtray. Cigarette butts might seem small and inconsequential to some, but they’re not. “Cigarette filters are made of a plastic called cellulose acetate,” National Geographic magazine reported last year. “When tossed into the environment, they dump not only that plastic, but also the nicotine, heavy metals, and many other chemicals they’ve absorbed into the surrounding environment.” They inhibit plant growth, are hazardous to wildlife and can take a decade to decay.
There’s a newer waste danger, too: The plastic pods from e-cigarettes are being discarded as carelessly as cigarette butts have been for decades. We just can’t seem to help ourselves.
All this litter is awful — a blight, an environmental hazard. And some of us don’t realize how much it affects our wallets.
Nine Pennsylvania cities selected for a study collectively spent over $68 million annually on cleanup, education, enforcement, and prevention efforts related to litter and illegal dumping, the state DEP reported. Of those costs, 80% specifically went to cleanup.
Additionally, PennDOT spends about $13 million each year picking up litter along state-owned roadways.
Because we can’t clean up after ourselves, our tax dollars are being wasted.
Helping the environment
The heartening news is how much is being done on multiple fronts to turn the tide against litter.
Stauffer notes that Lancaster city has had a program called SWEEP — Solid Waste Education and Enforcement Program — since 2008. Its two officers focus on litter and illegal dumping. They issue about 4,000 notices per year.
And there’s this: “In 2016, the city asked residents to adopt a block and commit to clearing it of trash quarterly,” Stauffer wrote. “Mike Devaney, manager of the bureau of solid waste and recycling, says 177 blocks — about a fourth of the city — have been claimed.” (Those interested in taking part can go to www.cityoflancasterpa.com/adopt-a-block.)
The Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority tweeted Feb. 11 that its staff collected 1,940 pounds of trash that day during a cleanup event covering about two miles of Harrisburg Pike.
“Staff at all facilities walk a mile in each direction of our facility entrances on a daily basis in an effort to be a good neighbor and keep our community #clean,” it added in the tweet.
Public education works, too. Devaney told Stauffer that he thinks a statewide anti-littering campaign would help bolster efforts to change behaviors.
Finally, we tip our cap to one of our youngest champions of the environment.
In Friday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, staff writer Erin Negley told the story of 11-year-old Kristin Geissinger.
Kristin is a sixth-grader who lives with her family in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Lancaster city and attends Reynolds Middle School.
In mid-2018, curbside recycling for newspapers, chipboard and magazines ended throughout the county, due to a combination of lack of economic demand and the public’s inability to recycle properly.
With all of those former recyclables entering the trash stream, it increased the likelihood of litter soiling our landscape.
And seeing all of those items in the trash bothered Kristin.
So she did something about it.
She started West End Recycling.
She makes the rounds in her neighborhood to pick up recyclables, sorts them at her house, and then she and her father take it all to the city’s recycling center on New Holland Avenue each weekend.
“People were really disappointed and sad that they could not recycle these things,” Kristin told Negley. “So I said, ‘OK, if they can’t, I will.’ ”
The 11-year-old represents capitalism at work, too.
Customers agree to pay Kristin $25 every three months to handle their recyclables.
Pulling her wagon on rounds through Chestnut Hill, Kristin is doing her part to keep Lancaster clean and help the environment.
The applause has rolled in from LNP | Lancaster Online commenters:
— “Awesome job Kristin! As someone who also sorts out our chipboard, magazines, and newspapers, I agree that it is remarkable how much we use and can prevent from ending up in an incinerator or landfill.”
— “Great article about another young person making a positive difference in our world!”
— “How wonderful! Just shows that if you have a good idea, big or small, you can make a difference in our needy world.”
Indeed, Kristin’s initiative is something we can all learn from.