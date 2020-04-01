THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, Pennsylvania had 4,843 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths, as of Tuesday afternoon. That was 756 cases more than Monday’s total, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Lancaster County is up to 123 cases and three deaths. Gov. Tom Wolf has closed public schools indefinitely and imposed stay-at-home orders on half of the commonwealth’s counties, including Lancaster. President Donald Trump said Sunday that social distancing guidelines would need to stay in place at least through April.

This is April Fools’ Day, but what we’re experiencing is far from a joke. And we need people to take it much more seriously.

To those of you who are: Thank you.

You’re staying home, leaving only to get essential groceries and household supplies. Your visits with family and friends are by screen and phone.

Perhaps you’re a parent of school-age children. Your kids may be learning remotely, and likely will be for the indefinite future, and you’re handling that development as best you can. Don’t worry if you can’t be the superparent you see on Instagram who’s journaling the pandemic with her children, while planting a garden and painting watercolors for isolated grandparents. If your children are safe and fed, you’re doing great.

Perhaps your business has closed, or you’ve been laid off. You’re lying awake at night, wondering how you’ll pay the bills. You’re waiting anxiously for the coronavirus relief payment the federal government has promised to send you; it won’t be enough, but it will be something. We know the sacrifices you’re making.

Or perhaps you’re still going to work because you must. Household garbage must be collected. Hospital rooms must be sanitized. Supplies must be conveyed by truck. Someone has to take the temperatures of those entering the hospital emergency department. And swab those with symptoms suggesting COVID-19.

Someone has to care for those whose fevers are high, whose breathing is labored.

Nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, X-ray technicians, hospital custodians, EMTs, other health care employees. Grocery store clerks, truckers, trash collectors, personal care workers, mail carriers, delivery people. Thank you all for doing essential work. Thank you for putting your own health on the line to keep our community going.

Now we need a word with those who are not helping.

Discouraging scene

We were disheartened when we saw the front-page photo in the Tuesday print edition of this newspaper.

It showed bidders gathering for a hay auction Monday outside New Holland Sales Stables. They were standing close to one another, in clusters of obliviousness.

The recommended distance we’re to maintain from others to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus is 6 feet. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported, the “hay buyers, many of them Plain sect farmers, stood within inches of each other.”

“They probably could be doing a better job,” said Ryan Kolb, the operation’s business manager.

Not probably. Definitely.

But those operating the auction should have done “a better job,” too.

Some stores and markets now are marking their floors with tape to encourage shoppers to keep a safe social distance from one another. We realize you can’t tape the dirt outside, but traffic cones could have worked.

New Holland Sales Stables has the right to remain open because livestock markets are considered essential to maintaining a stable food supply.

But the state Department of Agriculture issued detailed guidelines for the safe operation of those markets. Among them: “Encourage social distancing, six feet between people at all times.”

At New Holland Sales Stables, Sauro reported, “food sales were limited and employees carried disinfectant wipes, which they used to clean the handles of doors posted with messages like: ‘Buyers only. No spectators. No children.’ ” Another sign restricted visitors to the business’s office to two, “though at one point six people were inside.”

Sauro also saw one man snacking on sunflower seeds and spitting the shells onto the floor.

Spitting, of any kind, is never conducive to public health.

This, however, was what we found most alarming: Sauro reported that although sales were down Monday, nearby parking lots were filled with vehicles displaying plates not just from Pennsylvania, but Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.

Tim Carnes, of Hornell, New York, told Sauro he’d come to the auction with hopes of buying trail horses to resell but left empty-handed because of the limited stock.

“It’s got everybody scared,” Carnes said of the novel coronavirus.

Not scared enough apparently.

Lancaster County is under a stay-at-home order because our COVID-19 numbers are growing. We are not helped when people come here from other states for reasons that have nothing to do with the food supply.

Neither are we helped when we make unnecessary trips to stores because we’re bored at home.

Nor when businesses still in operation make little effort to enforce social distancing guidelines.

If we’re going to ask health care providers and other essential workers to take chances for us, we need to repay them by staying home and reducing the numbers of the infected.

The stakes

At the White House press briefing Tuesday evening, the stakes were starkly laid out: The projected number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 could exceed 100,000.

To keep other states from seeing the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths the New York metropolitan area is experiencing now, we must practice social distancing over the next 30 days “with all the intensity and force that we can,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

Of the projected number of deaths, he said, “We don’t have to accept it as being inevitable.”

Social distancing is imperative. Because even one or two carriers of the coronavirus may cause widespread infection.

As The Wall Street Journal has reported, New York’s initial hot spot was not its namesake city. It was Westchester County, where the virus spread rapidly through the Modern Orthodox Jewish community because so many people attended the same school and religious and social events.

Last week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that the rate of infection in that initial hot zone had slowed. He believed one reason was that restrictions on business activity, religious gatherings and schools were working.

But such restrictions won’t work unless we adhere to them.

On Tuesday morning, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Fox News that he was “frustrated because you’re still seeing pictures on Twitter, on TV, of people getting together, being too close, putting themselves in a situation where they could end up in the hospital.”

He could have been talking about the auction in New Holland.

We have to do better than this. Lives depend on it.