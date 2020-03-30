THE ISSUE

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday added Lancaster to the list of counties in which residents are required to stay at home unless they are carrying out allowable activities or essential travel. “A stay at home order does not significantly change what many people in Lancaster County are doing because they are already voluntarily staying at home and following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance,” county Commissioner Josh Parsons stated in an email. He added: “It does show the seriousness of the situation as our number of cases continues to rise. We all should individually do what we can to contain the spread and protect our brave medical professionals who are on the front lines of this battle.”

Friday’s directive by the governor, which seemed inevitable given the rising number of cases here, does indeed point to the growing seriousness of this outbreak.

Still, it was another psychological blow to county residents who have been barraged with grim COVID-19 updates for weeks. And we know it’s likely we’re still in for a long haul of worsening updates before we can flatten the curve of contagion.

All of this can weigh heavily on our shoulders, endangering our mental health. If you missed it, please check out the op-ed by WellSpan Philhaven psychiatrist Dr. John P. Shand in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section. It offers some excellent ideas for reducing anxiety.

This is one of Shand’s suggestions: “Take a few minutes to seek the positive news in our community and in the world.”

And to that, we would add this: Take a few minutes to be the positive news in your community, if you can.

So many of us have the opportunity to be the helpers now, in this difficult moment. It’s something we can do that both lifts up others and raises our own spirits.

Along those lines, here are some ways we can help, as compiled by LNP | LancasterOnline journalists:

Hospitals in need

Hospitals and our heroic medical professionals are on the front lines of dealing with COVID-19 cases, and they are headed into April facing shortages of what they need to treat patients and protect themselves. In response, “Lancaster-area hospitals are setting up ways for the community to donate personal protective equipment,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Heather Stauffer reported last week.

— Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has a drive-thru donation and materials center at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., in operation from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until further notice. Items accepted and further instructions are available at bit.ly/LGHdonation. In addition, anyone interested in sewing masks is asked to email LGHealthCovidDonations@pennmedicine.upenn.edu. Finally, the system has set up a COVID-19 Response Fund for those wishing to make monetary donations at bit.ly/LGHfoundation.

— Penn State Health has a drop-off location at Penn State Health Medical Group’s Lancaster Clinical Lab, 2301 Columbia Ave. in Lancaster. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Details on items accepted are available at bit.ly/PSHealth1.

— WellSpan Health is seeking medical-grade personal protective equipment and retired clinicians who can serve as volunteers. Further information is available at bit.ly/WellSpanHelp.

— Blood donations are still needed. As we have noted, COVID-19 cannot be spread through blood, and it is safe to be a donor. The Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank requests, however, that all potential donors call 800-771-0059 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted. “This ‘appointment only’ scheduling system will help us to ensure your safety by meeting all necessary social distancing requirements,” the blood bank states on its website. “These changes are designed to help assure the safety of blood donors and staff.” The blood bank’s Lancaster and Ephrata donor centers have 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours but, again, call in advance.

New initiative

The Lancaster County Community Foundation and United Way of Lancaster County have partnered on the Lancaster Cares COVID-19 Response Fund. Tracy Cutler, the foundation's executive vice president, stated in an email that “the fund will address immediate basic needs of Lancaster families with a focus on food, housing, and our community's ability to respond rapidly to emerging needs.”

Donations will go to nonprofit organizations, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Lanco My Home, to help them reach more people. The City of Lancaster and Lancaster County commissioners are part of the steering group.

The Community Foundation has made a lead gift of $250,000 to launch the fund. You can contribute at LancoCares.org.

All acts of kindness will continue to matter greatly in the coming days and weeks.

Columbia University psychiatrist Dr. Kelli Harding told the BBC last year that kindness actually “helps the immune system.” So it seems clear that kindness is the prescription we all need.