THE ISSUE: Following blistering whistleblower testimony to Congress about the ways in which Facebook and especially its photo-sharing app, Instagram, harm children, Facebook “will be introducing several features, including prompting teens to take a break” from Instagram and nudging them if they “are repeatedly looking at the same content that’s not conducive to their well-being,” The Associated Press reported Sunday. “Facebook is also planning to introduce new controls for adults of teens on an optional basis so that parents or guardians can supervise what their teens are doing online,” the AP noted. Last week, former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen, testifying to the U.S. Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, accused the company of failing to make changes to Instagram after internal research showed it was having negative impacts on teens’ mental health and body self-image.

In a thoughtful op-ed published on the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline’s Generation Z(eal) page in May, McCaskey High School student journalist Ellen Haverstick wrote about how many teens’ struggles with body image are exacerbated by social media platforms, “which can overwhelm us with perfectly sculpted and airbrushed bodies.”

Haverstick continued: “It is important to remember that if everyone ate the same foods and worked out the same, we would still have different bodies. Having a body that doesn’t look like what the media is shoving in your face is OK. None of us do — not even the person whose body is used to shame you for the way your body looks.”

Her words are wise — and correct.

But it’s important to remember that the majority of teenagers and young adults who spend time on social media, especially Instagram, don’t have the kind of self-awareness and perspective that Haverstick does. They don’t necessarily understand the negative effects of all that endless scrolling.

And many parents, we believe, don’t understand what’s going on with their children’s social media, either.

“Finstagram,” for example, has been a phenomenon for more than a decade. Have you heard of it?

“Finstas” are “fake” Instagram accounts that some teenagers start to mislead their parents about their social media activities. Meanwhile, they have “real” Instagram accounts (“rinstas”) for posts to share only with peer groups.

And it can be even more complicated than that. As Elle magazine noted in a 2015 article: “The words ‘real’ and ‘fake’ here are curiously inverted, too — the nicknames help to disguise both the effort and the emotion involved in putting any part of yourself online — because these ‘real’ Insta feeds are anything but.”

Confused? Here’s what it boils down to: None of this intense focus on social media — the dual identities through multiple accounts, the often-obsessive focus on body image or the portrayals of shiny, happy social lives that bear no resemblance to reality — is healthy for children.

Yet Instagram has been enabling it, even while knowing the dangers, according to Haugen, the whistleblower who had enough and testified to Congress earlier this month.

We’re grateful that she did.

Here are two of the key points highlighted in Haugen’s testimony, according to the AP:

— "For some teens devoted" to Instagram, "the peer pressure generated by the visually focused Instagram led to mental health and body-image problems, and in some cases, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts, the research leaked by Haugen showed."

— "One internal study cited 13.5% of teen girls saying Instagram makes thoughts of suicide worse and 17% of teen girls saying it makes eating disorders worse."

Summing up her criticism of parent company Facebook, which she began working for in 2019, Haugen told Congress: “Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy. … The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won’t make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people.”

And changes to Instagram, she noted, can truly only come from one person: Mark Zuckerberg, who controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares.

We agree that, in Haugen’s words, “the buck stops with Mark,” but we urge more parents to step up, too, and to take interest in and exercise oversight over what children are doing on social media. It’s difficult, for sure. No generation of parents or children has ever had to deal with a technology quite like this. But parents cannot afford to ignore their responsibility simply because it’s difficult.

It can be made easier, perhaps, by merely starting up a conversation. We found articles from Nemours KidsHealth (bit.ly/NemoursSocial) and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (bit.ly/HopkinsSocial) to be helpful.

Facebook, meanwhile, must be compelled to do its part — through legislation if necessary. As we’ve noted in previous editorials, while social media companies insist they have worked to reduce harmful content, their fundamental business model is premised on generating volumes of activity from which they derive data that they use to sell access to discrete audiences. Until they change that lucrative business model, harmful content will continue to proliferate.

Social media companies are shielded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects online platforms that publish third-party content from any legal liability for it. So Facebook has immunity even when it publishes harmful content and has the incentive to keep publishing such content because it generates profits. We’d like Congress to reconsider that protection for online platforms.

There’s skepticism that introducing Instagram features that would “nudge” teens to take a break or allow parents to supervise their children’s activities would be effective. For one thing, secondary and secret accounts are already too embedded in social media culture to make such oversight feasible.

We do agree with Facebook's move to put on hold its kids’ version of Instagram, which had been aimed at those ages 10 to 12. That project should never launch, and parents should make sure children under 13 aren't on Instagram.

We can all do our part to encourage a healthier social media environment. Returning to the Generation Z(eal) op-ed, we like this vision put forth by Haverstick: “On social media, there is a growing movement to show normal bodies, and it creates space for people to be happy living in the body they have.”

We wish companies — are you listening, Facebook? — would focus on creating those kinds of spaces more than on creating huge profits for shareholders.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.