THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aniya Thomas reports in today’s edition, a rally and candlelight vigil will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster to show support for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the face of a growing tide of hateful attacks against them. “More than 6,600 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported to the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic through March 31,” Thomas reported. Rally organizer Julia Cao said Saturday’s event will include speakers from organizations such as Church World Service, the Lancaster Interfaith Coalition and YWCA Lancaster.

Language has power — power to heal, power to harm.

When former President Donald Trump used anti-Asian slurs to describe the novel coronavirus, he sent a signal to ignorant and hateful people that they could direct their rage about their pandemic-disrupted lives to a group of fellow Americans: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. This despite the essential fact that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders bear no responsibility for COVID-19’s spread — a sentence we really shouldn’t have to write.

This brand of racism isn’t new. It’s been part of this country for hundreds of years and was formalized in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and subsequent legislation restricting Chinese immigration to the U.S., as well as in Japanese internment during World War II.

But as Stop AAPI Hate co-founder Russell Jeung told NBC News, the past year’s political rhetoric “vilifying Chinese and Asians” has exacerbated the hatred. It’s become so visible a problem that the U.S. Senate passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act by a 94-1 vote last month; the legislation is expected to be taken up in the U.S. House later this month.

Asian Americans have been knocked brutally to concrete sidewalks, harassed as they worked and shopped, spat upon, punched and even stabbed and shot.

The Stop AAPI Hate’s latest report showed a dramatic increase in hate incidents over its previous one. Hate incidents reported by women made up nearly 65% of the reports.

Senior citizens reported 6.6% of the incidents. Imagine the pain a person must feel when one’s parent or grandparent is attacked on the street for merely existing; it’s unthinkable.

Chinese Americans were the largest ethnic group to report experiences of hate to Stop AAPI Hate, accounting for 43.7% of the incidents reported, followed by Koreans (16.6%), Filipinos (8.8%), and Vietnamese (8.3%).

There are Chinese Americans in Lancaster County. There are Korean Americans, Vietnamese Americans, Filipino Americans and other Asian Americans, too. They are our neighbors, our relatives, our friends, our co-workers, our children’s classmates. They are among the health care professionals and other essential workers we rely on; they are the owners and employees of businesses we frequent.

We’re relieved that Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Thomas that her office has not received any reports of hate crimes against Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders in the county. And we appreciate that Adams said this: “I am confident that our officers in Lancaster County will respond to any complaint of ethnic intimidation and investigate and charge the incident appropriately.”

We’d hope so.

But we’re also certain that county residents are among those who are worried about the disgusting wave of anti-Asian attacks across the U.S.

Thomas cited a Pew Research Center survey that found that 32% of Asian adults say they have feared someone might threaten or physically attack them — “a greater share than other racial or ethnic groups,” according to Pew. The vast majority of Asian adults (81%) said violence against them is increasing, Pew found.

The Pew survey was conducted just weeks after a man fatally shot eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at three Atlanta-area spas.

The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney said Tuesday that she will seek hate crime penalties against the alleged murderer, Robert Aaron Long, 22, according to a report in The New York Times.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin has reported, the family of a former Ephrata man stabbed to death last month in Washington state want prosecutors there to charge the man charged in the incident with a hate crime.

John Huynh, 29, was fatally stabbed April 25 following an altercation with a neighbor in the Seattle suburb of Bothell, according to charging documents.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in an email that it does not have “evidence to prove a hate crime beyond a reasonable doubt. If we had that evidence, we would charge that crime.” A 25-year-old named Ian Patrick Williams has been charged in the attack.

“While many details remain unknown, what is known is that attacks and hate crimes against (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) are on the rise, and we cannot rule out bias as a factor in this crime,” Connie So, president of OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates of Greater Seattle, said in a news release May 6. “We ask that the investigators look upon this death with a careful eye toward hate as a motivating factor.”

We don’t know what happened in that encounter between Huynh and Williams. We just know that Huynh, an Ephrata High School graduate, is dead after being fatally stabbed in the heart. We know that an Asian American family is grieving their son, brother and newlywed husband.

We also know that grief and fear are besetting the Asian American community, and it’s up to all of us to stand against the hate that is causing that grief and fear.

We may not be able to attend Saturday’s rally. But we can be allies.

We can explain why “jokes” about Asian accents aren’t welcome or funny.

We can teach our sons that Asian girls and women shouldn’t be objectified or fetishized — they are human beings who deserve to walk safely in public without being subjected to vulgar comments, catcalls and other forms of harassment.

We can stop stereotyping Asian students as members of a monolithic “model minority,” interested only in math and science.

We can stop treating our Asian American neighbors and acquaintances as exotic transplants from elsewhere. We can stop pressing for answers about where they’re from, when the answer is more likely to be Manheim Township than Manila, or East Hempfield Township than Ho Chi Minh City.

We can support the organizations that are battling hatred against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

We can serve as eyewitnesses and helpers when we see someone being attacked or harassed or disparaged.

We also can say something when a friend or acquaintance uses a racist slur to describe COVID-19. This kind of language has had tangible, harmful consequences. It has placed a target on the backs of some of our fellow American citizens.

It’s wrong and it must stop.