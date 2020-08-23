THE ISSUE

Lancaster County election officials are adding about 30 temporary workers — three times as many as in past presidential election years — to their staff in preparation for a presidential election in which 120,000 county residents are expected to vote by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The “county board of elections will also increase its permanent staff by one full-time worker and two part-time workers,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick reported last week. And the county “is purchasing an additional envelope opener that processes 40,000 envelopes per hour, an additional high-speed scanner to process mail ballots and 24 new mail tray carts to store mail ballots,” she reported. “The new hires and equipment are expected to cost approximately $250,000, drawn from a combination of federal, state and county sources.”

As we mark the centennial of the 19th Amendment, and sit between two national political conventions, this seems like the perfect moment to consider where things stand regarding the Nov. 3 election and what things still need to happen to ensure it runs smoothly.

First things first: Kudos to Lancaster County officials — especially chief elections official Randall O. Wenger — for gearing up for what’s surely going to be an election like none other.

County officials wisely took stock of how this year’s state primary played out — when the county received more than 50,000 completed mail-in ballots — and made necessary changes.

“The county aims to speed up its process from the June 2 primary, when results were not fully counted and verified until approximately a week after the election,” McGoldrick reported.

Hence the additional staff and the new equipment.

Wenger also said that in several precincts, some of the printed ballots were rejected because the scanner was unable to read the bar code information printed on the margins of the ballots (those ballots later were scanned and reported among the final results). Aiming to keep this from happening again, the county is going with another ballot vendor for November.

That it will be doing this about a month before ballots are to be mailed to voters isn’t worrying county Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who chairs the elections board.

“We’re confident the new vendor ... will be able to provide us the ballots we need,” he told McGoldrick.

We hope he’s right.

Attention, state lawmakers

The county is doing its part. Now state lawmakers need to step up.

County elections officials want to be allowed to “precanvass” ballots prior to 7 a.m. on Election Day, as the law currently dictates.

This is how state law defines precanvassing: “the inspection and opening of all envelopes containing official absentee ballots or mail-in ballots, the removal of such ballots from the envelopes and the counting, computing and tallying of the votes reflected on the ballots. The term does not include the recording or publishing of the votes reflected on the ballots.”

Counties “need more time to open and count these ballots in advance of Election Day,” Wenger told McGoldrick.

He pointed out, rightly, that county residents will want the results in a timely fashion.

The reality is we probably won’t know the result of the presidential election on the night of Nov. 3.

We just hope this isn’t because state lawmakers failed to take steps that will help to keep the volume of mail-in ballots from overwhelming county officials on election night.

Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, chair of the House State Government Committee, told McGoldrick that lawmakers have reached “some consensus” on at least allowing county election officials to process mail-in ballots before 8 a.m. on Election Day.

But processing likely doesn’t mean precanvassing. Republican lawmakers seem amenable to allowing county officials to open envelopes, verify each voter and signature, and prepare ballots to be scanned — but not actually count them ahead of time.

We’d suggest they trust county officials to do what they say they need to do carefully and confidentially.

As McGoldrick also reported, a report released earlier this month by the Pennsylvania Department of State recommended that the state’s election code be altered so that county boards can accept mail ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 6.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This may be essential.

And time is of the essence.

We’d ask Republican state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, to call lawmakers back from recess as soon as possible to address election-related legislation.

We are just 72 days away from Nov. 3.

The mail question

As we noted in an Aug. 12 editorial, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — a Donald Trump donor essentially installed in that position by the president — has imposed operational measures that have significantly slowed mail delivery in advance of the election.

DeJoy issued a statement last week declaring, “To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”

He said that mail “processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.”

Testifying Friday before the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, DeJoy said the Postal Service is “committed to delivering the nation’s election mail fully and on time.”

But he also said that more than 600 mail-sorting machines — some in battleground states, including Pennsylvania — will not be reinstalled.

Meanwhile, as The Associated Press reported, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined other attorneys general Friday in filing a lawsuit alleging DeJoy bypassed regulators and violated rules requiring that the agency “maintain an efficient system of collection, sorting, and delivery of the mail nationwide.”

We’d like to be able to tell you that Congressman Lloyd Smucker is on the case, ensuring that the Postal Service not only can handle election mail but can quickly deliver mail and medications to the veterans, small business owners and rural Lancaster County residents for whom FedEx isn’t an option.

But Smucker wasn’t available for an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline last week about the U.S. Postal Service crisis “after multiple attempts to reach him on Monday and Tuesday,” McGoldrick reported.

He did, however, send a pro forma response to constituents about the financial challenges facing the Postal Service. “While I understand concerns regarding the USPS, I believe in order to bring financial stability back to the USPS we must address its financial conditions over the long run and not just a short term fix,” Smucker said.

Contrast his response to that of four other Republican lawmakers — including U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County — who signed a letter asserting that it is “vital that the Postal Service does not reduce mail delivery hours, which could harm rural communities, seniors, small businesses and millions of Americans who rely on the mail for critical letters and packages.”

As we wrote Aug. 12: “The Postal Service is just that — a federal service to Americans of all income levels and political persuasions. And its ability to operate effectively in a pandemic — and to convey the ballots of Americans worried about voting at their polling places — should be a priority of Congress.”

Exercise your right

If you’re among those worried about going to your polling place in a pandemic, apply for a mail-in ballot soon — online today, if possible.

You no longer need an excuse in Pennsylvania to request a mail-in ballot. But you do, of course, need to be registered to vote, so check your registration status at votespa.com. And you’ll need a Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card to apply for a mail-in ballot online.

Ballots will begin to be mailed in late September and arrive to the voters who requested them in early October. Don’t leave your ballot lying around — fill it in promptly and put it in the mail. You don’t even need a stamp — it will come with a prepaid envelope.

Or take it directly to the county Board of Elections office in the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., in downtown Lancaster. (Wear a mask.)

Whether you’re planning to vote for Democrats or Republicans or to split your ballot, please make sure you have your say. The right of women, of people of color, to vote was won after only great struggle. Please don’t take that right lightly.